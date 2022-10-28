Read full article on original website
WEEKLY DWI REPORT
A call for a potential domestic disturbance led to a Red Rock man, Donald Hosteen, 35, being arrested and charged with a third DWI. The alleged victim at Sagebrush Apartments at 650 Dani Dr. called Metro Dispatch and said Hosteen, had been drinking and arguing with her, and that he “laid his hands on her” before leaving the scene in a black Mustang.
Video game violence
Man turns violent after his video game is turned off. A man named Alton John allegedly started punching another man with brass knuckles after his video game was turned off. On Oct. 8, Gallup Police Officer Aaron Marquez was dispatched to 106 Arnold Pl. around 11 pm to break up a fight. The person who called Metro Dispatch said they were in need of an ambulance.
Zuni man charged with murder in Indian Country
ALBUQUERQUE – A Zuni man was recently charged with murder in Indian County. According to a criminal complaint, Brian Wallace, an enrolled member of the Zuni Pueblo, allegedly killed a victim, identified as John Doe, and buried him at a residence on the Zuni Pueblo on an unknown date. The victim was an enrolled member of the Zuni Pueblo.
Acoma woman charged with slashing man’s neck in Grants
GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Grants Police Department said they found a man with his neck slashed at the Riverwalk Amphitheater Sunday night. A witness told officers that Roxanne Lewis was eating with the man and when he said he did not want to be with her, Lewis became upset and cut the man with a knife. […]
FBI offers reward for info on missing Navajo Nation woman
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a reward for information in the case of a Navajo Nation woman who went missing last year. Investigators say 64-year-old Ella May Begay has not been since June 2021 when a Ford F-150 was seen leaving her home in Sweetwater, Arizona. Investigators believe it may have headed toward […]
Dozens of Navajo Nation communities report high COVID-19 transmission
Thirty-four communities on the Navajo Nation have been identified as having high COVID-19 transmission. They include Ganado, Chinle and Crownpoint, N.M. Tribal officials urge residents to continue wearing masks, distancing from others and getting vaccines and boosters. The tribe says in the last week, they’ve recorded 280 new known cases...
Eminent domain could be applied for water project in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A project to improve the water supply in Gallup and the Navajo Nation has hit a big hiccup. It has to travel through private land and there’s a question of who owns it. Now, the government is going to federal court trying to apply eminent domain. It’s a few acres of land belonging […]
Nez, Lizer highlight multiple issues during State of the Navajo Nation Address
WINDOW ROCK, ARIZ. – Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer presented the State of the Navajo Nation Address on Oct. 17, the opening day of the 24th Navajo Nation Council’s Fall Council Session. Jonathan Nez thanked the 24th Navajo Nation Council for approving $1...
