November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month and we certainly love when our older pets are adopted. Many dogs and cats live well into their late teens so adopting a 5, 8 or 10 year old pet still means many, many years together. Of course, what would be best in our Shelter world is that all pets stay with their families and never need our help in finding them new homes. That said, we ask everyone to keep a check on others around you– those that may be elderly without family support, those less fortunate, those facing challenging times. We should all look out for one another as much as possible but also ask that you keep an eye out for the pets in those same homes.

ELMORE COUNTY, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO