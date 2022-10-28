Read full article on original website
hardingsports.com
No. 21 Harding Upends Northwestern Oklahoma on Homecoming 2022
SEARCY – 21st-ranked Harding scored four rushing touchdowns and limited Northwestern Oklahoma to only one score in four red-zone attempts in a 28-7 Great American Conference victory on Homecoming at First Security Stadium. It was Harding's 11th straight victory over Northwestern Oklahoma and boosted the Bisons's record to 7-2...
hardingsports.com
Harding Men's Soccer Ends Season with 3-2 Comeback Win over Ouachita
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Harding had only three shots on goal Saturday in its men's soccer season finale, but the Bisons scored on all three of them and defeated Ouachita Baptist 3-2 in a game moved to Hot Springs Lakeside High School due to poor field conditions at Ouachita's Kluck Field.
hardingsports.com
Women’s Soccer Falls at East Central in Season Finale
ADA, Okla. – The Harding women's soccer team fell at East Central Saturday 2-1 in Great American Conference action. Harding ends its season with a 2-10-6 overall record and a 1-6-5 GAC record. East Central improves to 3-10-5 overall and 3-6-3 in the GAC. GOALS. East Central 1, Harding...
Kait 8
Valley View’s state volleyball championship streak ends at seven, Lady Blazers fall in 5A Title game
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Benton thwarted Valley View’s quest for an eighth straight state title, beating the Lady Blazers in straight sets (21-25, 24-26, 23-25) to take home the 5A State Championship at the Bank OZK Arena Saturday night. Margie McGee’s crew hung tough in every set, but...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Big rain totals help reduce wildfire concerns
After the two rain events, the fire danger dropped to lower levels everywhere.
North Little Rock educator named Arkansas’ Teacher of the Year
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Watching Capri Salaam in her classroom, you would think that teaching was what she always wanted to do— but that wasn't always the case. "Growing up I originally wanted to be an attorney," Salaam said. But during one of the last conversations she...
ualrpublicradio.org
Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to supporters heading into final week of campaign
With just over a week before Election Day, Republican candidate for Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is taking part in a final series of get out the vote rallies around the state. On Sunday, she held a campaign event in Arkansas’ capital city. In a ballroom at the Delta Hotel,...
arkansasedc.com
Dassault Falcon Jet Executive Highlights Advantages of Doing Business in Arkansas
Companies across the globe are finding success in Arkansas. Across the state, 187 international companies have established a physical presence, creating jobs for Arkansans. The Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s (AEDC) “Executive Voice” series spotlights executives in The Natural State and asks them to answer the question, “Why Arkansas?” AEDC has released the latest video in the series, profiling an international executive who has discovered the advantages Arkansas has to offer.
FOX Food Spotlight: Bennett’s by Keith & Co.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Bennett’sbBy Keith & Co. is an upscale casual dining experience in Sherwood. It’s located at 2002 E. Kiehl Avenue. The restaurant features lunch and dinner during the week as well as brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Watch the video above for more information on Bennett’s by Keith & Co.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Mostly cloudy today and rain will move in tonight and tomorrow
It’s a cool morning with temperatures starting in the upper 40s. It will get to the low and mid 60s at lunchtime and then Little Rock will have a high temperature of 69° this afternoon. We do not expect rain in Central Arkansas today, but we do expect some tonight. Maybe as early as 9 or 10 PM.
fourstatesliving.com
ASPSF Receives $7,000 Grant from Union Pacific Railroad
The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, a $7,000 Grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project. The project will fund scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single parent students in Camden, Hope, Hoxie, Jonesboro, Little Rock, Texarkana, and Van...
Rison man dies in crash near Pine Bluff Sunday morning
A man is dead after a crash in Jefferson County early Sunday morning.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Much needed rain coming
TONIGHT: Some showers will move into central Arkansas by 10pm Friday night and increase in coverage overnight. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s by 7pm and low 70s for the rest of the night with mid to upper 50s by sunrise Saturday. It will be cloudy and cool with a northeasterly wind of 5-10mph.
Arkansas United offering Spanish translation services at polls
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas United (AU), a statewide nonprofit organization, will be offering translation services and assistance for Spanish-speaking voters during the 2022 election. The organization will host a "Party at the Polls" on Saturday, November 5 with Spanish translators available at key early-voting locations in Pulaski, Benton, and...
Hot Springs family celebrates ‘The Voice’ contestant surviving battle
Another battle round of The Voice tonight featured an Arkansas, and just like Little Rock native Steven McMorran weeks ago, Hot Springs's Andrew Igbokidi survived to sing another day.
talkbusiness.net
Mixed-use asset on Maumelle Boulevard sells at auction for $1.84M
A high-profile commercial property along Maumelle Boulevard in Maumelle sold recently to Arkansas investors for $1.84 million. Castle Investments LLC, led by Bruce Cook and his son Steve Cook, bought the 37,958-square-foot building at 600 Pine Forest Drive near Lake Valencia. They submitted the winning bid at auction, organized by Wilson Auctioneers of Hot Springs, on Sept. 13. The deal closed Thursday (Oct. 27).
KHBS
Arkansas candidate for state auditor arrested
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A candidate for Arkansas State Auditor was arrested Friday. Diamond Arnold-Johnson was arrested after a warrant was issued on a charge of felony terroristic threatening, according to Little Rock Police. She was booked into the Pulaski County Jail. Arnold-Johnson, 32, is a Democrat. She is...
No drive to drive: Arkansas teens hesitant to get behind the wheel
KARK 4’s Laura Monteverdi sat down with a group of students from Robinson High School in Little Rock to find out what's keeping them from getting their license or delaying it.
Arkansas State Police investigating homicide in Brinkley
Arkansas state police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a homicide.
KATV
Lonoke sees big improvements with strategic action plan for their community
(Little Rock, KATV) — Lonoke has been working to rebuild their community over the last few years with their Lonoke 2022 initiative, responsible for many of the city improvements seen today. For the last 5 years Lonoke 22 has worked to implement their strategic action plan to shine a...
