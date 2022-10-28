ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkadelphia, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hardingsports.com

No. 21 Harding Upends Northwestern Oklahoma on Homecoming 2022

SEARCY – 21st-ranked Harding scored four rushing touchdowns and limited Northwestern Oklahoma to only one score in four red-zone attempts in a 28-7 Great American Conference victory on Homecoming at First Security Stadium. It was Harding's 11th straight victory over Northwestern Oklahoma and boosted the Bisons's record to 7-2...
SEARCY, AR
hardingsports.com

Harding Men's Soccer Ends Season with 3-2 Comeback Win over Ouachita

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Harding had only three shots on goal Saturday in its men's soccer season finale, but the Bisons scored on all three of them and defeated Ouachita Baptist 3-2 in a game moved to Hot Springs Lakeside High School due to poor field conditions at Ouachita's Kluck Field.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
hardingsports.com

Women’s Soccer Falls at East Central in Season Finale

ADA, Okla. – The Harding women's soccer team fell at East Central Saturday 2-1 in Great American Conference action. Harding ends its season with a 2-10-6 overall record and a 1-6-5 GAC record. East Central improves to 3-10-5 overall and 3-6-3 in the GAC. GOALS. East Central 1, Harding...
ADA, OK
arkansasedc.com

Dassault Falcon Jet Executive Highlights Advantages of Doing Business in Arkansas

Companies across the globe are finding success in Arkansas. Across the state, 187 international companies have established a physical presence, creating jobs for Arkansans. The Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s (AEDC) “Executive Voice” series spotlights executives in The Natural State and asks them to answer the question, “Why Arkansas?” AEDC has released the latest video in the series, profiling an international executive who has discovered the advantages Arkansas has to offer.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: Bennett’s by Keith & Co.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Bennett’sbBy Keith & Co. is an upscale casual dining experience in Sherwood. It’s located at 2002 E. Kiehl Avenue. The restaurant features lunch and dinner during the week as well as brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Watch the video above for more information on Bennett’s by Keith & Co.
SHERWOOD, AR
fourstatesliving.com

ASPSF Receives $7,000 Grant from Union Pacific Railroad

The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, a $7,000 Grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project. The project will fund scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single parent students in Camden, Hope, Hoxie, Jonesboro, Little Rock, Texarkana, and Van...
TEXARKANA, TX
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Much needed rain coming

TONIGHT: Some showers will move into central Arkansas by 10pm Friday night and increase in coverage overnight. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s by 7pm and low 70s for the rest of the night with mid to upper 50s by sunrise Saturday. It will be cloudy and cool with a northeasterly wind of 5-10mph.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas United offering Spanish translation services at polls

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas United (AU), a statewide nonprofit organization, will be offering translation services and assistance for Spanish-speaking voters during the 2022 election. The organization will host a "Party at the Polls" on Saturday, November 5 with Spanish translators available at key early-voting locations in Pulaski, Benton, and...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Mixed-use asset on Maumelle Boulevard sells at auction for $1.84M

A high-profile commercial property along Maumelle Boulevard in Maumelle sold recently to Arkansas investors for $1.84 million. Castle Investments LLC, led by Bruce Cook and his son Steve Cook, bought the 37,958-square-foot building at 600 Pine Forest Drive near Lake Valencia. They submitted the winning bid at auction, organized by Wilson Auctioneers of Hot Springs, on Sept. 13. The deal closed Thursday (Oct. 27).
MAUMELLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas candidate for state auditor arrested

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A candidate for Arkansas State Auditor was arrested Friday. Diamond Arnold-Johnson was arrested after a warrant was issued on a charge of felony terroristic threatening, according to Little Rock Police. She was booked into the Pulaski County Jail. Arnold-Johnson, 32, is a Democrat. She is...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy