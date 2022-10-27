Read full article on original website
KHOU
Astros' Maldonado forced to change bats from outdated model
HOUSTON — Astros catcher Martín Maldonado was forced to switch bats for Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night after it was determined the model he swung in the opener was no longer allowed in the majors. Maldonado went 1 for 3 with an RBI single...
KHOU
Houston evens up World Series with 5-2 Game 2 win over Philadelphia
HOUSTON — Framber Valdez made a five-run lead stand up after Houston’s lightning first-inning burst, Alex Bregman homered and the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 Saturday night to tie the World Series at one game apiece. Just like in Game 1, the Astros rushed to a 5-0...
KHOU
Who is Madison Watkins? National Anthem singer for World Series Game 3
PHILADELPHIA — Singer-songwriter and entertainer Madison Watkins will sing the National Anthem for Game 3 of the World Series. Watkins, 27, has appeared on the Grammys and has opened for several artists including Elle King, Gwen Stefani and Jason Derulo. This isn't Watkins' first time singing the National Anthem...
KHOU
Meet 'Bobby Dynamite,' Minute Maid Park's train driver
HOUSTON — Just above the left field wall at Minute Maid Park is where Bobby Vasquez goes to work. But when he's in the Juice Box, he goes by "Bobby Dynamite," the train driver for the Houston Astros. Bobby gets to watch the team play from a unique perspective.
KHOU
World Series Game 2: Pre-game festivities include Biggio, Bagwell, Bun B and Little Big Town
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros hope to bounce back in Game 2 of the World Series tonight. First pitch is at 7:03 p.m. at Minute Maid Park. The Astros send Framber Valdez to the mound against Philadelphia's Zack Wheeler. Last night, the Phillies came back from a five-run deficit to beat Houston, 6-5 in 10 innings. The World Series is a best-of-seven series, so there's still a lot of baseball to play between the two teams.
KHOU
Altuve, Peña and Alvarez make World Series history in first inning
The Astros made Major League Baseball history Saturday night before recording their first out. According to ESPNStats and the Houston Astros, when Jose Altuve, Jeremy Peña and Yordan Alvarez led off the Game 2 with three straight doubles off the Phillies Zack Wheeler, they became the first team in MLB history to start a World Series game with three extra base hits.
KHOU
World Series playlist: Walk-up songs for Houston Astros hitters, pitchers
HOUSTON — If you want to know what players on the Houston Astros 2022 World Series roster are really like, you can start with their walk-up songs. From rap to rock and Latin pop to country, the songs are as varied as the players themselves. Fans who've been to...
Fan banned from all MLB stadiums after rushing field to hug Astros star Jose Altuve
HOUSTON — A fan who ran onto the field during Game 2 of the ALCS between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros has been banned by Major League Baseball, according to his lawyer. Editorial note: The above video is from a previous story. In a letter from the...
KHOU
Rain chances could delay or postpone World Series Game 3 | Live radar
PHILADELPHIA — The Houston Astros will try to take a lead in the World Series on Monday as the best-of-seven matchup shifts to Philadelphia for Games 3, 4 and 5. The Phillies won Game 1, 6-5. The Astros took the second game, 5-2. Houston will send pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. to the mound for Game 3. Philadelphia counters with Noah Syndergaard.
