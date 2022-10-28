Read full article on original website
Police: Suspect broke into New Brunswick homes, inappropriately touched residents
According to investigators, an unknown male entered a residence on Central Avenue through an unlocked window. He inappropriately touched female victims who were asleep in the home.
NYPD: Suspect wanted for grabbing woman's behind in Brooklyn building
The NYPD is searching for the suspect of a forcible touching incident that took place Sept. 25 near Farragut Road and East 35th Street in Brooklyn.
Thief shoots at door, robs cashier at gunpoint at Brooklyn convenience store: NYPD
The NYPD is searching for a man who shot the door of a Brooklyn convenience store and then robbed the cashier at gunpoint, police said Monday.
Detectives investigating police-involved shooting on Long Island
Police say it happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday in Copiague and involved a Town of Babylon Park Ranger.
News 12
Police: 2 wanted in string of Brooklyn cab robberies
Police are searching for the two men who they say are connected to a string of local cab robberies in Brooklyn. Officers say the two suspects are responsible for robbing cab drivers in three separate incidents across the borough. The first incident happened on Thursday, Oct. 20 around 10 p.m....
NBC New York
Deadly Halloween Party: 1 Killed in Brooklyn Double Shooting
A Halloween party came to a deadly end in Brooklyn overnight after police said gunfire killed one person and left a second injured. Officers responded to a commercial building off Atlantic Avenue in Crown Heights just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting, NYPD officials said. A 28-year-old...
Man arrested in deadly drunk driving crash on Long Island
Investigators say Donnell Hill, 50, lost control of his Dodge Charger while speeding down Jerusalem Avenue in Hempstead on Saturday night.
Police: Man exposed himself to 7-year-old girl in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Police are trying to track down a man they say exposed himself to a 7-year-old girl in Brooklyn. Investigators said he also offered her money to perform a sex act. The disturbing incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday on 38th Street near 13th Avenue in Borough Park. Police said the man lured the girl into a building, but she was able to run away. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the Bronx
BRONX - Cops have identified the victim who was gunned down in front of a Bronx supermarket last week during an early morning shooting in Olinville. Now investigators are hoping they get the tips they need to catch the gunman and bring closure to the victim’s family.
Bronx subway rider's nose broken by stranger hearing insults 'in his head'
A subway rider’s nose was broken on a Bronx train in an unprovoked assault by a still-at-large rambling man who thought he heard the victim “talking s***” to him.
News 12
NYPD seeks 3 suspects wanted in wave of armed robberies
Police say a group of men have been robbing people at gunpoint across the New York City – one of which occurring in the Bronx. The three suspects hit five different times between Oct. 24 and 27, according to authorities. Police say their intended victim managed to escape during the fifth attempt.
3 men slashed outside Halloween party in Brooklyn
Three men were slashed outside a Halloween party in Brooklyn early Monday, police said. The men were attacked on Myrtle Avenue, near Broadway, in Bushwick around midnight.
Three people injured in Queens shooting, police say
QUEENS (PIX11) — Three people were injured in a shooting in Queens Sunday afternoon, police said. Authorities responded to the incident at Archer Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard at around 1:45 p.m. The three victims — two men and a woman — were taken to hospital, police said. A 29-year-old man was shot in the buttocks […]
Suffolk police: Officer injured in Copiague shooting
Homicide Squad detectives say a Babylon park ranger was involved in a shooting in Copiague around 4:45 p.m.
Missing woman found on floor of Dunkin’ location in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Queens woman who has extreme memory loss and got stuck on the “A” train Saturday was found Monday, barefoot and sitting on the floor of a Dunkin’ location on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn. A woman noticed Lynda Garraway, 68, and thought she looked like the missing Queens mom of two. After […]
Man dead, woman injured in shooting at Brooklyn Halloween party, police say
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the back and a woman was injured when gunfire broke out at a Halloween party in Brooklyn Sunday morning, police said. Authorities responded to the shooting at 1006 Atlantic Ave. at around 6:20 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to the back, police […]
longisland.com
Bronx man arrested by State Police for Robbery, Assault and Grand Larceny
On October 4, 2022, around 10:45PM, the State Police responded to a call of a physical altercation on the Southern State Parkway eastbound near exit 13, town of Hempstead, Nassau County. Through the preliminary investigation it was learned there was a minor collision between two vehicles and both vehicles pulled...
77-year-old Bronx food market employee slashed during dispute
A 77-year-old food Bronx market employee was slashed in the face Friday afternoon, authorities said.
Ambulance stolen from Brooklyn hospital is recovered 6 miles away
An ambulance was stolen from a Brooklyn hospital Sunday and the thief who took it on a six-mile joyride has not yet been arrested, police said.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Bridgeport double stabbing; suspect sought
One person has died following a double stabbing in Bridgeport's South End neighborhood.
