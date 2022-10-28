Read full article on original website
PHOTO GALLERY: Over 4,000 Attended 13th annual Millbrook Boo Fest! Check out more than 100 Photos and Tag Those you Know
On Saturday, an estimated 4,000 people came out to the 13th annual Boo Festival sponsored by the City of Millbrook. The Boo Festival event was held at the Village Green Park located in Millbrook, Alabama. This year included a Farmers Market, Costume Contests, Pumpkin Patch, Hayride, Bike-R-Treat, Pumpkin Toss Contest, Hay Mountain, Food Trucks, a DJ, lots of candy and plenty games for the children to play. This year’s event was, by far, the highest attendance in history.
FUMC of Wetumpka Celebrates Fall with Festival, Food and Candy!
First United Methodist Church of Wetumpka held their annual Fall Festival on Wednesday, October 26. Crowds gathered on the front lawn of the church from 5:00-7:00 p.m. An estimated 300 people from our community enjoyed hot dogs, chips, and lots of candy. The kids (and adults) loved having the Frios truck on hand to enjoy their favorite pop.
81st annual Magic City Classic: Road closures, where to park, how to get to Legion Field Stadium
The 81st edition of the Magic City Classic is finally here. This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and the Alabama State University Hornets will face off in their historic gridiron rivalry at Birmingham’s Legion Field Stadium. Planning to head to the game? Here’s what to...
Prattville FUMC’s Modern Service new Location is Pratt Hall Beginning Nov. 27
For more information, contact Nichole LeFevre: (334) -365-5977;. On November 27, 2022, First United Methodist Church of Prattville’s modern service will change locations to Pratt Hall. The modern service is held at 11:00 am every Sunday, and has been held in the church’s sanctuary since July of 2022. To celebrate the beginning of the Advent season, the modern service will be moved back into Pratt Hall, a space traditionally reserved for Wednesday night activities and special events. FUMC Prattville’s modern service features a live band, with a short message and time of community.
City of Millbrook planning Multiple events for Veterans Day Celebrations
The City of Millbrook is hosting a variety of events to celebrate area Veterans!. November 8 – Millbrook Mayor’s proclamation and Recognition will be held at the Millbrook City Council Meeting at 6 p.m. November 9 – Pancakes for Warriors will be held at the American Legion from...
Halloween events, trick-or-treat times happening around the area
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are looking for some fun and spooky events this Halloween or trick-or-treating times, The Rundown has you covered!. Those of you who want something a little bit scary. Sleepy Hollow Haunted Farm in East Alabama offers you a family friendly environment that will leave you shaking in your boots featuring Psycho Path, clown cabin and more.
Golden Ranch restaurant closed after kitchen fire on Friday
Golden Ranch restaurant had a fire in the kitchen on Friday. Owners reported on social media that the kitchen will be closed on Saturday and until they post that it is ready to be reopened. The post said: "We had a fire in the kitchen today. We'll be closed today,...
Grantham crowned 50th Miss Troy University
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Abigail Grantham, a junior studying education, was crowned the 50th Miss Troy University Saturday. Gratham and seven other contestants competed for the crown which includes: a year of college paid, $7,500 in scholarship funds and the chance to compete at Miss Alabama, something Gratham has been hoping for.
Three Wetumpka residents turn 100 years old
Gardens of Wetumpka Assisted Living has three residents turning 100 years old this year — Joan Bromley, Jackie Sumners and Juanita Welker. Bromley’s birthday is Nov. 7, and she said it feels “impossible” to almost be turning 100. Thinking back on her childhood, she said what stands out the most was running away from home when she was around 6 years old.
HSEC Reminds us that November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month
November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month and we certainly love when our older pets are adopted. Many dogs and cats live well into their late teens so adopting a 5, 8 or 10 year old pet still means many, many years together. Of course, what would be best in our Shelter world is that all pets stay with their families and never need our help in finding them new homes. That said, we ask everyone to keep a check on others around you– those that may be elderly without family support, those less fortunate, those facing challenging times. We should all look out for one another as much as possible but also ask that you keep an eye out for the pets in those same homes.
Supply chain issues affecting Greenville High School stadium project
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The land has been surveyed and blueprints are at the ready, but supply chain issues have made it tricky to find the materials needed to construct Greenville High School’s new stadium. “We’re already being told there’s hold up with metal,” said Butler County Schools Superintendent...
Family, friends remember Addy Morris: ‘She’s not a cross at a crash site’
Addy Noel Morris was more than a cross at a crash site, her mother said.
Political Science Student from Montgomery Leads First Year Council
KC Crusoe of Montgomery is the president of the First Year Council at the University of South Alabama. #FreshmanFocus is a series of stories on incoming students at the University of South Alabama. In the ninth grade, KC Crusoe chose a career in politics. “In history class, my teacher, Tiwania...
Watch Alabama firefighters rescue a deer trapped in storm drain
Talk about tight rescues - an Alabama fire department recently made a tight quarters rescue of a different kind. Troy Fire Department Thursday shared a video on Facebook of a video showing members pulling a deer from a storm drain. As the video shows, the C-shift pulled the deer out...
WSFA 12 News to highlight Tuskegee University on Hometown Tour
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is headed to Tuskegee soon for our first Hometown Tour of the fall season. Our crews will be highlighting some of the happenings on the campus of Tuskegee University, including the newly renovated Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium. We’ll be live on location Wednesday...
Raging flu cases drive some Alabama schools to go virtual in effort to quell spread
An outbreak of the flu continues to interfere with in-person learning in at least one Alabama school district. Horseshoe Bend School in Tallapoosa County transitioned to temporary remote learning on Friday, amid rising flu cases countywide, school officials said. Casey Davis, deputy superintendent for Tallapoosa County Schools, said in a...
Area Students Elected to Huntingdon College Homecoming Court
Montgomery, Ala.—The Huntingdon College student body elected 25 student representatives to the 2022 Homecoming Court, who will be presented during half-time of today’s Homecoming football game as the Hawks host Greensboro College. Four representatives from each class were elected by their class peers (ties resulted in five first-year women and six women and six men from the senior class being named to the court). The Homecoming Queen and Mr. Huntingdon, voted upon by the entire student body, will be announced at the close of the court presentation.
ASU Honey Beez: “Always Imitated, Never Duplicated”
Just when you think you’ve seen it all from the Honey Beez, Alabama State University’s (ASU’s) dance team featuring plus-size students, they’ll come up with an even more amazing way to wow a crowd, said Ruth Anna Williams, creative director for the Honey Beez. And that...
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
Largest no-kill dog rescue in Alabama to open this weekend
SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest no-kill dog rescue in the U.S. will officially open its new regional facility in Shorter, Alabama, on Saturday. Not only will the new facility eventually save 5,000 dogs a year, but it will also employ a full staff and have a major economic impact on the area.
