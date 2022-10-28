Eerie owl flies with a stick horse during the Halloween season resembling a witch riding a broom

Eerie owl flies with a stick horse during the Halloween season resembling a witch riding a broom

Distinctive and fashionable pumpkin carving ideas circulate online every year ahead of Halloween. But getting your pumpkin ready for a design might be a difficult procedure. A video by Babs Costello, also known as @brunchwithbabs on TikTok, showcases some brilliant advice for simple pumpkin carving. Costello is famous for offering excellent guidance on a variety of subjects, from coping with stress to cleaning. Her video on how to carve a pumpkin is no exception. Her video has blown up across the internet, with even actress Jennifer Garner trying the viral pumpkin hack.

While some skilled pumpkin carvers are adept at using kits, most of us may benefit from a few tricks. "🎃The Do’s and Don’ts of Pumpkin Carving 🎃 It is a treasured tradition in our family to carve jack-o-lanterns for Halloween. But with all the yuck and mess, sometimes my kids would quit the project before we even started. Babs’ Do’s and Don’ts for Pumpkin Carving saves the mess and speeds up carving with no mess and no fuss. Happy Halloween 🎃 XO Babs," she writes in the caption. To begin with, Costello advises carving from the bottom rather than the top to be practical and maintain the spooky look. She also asks viewers to try to sit and hold the pumpkin you'll be carving in their lap rather than performing the task at a table. "You will have a much steadier pumpkin to cut," she writes.

via GIPHY

The best bit of advice from Costello involves a common kitchen appliance, which no one has ever thought of using in this fashion. She uses a hand mixer to break up the seeds and that certainly saves up a lot of time. Actress Jennifer Garner even put this concept to the test and declared it to be a success, writing , "It's a win!"

To develop a design more effectively, Costello advises avoiding the commonplace black marker in favor of a red dry-erase one. However, she suggests the use of cookie cutters and a soft rubber mallet for easy carving if you're not comfortable with a knife or you want the kids to participate in this holiday tradition. You also don't need to hunt up any specific shapes.

Costello suggests rubbing Vaseline all over the pumpkin's cut surfaces, including the eyes, nose, mouth, and any other locations you've carved out, to provide the finishing touches. By doing so, the moisture will be trapped within and the pumpkin won't dry out before Halloween. Finally, the wise grandmother advises her audience to stuff the pumpkin with cinnamon or other fall-themed spices, for some beautiful fragrance to go along with your jack-o-lanterns! When you light it with a candle, it will smell beautiful and festive this way.

TikTok users were shocked at the revelations, commending Babs for the insightful advice ahead of Halloween. User Dukaroo commented , saying, "My God, Babs, you NEVER fail to impress and teach me something new, and inspiring." User Kerri Navarro commented , "God, I love you! I have been doing everything wrong the last 40-plus years of my life!!!" Another user Mr.Preston expressed that their fingers used to always hurt after carving, "Babs, you’re a genius! My fingernails always hurt after carving pumpkins!"

Instagram users went gaga over the trick too. User @thehappilyeva was amazed at the bottom carving hack, and commented , "Oh hello I was today years old when I realized I’ve been making the jack-o-lanterns upside down my entire life 😮😭" Another user, @maryorton, was so amazed she suggested a Nobel prize for Babs, commenting, "SOMEONE GIVE THIS WOMAN A NOBEL PRIZE. This is all groundbreaking information to me. I’ve been doing Halloween wrong my entire life."

Disney is winning praise across social media for its new short film, "Reflect," which features the studio's first plus-size protagonist and explores the challenges young people often face with body image. "Reflect," which is episode seven of season two in the "Short Circuit Experimental Films" series on Disney+, centers around a young ballet dancer named Bianca who "battles her own reflection, overcoming doubt and fear by channeling her inner strength, grace, and power." The narrative struck a chord with many online, who shared that they were moved to tears and reminded of their own childhood.



The film begins with Bianca happily and confidently practicing by herself in an empty dance studio before class starts and others walk into the room. However, her confidence visibly deflates when her peers with more conventionally accepted "dancer bodies" come into the rehearsal space. Her instructor's feedback of "tight tummy, long neck" proves to be the final straw as her confidence shatters and the mirror becomes a fractal monster engulfing Bianca in hundreds of reflections of herself. The girl eventually begins to let go of her insecurities about her body as she dances and moves forward with confidence and grace like the skilled dancer she is.

According to PEOPLE , the short was introduced by its director, Hillary Bradfield—a Disney Animation story artist who worked as a storyboard artist on "Avatar: The Way of Water"—by saying that it's all about body positivity. "I feel like I'm a very body-positive person in principle," she said in the series. "But when it's on a personal level it's a lot harder to be body positive. Setting the story from a dancer's perspective seemed just natural. It's part of the craft to be looking at your posture and checking things in the mirror, so it just seemed like a really good way to put her in that environment where she has to look at herself but she doesn't want to."



"When people watch the short, I hope they can feel more positively about themselves and how they look, and feel okay about the tough parts of the journey," she said. "Sometimes you go to the dark place to get to a good place and that just makes the good place that much more beautiful," Bradfield added. Disney fanatics of all ages have been raving about the short film online, sharing how they relate to the story. "This is very encouraging and I am glad Disney decided to include a 'plus-sized' heroine," @HeidiMalagisi1 tweeted . "16-year-old me needed this Disney short before I quit ballet because I didn’t want to be the fat girl in class anymore. I’m glad little ones will have this. 10/10 for 'Reflect,'" @MeganPotter_ shared .

When it came time to put his accessory line out into the world, designer Travis Terry didn't have to look far for a face that would most authentically represent him and his work. His mom, Laverne Terry, was the obvious choice. It all started when the 23-year-old was a student at Clark Atlanta University, reports TODAY . Terry was getting ready for a spring break trip when he realized he didn’t have a bag to take with him. However, what the business major did have was a refund check from his student loans and an idea. "(Suddenly, I thought), 'I'm starting my own business, and I'm trying to create bags,'" he shared.

Terry worked at a local deli to save up enough to make his dream come true and soon saw his business, IEMBE—inspired by the phrase "in my bag"—take off as he started designing and manufacturing his own bags. "When you say the name, IEMBE, you’re saying those letters, I-M-B. And the meaning is really just trying to motivate and let other people know to be confident in themselves, get to the bag, which means get money, and just go in and grind and focus," he explained. Through it all, his biggest cheerleader was his mother Laverne who said she couldn't be prouder of her son.

"The neighborhood we came from, the kids that he grew around, a lot of them don't make it out," she said, noting that drugs and shootings take place in their neighborhood on a regular basis. Although Terry initially used his sister as his model, when she was unavailable for a photo shoot one day, he asked his mom instead. The shoot—inspired by rapper Cardi B—quickly went viral on social media platforms Laverne became an overnight sensation despite having no prior modeling experience. Since becoming the face of IEMBE, the 61-year-old has gained quite a following for her fierce modeling skills and even made it onto a billboard in Times Square.

"It's like the best time of my life. I'm 61 now. I've never been as happy in my life," she said. "Age is nothing but a number." Terry admitted that building his business with his mother by his side means a lot to him as he lost his dad shortly after graduating. "That was another reason why I wanted to do it, because I feel like I wanted to change the narrative of honoring your parents," he said. The sky's the limit for this mother-son duo and they're excited to see where the journey takes them. "It’s a pinch-me moment, but it’s kind of like, I need somebody else to pinch me, right?" the budding entrepreneur said.

The American Bar Association House of Delegates approved a very important resolution at its 2021 Midyear Meeting in an effort to assure "meaningful access to justice for all persons." The approved Resolution 101A urged all jurisdictions to permit a specially trained canine to accompany an anxious or traumatized individual who is testifying in court while also stressing the importance of ensuring these canines' welfare. Dozens of states across the United States already have programs that permit certified dogs to accompany victims and vulnerable witnesses in the courtroom.

In South Dakota, the law authorizes a court to allow "a child witness or a witness having a developmental disability to be accompanied by a certified therapeutic dog during the witness' testimony." Meanwhile, in New York, State Senator Pamela Helming sponsored a bill in February 2021 to amend the New York Judiciary Law to authorize a canine to accompany a vulnerable witness while they give testimony in the courtroom. Even in states where there are no explicit statutory laws about courtroom dogs , judges exercise their inherent power to determine whether to permit a canine to accompany a victim or vulnerable witness.

"Many victims in the Criminal Justice System do not have a 'trusted' individual to transfer the attachment to due to early experiences or recent events of the crime and that leads to a lack of disclosure and problems building trust... These dogs provide unconditional acceptance and love, and a sense of safety. Through the support they provide, dogs help to build rapport for many people who struggle to trust others," explained Dr. Elizabeth Spruin, a canine behaviorist and an investigative psychologist in the School of Psychology, Politics and Sociology at the Canterbury Christ Church University in England.

Spruin—who specializes in the use of dogs to support vulnerable victims of crimes and children with autism and emotional issues—pointed to the case of an eight-year-old girl and her two sisters who had been sexually abused by a relative. The young girl’s demeanor transformed when Spruin's facility dog Oliver was introduced into the interview room and she was able to open up and communicate in the canine's presence, the psychologist shared. Learning about Oliver also convinced the eight-year-old girl's two sisters to provide evidence in the case. Canine companionship "puts survivors and witnesses of crime, especially children, at ease to participate more comfortably, not only in legal proceedings but in forensic interviews and therapy sessions," explained New York State Ontario County District Attorney James Ritts, whose office is currently working with Juno, a two-year-old Labrador retriever that has supported at least a dozen crime victims.

"You can actually see the level of anxiety lessen to the point that conversation about these difficult experiences is possible," Ritts added, stressing that "this accommodation recognizes a crime victim's right to be treated with fairness and dignity." Michael Galantino, a special-victims prosecutor for 30 years and the executive director of the National Association of Prosecutor Coordinators, also supports having canines accompany both minor and adult vulnerable witnesses during in-court testimony. "The presence of a supportive dog at all stages of a criminal prosecution is extremely beneficial to the well-being of the victim and the pursuit of justice," Galantino said. "Young victims of sexual or physical abuse are already traumatized before they come into contact with the criminal justice system. Having a supportive dog near them for the forensic interview, trial preparation and testimony helps to reduce further trauma and facilitate communication."

Life throws several challenges along our way and it depends on us how we tackle them. Some lose their spirit while others use their entire strength to overcome them. The latter is true for Rubèn Nova Fernández, who was in a serious accident while riding his motorcycle that caused a major spinal injury. The former football player now has to use a wheelchair but is working as hard as he can to regain his strength.

In an emotional movement after his accident, Rubèn visited his grandparents for the first time after his accident. He posted the moment on Instagram with the caption, "I haven’t seen my grandparents for two and a half years, since before the accident. Despite all the pain I'm having I decided to go see them, it was definitely worth it." The video shows him entering a room and surprising his grandparents. They instantly have a big smile on their faces as soon as they see their beloved grandson. The grandmother hurries to hug Rubèn with tears in her eyes. The text inlay reveals that he "didn't let go" of her and embraced her lovingly. His grandfather also walks towards him teary-eyed and hugs him with all the love in the world. This beautiful video went viral and has been viewed over a million times. Even though his grandparents have difficulty walking due to old age, they got up quickly and forgot about all their pain upon seeing their grandson.

An Instagram user noted, "Oh yeah he got up quick! She didn't remember her pains when she got up either." Another said, "For God's sake! You got me emotional. Make the most of them while you have them. There is nothing cuter than grandparents. Beautiful moment!" A third user commented, "I'm not the one to cry! But this moved me, so good and you went to visit them."

"Ohhh what a nice reunion, enjoy a lot with them," said another.

According to archy sport , Rubèn did not give up on himself after the accident. He honed his skills so well that he was recruited by the National Parabadminton coach. In a GoFundMe campaign organized to get Rubèn a sports wheelchair, he actually began playing table tennis at the National Hospital for Paraplegics in Toledo. He then moved on to Badminton and used sports as a powerful weapon to get his life together. According to Inside the Games , he made his debut in Spanish Para-Badminton International and secured a victory.

His Instagram account displays his strength as despite his disability he can be seen working out, walking his dog and living his life to the fullest. In one of his other popular videos , he can be seen lifting himself up in his wheelchair in a gym. The video that displays his strong spirit and personality has been viewed 15 million times. A user praised his strength by writing, "You're such an inspiration & have a never say die attitude to life." Another added, "You are truly a strong person you are fantastic very strong wonderful and thank you for the example you give us."

"Handsome boy and strong willpower!!! Bravo for him!!!" commented another.

Rubèn's spirit reflects that no matter what circumstances we come across in life, we can conquer them all with bravery and strength. He has been working on himself with immense love from his family and friends.

A trailblazing Air Force pilot has made a triumphant return to the cockpit after a 24-year hiatus. Tamaron Nicklas graduated Air Force Academy in 1986 as a member of the seventh class ever allowing women to enlist, reports The Epoch Times . She worked as an Air Force pilot for more than seven years and went on to become a T38 instructor before quitting her career to raise her four children. "I walked away and thought I was done," Nicklas told KXAS-TV . However, over two decades later, a story about a former classmate inspired her to rethink her future.

Nicklas heard of a woman from an earlier graduating class at the Air Force Academy who had returned to flying after a long hiatus and wondered whether she might also pursue this path now that her youngest child had left for college. "It's never too late," Tamaron said, recalling a serendipitous experience. "Actually... I opened a dark chocolate bar, and on the inside, the wrapper said, 'You're never too old and it's never too late.' It really inspired me... I felt like God was talking to me through a chocolate bar! My husband was very excited for me. He said, 'You can go fly, you don't have to do it as a job. Just go fly,' but I wanted to have a purpose."

Nicklas visited a local Air Force flight school in Pueblo, Colorado, and shared her background with them. Although she was candid with them about not having flown in a long time, they immediately offered her a job as an instructor. She worked in Pueblo for two years before she and her husband Larry relocated to Dallas to be closer to their daughter who'd started a family. With the move, Nicklas set her sights on commercial airlines and worked for a regional airline for 2 1/2 years to update her skills. "That was really challenging," she said. "Training, new technology; when I had stopped flying 20-plus years prior, we didn't have all the computerized cockpits and the GPS systems. Everything was different, so it was a pretty steep learning curve for me."

Nicklas shared that she was inspired by her father—who was an Air Force pilot for over 30 years—to become a pilot. Years later, she and her husband Larry (who she met at Air Force Academy through a mutual friend) inspired two of their three sons in the same way. They are F16 pilots in the Air Force—as is one of their wives—and were thrilled when their mother made her triumphant return to the cockpit. Nicklas reached her ultimate goal this year when she began flying for Southwest Airlines. "When I got hired it was just so unreal, after all this time when I thought I'd walked away from flying forever," she said. "My husband's an instructor at Southwest, he's check airman so he gets to check rides and checks out new pilots, so we were able to do my first eight flights together. That was a really, really fun experience."

The first officer and mom-of-four is now an inspiration to women across the world. "A couple of women have reached out to me... one woman is in my exact same shoes," she said. "She hasn't flown in 20 years, she was an Air Force pilot... wondering if she could get back into it, and just felt really inspired seeing my story... If there's a dream out there... don't be afraid to try and take that first step. Just give it a shot. Fortunately, it worked out for me, and it can work out for many people."

It is devastatingly heartbreaking to have a pet snatched from you by death. Each pet parent figures out their own unique way to honor and grieve their deceased furry friend and for Robyn Moscrop from Birmingham, England, this meant getting a commemorative tattoo of her beloved bull terrier, Bronson. Although this is a common enough way to memorialize a relationship, the 27-year-old went the extra mile with her gesture by having her late pet's ashes mixed in with the tattoo ink so he would be with her forever. "Having his ashes on me means that he's always going to be with me, no matter what," Moscrop told South West News Service, reports New York Post . "It's not something I could lose or misplace, it's always there. Seeing it when it was done was really emotional, I did have a cry."

"Sometimes I talk to [the tattoo] as though I talk to him," Moscrop revealed. "It sounds silly, really, but sometimes when we're at places, and say I'm just wearing a t-shirt, I just think, 'Oh, he's here with me seeing all this, too.'" She was inked by her tattooist boyfriend George Ricketts, who re-created Moscrop's favorite portrait of Bronson who she'd rescued in 2019 and "spoilt rotten" until he passed unexpectedly at 3 years old last year. Although the tattoo gives her "closure" that "he's always with his mum now" and will "never ever be forgotten," it wasn't enough to fill the Bronson-sized hole left in her life.

Moscrop has since adopted yet another bull terrier named Alabama, who is now 2. "If I didn't have my new dog, I'd find it really hard to speak about him," she said. "But since I've got Alabama, she's kind of filled that hole that he's left and made it a lot easier to heal because it is awful losing your dog." The life-long animal lover shared that she was instantly drawn to Bronson—who was deaf—when she met him. "He was a crazy dog. He made such an impression on everyone because he had such a personality," she said. "He just kept me really busy and I'd see other people with their really well-behaved dogs and I'd be thinking, 'Oh my god, why can my dog not be like that?'"

Despite all his quirks, Moscrop said, she "absolutely loved him" and spoiled him with a bed of sheepskin and Laura Ashley blankets. She even planned playdates for him, making sure his "social calendar" is always packed to create an "incredible life" for her "special" pup. "He'd sit on my lap like a baby and I'd cradle him, even though he was absolutely huge," she recalled. "He loved to be dressed up as well. I'd dress him up for Halloween and he'd have hats and crowns for his birthday." Therefore, it was incredibly difficult for Moscrop to cope when her four-legged best friend passed away on July 10, 2021.

"All my family and friends just couldn't believe it when it happened. He's always all over my social media so everyone knew him really well and he's met so many people," she said, adding that "everyone knew who he was. Even people who didn't know me personally would stop and say, 'there's Bronson' he was really well known in the area that we live in... I had him cremated and it was there where the woman who ran the cremation said, 'Oh, I'll take some of his paw prints and I've heard that you can have ashes put into a tattoo. The portrait I had of him is from my favorite photo of him—you can see on his expression that he's so happy and his eyes are sparkling. My boyfriend was like, 'This is serious pressure, I need to make sure I get it right,' but as you can see, he's done an absolutely fantastic job. I do think it's a really nice way for people who like tattoos to remember someone by having the ashes mixed in, it's really special. It's like having a part of them in you and with you."

People with autism spectrum disorder often face a lot of hurdles in being in social places and interacting with others. Due to this, they might miss out on certain experiences in life. However, with constant support and aid, they can still live life to the fullest. Tommy, a boy with autism, took part in his first Halloween party and his reaction is absolutely priceless.

In the video posted on Reddit by u/bendubberley_ , the boy can be seen jumping and having fun with other kids at a party. He is wearing noise-canceling earphones which aid people who have sensitivity to conflicting noises. The text inlay reads, "Today my autistic son took part in a Halloween disco." The next frame reads, "I remember all too well the years when understanding and following instructions seemed near impossible." The boy can be seen enjoying the disco entirely and smiling with amazement. The parent further wrote in the video, "Now Tommy takes part in and enjoys activities I used to only dream of."

Image Source: Reddit

It is an achievement indeed and it wouldn't have been possible if he didn't have a supportive and caring environment around him. Reddit users agreed with one user sharing, "I have an autistic son and I absolutely love this. I get emotional watching this because I can relate to how you feel." Another added , "My boy is autistic as well. This video is pretty amazing. Thanks for sharing."

A third user shared , "That’s awesome! Those little things to most parents are huge for the parents of all the Tommy’s. Party on Tommy you rock." A Reddit user with a similar condition shared their own experience, "I went to a silent disco once. Wonder if he’d enjoy that. I have Tourette syndrome which comes with sensory issues like autism (and a large number of people with Tourette's also have autism). Anyway, I went to Tourette's camp and they had a dance with noise-canceling headphones."

Image Source: Reddit

They added, "So the music was only in your headphones and you could take them off at any time. it was the first dance I’d ever been able to attend due to my sensory issues."

In another example of a wholesome first experience for an autistic person, a mother took her 10-year-old son, Oliver, to a Coldplay concert. This was the first time he had ever experienced a concert and his reaction is extremely wholesome. Nikki McLean Murray, the boy's mother, caught the moment on camera and posted it on TikTok which has since gone viral. The text inlay reads, "I bought the tickets knowing I might need to leave in the first song due to his autism. He doesn't like conflicting noises but loves lights so I took a chance, this is how it went."

Image Source: Reddit

The boy can be seen thoroughly enjoying the show while fighting with some triggers. He seems surprised by Coldplay's performance of "Fix You" and it moved people to tears. She stated that seeing Oliver's response to the Coldplay concert was fantastic because her son seldom gets thrilled about anything. It was just because of the support and care of his mother that was able to have an experience of a lifetime.

As we inch closer to Halloween, people are getting ready with their spooky costumes and decorations. This season is absolutely wonderful with a chill in the air, warm drinks, family dinners and children dressed up in clever or scary costumes. Amid this eerie atmosphere, a great horned owl was caught on camera flying with what looked like a "broom" and resembling a witch riding a broomstick, to people's amazement and fright.

According to Bored Panda , Eric Lind was spending time with his folks in Eureka, Illinois, when he looked up at the sky and was shocked. He recorded the mystical great horned owl on camera as it swooped across the sky carrying a child's stick horse toy, similar to how the famous witch rides her broom. He told Newsweek , "My mom received a call from one of the neighbors telling her to look outside in the backyard at our pine tree. They had spotted the owl as it flew into the tree initially, but couldn't quite tell what it was carrying at first." He added, "We quickly spotted the owl and could immediately recognize that it was carrying a stick horse."

via GIPHY

Eric posted the picture of the owl perched amidst the foliage and a video of it flying across with the stick horse on Facebook captioning it, "Hilldale/Forest Park/Ridge lane neighbors...if your child is missing their stick horse, you'll have to talk to the owl!!" Many people voiced concern for the owl's well-being, believing it had been entangled or attached to the toy horse, but Eric clarified everything. He added to the post, "For those of you questioning if the owl is hurt or "entangled" in the stick horse....we have no reason to believe this is the case as we witnessed the owl moving the horse around and even changing its grip on it at one point." He continued, "This owl is part of a family of owls that have been in the neighborhood for about 6 months now, and this is one of the young owls...if someone sees that the owl is in danger or believes it is hurt, I'm sure the proper authorities would be contacted."

Eric told the outlet, "We were shocked and very surprised. I posted it because it brought a good laugh and smile to my family—so I thought others would enjoy it too. It has been great to read the comments by others who said it made them laugh or made their day."

The post received more than 19,000 likes and has been shared more than 102,000 times. A Facebook user joked, "Love the film clip. Looks like the owl was up to some horsing around!" Another observed, "How incredible, i wonder if it was a pet at one time and it misses the training toys used." The Halloween-themed picture has been re-shared all over the internet, including on Twitter. One user wrote , "This owl and his stick horse made my day." Another added , "Owl now owns the stick horse. I don't make the rules." A third Twitter user commented , "The second photo reminds me of dubious photos of witch 'sightings' hehe. Maybe the next best use for something that turned out to be inedible."

A man from a small Colorado town has been publicly publishing his dad jokes for more than a decade now. He puts up signs with the most hilarious puns and has become a favorite among everyone. Vince Rozmiarek from Indian Hills, near Denver, Colorado, first began volunteering for a local community center and his duty was to manage the roadside message board. Initially, he posted greetings for members of the community, but on April Fools' Day 2013, he experimented with a joke.

The former stay-at-home dad told The Washington Post , "There's a heavy police presence in the neighboring town of Morrison, where a lot of speeding tickets are issued. People hate those speed traps, so on the sign, I put 'Indian Hills annexed by Morrison'. I pranked everyone in town and got a call from the Morrison Police Department an hour later." This incident started a series of jokes on that message board that has only gotten better with time. The Facebook page for the Indian Hills Community Sign now has more than 162,000 followers. When Rozmiarek modifies his jokes, he shares images, which often receive thousands of likes. Here are 15 of his best jokes on the message board that have won the hearts of people:

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15