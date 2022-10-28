ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Related
News 12

Police: 2 wanted in string of Brooklyn cab robberies

Police are searching for the two men who they say are connected to a string of local cab robberies in Brooklyn. Officers say the two suspects are responsible for robbing cab drivers in three separate incidents across the borough. The first incident happened on Thursday, Oct. 20 around 10 p.m....
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Deadly Halloween Party: 1 Killed in Brooklyn Double Shooting

A Halloween party came to a deadly end in Brooklyn overnight after police said gunfire killed one person and left a second injured. Officers responded to a commercial building off Atlantic Avenue in Crown Heights just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting, NYPD officials said. A 28-year-old...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police: Man exposed himself to 7-year-old girl in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are trying to track down a man they say exposed himself to a 7-year-old girl in Brooklyn. Investigators said he also offered her money to perform a sex act. The disturbing incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday on 38th Street near 13th Avenue in Borough Park. Police said the man lured the girl into a building, but she was able to run away. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
BronxVoice

Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the Bronx

BRONX - Cops have identified the victim who was gunned down in front of a Bronx supermarket last week during an early morning shooting in Olinville. Now investigators are hoping they get the tips they need to catch the gunman and bring closure to the victim’s family.
BRONX, NY
News 12

NYPD seeks 3 suspects wanted in wave of armed robberies

Police say a group of men have been robbing people at gunpoint across the New York City – one of which occurring in the Bronx. The three suspects hit five different times between Oct. 24 and 27, according to authorities. Police say their intended victim managed to escape during the fifth attempt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Three people injured in Queens shooting, police say

QUEENS (PIX11) — Three people were injured in a shooting in Queens Sunday afternoon, police said. Authorities responded to the incident at Archer Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard at around 1:45 p.m. The three victims — two men and a woman — were taken to hospital, police said. A 29-year-old man was shot in the buttocks […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Missing woman found on floor of Dunkin’ location in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Queens woman who has extreme memory loss and got stuck on the “A” train Saturday was found Monday, barefoot and sitting on the floor of a Dunkin’ location on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn. A woman noticed Lynda Garraway, 68, and thought she looked like the missing Queens mom of two. After […]
BROOKLYN, NY

