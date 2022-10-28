ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

polk-county.net

Polk County Road Closures Update

Bartow, Fla. (October 27, 2022) — Projects to install or repair underground utilities will close roads and detour traffic in Mulberry, Lakeland, and Auburndale. Repairs to a Florida Gas Transmission pipe will close Pebbledale Road just east of Wills Grace Road and the Southeastern Construction steel fabricating plant in unincorporated Mulberry for 16 days starting Friday morning October 28. Traffic will be briefly detoured to Old Highway 37 to bypass closure.
POLK COUNTY, FL
polk-county.net

Media Advisory: Gulf Coast Safe Streets Summit, Lakeland, FL

Bartow, Fla (October 31, 2022) – Media is invited to attend the Gulf Coast Safe Streets Summit at RP Funding Center in Lakeland on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The summit is hosted by the Polk Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) and is supported by all Polk County communities and sister agencies including Citrus Connection, Polk County Public Schools, Florida Department of Transportation and Polk Vision.
LAKELAND, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Port Richey man killed by Hit and Run driver in Wesley Chapel

PASCO COUNTY, FLa.- A 62-year-old Port Richey man was struck killed by a hit and run driver while walking along Bruce B Downs Blvd in Wesley Chapel Sunday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, A Mazda sedan was traveling northbound on Bruce B Downs Blvd north of Legacy Blvd around 10:35p.m. and struck and killed the Port Richey man who was walking in the outside lane. The man died at the scene. Following the collision, the Mazda fled the scene in an unknown direction. Vehicle parts were located at the crash scene.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into pickup truck in Holiday

HOLIDAY, FLA - A 22-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing with a pickup truck Friday night in Holiday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a pickup was headed out of a parking lot and went to turn south onto Alternate US-19 near Louis Ave but stopped to clear the traffic of cars headed south, according to the highway patrol.
HOLIDAY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Shooting outside Bradenton bar and restaurant

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A shooting in Bradenton is under investigation by the Bradenton Police Department. The shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. on the night of October 29 at the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant. The victim, a 41-year-old man, was shot after leaving the restaurant according to reports from...
BRADENTON, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Port Richey woman wanted for felony retail theft arrested

PORT RICHEY, FLa.- A Port Richey woman that was featured last week for being wanted in connection to a felony retail theft was arrested Thursday morning. According to a Police affidavit, 44-year-old Carolyn Hair was reportedly observed selecting multiple clothing items and placing them in a shopping cart. Store employees also watched her remove clothing with sale tags and placing the items on her.
PORT RICHEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Pickup hits Bradenton pedestrians; one shoots back, troopers say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A traffic incident involving five pedestrians and a pickup turned violent Thursday night when one of the pedestrians pulled a gun and shot at the driver, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to Trooper Kenn Watson, five people -- including a woman pushing a stroller with...
BRADENTON, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Plans to transform I-275 underpasses move forward

A local organization is taking a community-driven approach to transforming blighted areas underneath I-275 in St. Petersburg into vibrant park and event spaces that connect bifurcated neighborhoods. Following the success of a similar initiative to create a park under a portion of I-375, city officials are now moving forward with...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

