Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
SBA Communications (SBAC) Surpasses Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates

SBA Communications (SBAC) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $3.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 per share. This compares to FFO of $2.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise of...
Legget & Platt (LEG) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Legget & Platt (LEG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.12%. A...
Kforce (KFRC) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Kforce (KFRC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.87%. A quarter ago,...
Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.49%. A quarter...
Stryker (SYK) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

Stryker (SYK) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.12 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.36%. A quarter ago,...
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%....
Tetra Technologies (TTI) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

Tetra Technologies (TTI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -33.33%. A quarter...
2 Growth Stocks on My Buy List

Growth stocks have been hit the hardest in the ongoing bear market. That's because they typically rise the fastest when markets are charging higher, resulting in lofty valuations. While the steep drop can be painful for shareholders, it also presents the best opportunity to juice long-term returns when markets recover.
ONE Gas (OGS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

ONE Gas (OGS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.32%. A quarter...
Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.44 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.09%....
TuSimple (TSP) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

TuSimple (TSP) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.50 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.58. This compares to loss of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.79%. A...
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.83%. A...
These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

With inflation still clocking in around 40 year highs, more retirees are looking for ways to boost their incomes. Dividends stocks look tempting, as a strong dividend-paying company can potentially boost what it offers to its shareholders faster than inflation. The flip side, unfortunately, is that dividends are never guaranteed...
NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.82 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 36.07%. A quarter...
Otter Tail (OTTR) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Otter Tail (OTTR) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.24%. A quarter...
Civitas Resources (CIVI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates

Civitas Resources (CIVI) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.56 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.64 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.79 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.20%. A quarter...
Avis Budget Group (CAR) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Avis Budget Group (CAR) came out with quarterly earnings of $21.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.80 per share. This compares to earnings of $10.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 46.62%. A...
Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.82%. A quarter...
Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE): A Worthwhile, High-Yield REIT

While most real estate-related stocks and shares of REITs have declined notably over the past year in the face of rising interest rates, some have held their ground relatively well. One such REIT is Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE: PINE), whose qualities have led to shares trading relatively flat since...

