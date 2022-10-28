Read full article on original website
Related
ca.gov
California, Viejas Tribal Officials to Announce $31 Million Long Duration Energy Storage Project
WHAT: Press event to announce approval of a $31 million grant for Indian Energy to deploy a 60 megawatt-hour long-duration energy storage battery system that will provide 100 percent renewable back-up power to sustain critical operations for the Viejas Tribe of Kumeyaay Indians in the event of a grid emergency.
ca.gov
Donation to Wellspring Women’s Center Aimed at Helping Victims, Highlighting Domestic Violence Awareness Month
SACRAMENTO—To bring greater attention to the issues surrounding domestic violence and to provide extra support for victims, the California Victim Compensation Board (CalVCB) on Monday donated more than 100 bags of toiletry items to the Wellspring Women’s Center in Sacramento. During October, which is national Domestic Violence Awareness...
Comments / 0