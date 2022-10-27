HOUSTON — The Houston Astros hope to bounce back in Game 2 of the World Series tonight. First pitch is at 7:03 p.m. at Minute Maid Park. The Astros send Framber Valdez to the mound against Philadelphia's Zack Wheeler. Last night, the Phillies came back from a five-run deficit to beat Houston, 6-5 in 10 innings. The World Series is a best-of-seven series, so there's still a lot of baseball to play between the two teams.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO