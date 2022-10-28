Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yes, Florida Has Snow Tubing. Sort Of.L. CaneFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Massive Antique Mall in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLakeland, FL
Related
Crash on I-4 East cleared after shutting down 3 lanes
A crash on I-4 East in Hillsborough County has shut down three lanes, bringing traffic to a near standstill.
I-275 lanes reopen following fiery multi-vehicle accident
All northbound lanes on I-275 northbound between Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Fowler are closed due to an accident.
FHP investigating fatal crash north of Plant City
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Hillsborough County, north of Plant City.
Crash on I-4 East triggered by wrong-way driver, officials say
A crash on I-4 East in Hillsborough County that caused lane closures this morning was triggered by a wrong-way driver, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
polk-county.net
Polk County Road Closures Update
Bartow, Fla. (October 27, 2022) — Projects to install or repair underground utilities will close roads and detour traffic in Mulberry, Lakeland, and Auburndale. Repairs to a Florida Gas Transmission pipe will close Pebbledale Road just east of Wills Grace Road and the Southeastern Construction steel fabricating plant in unincorporated Mulberry for 16 days starting Friday morning October 28. Traffic will be briefly detoured to Old Highway 37 to bypass closure.
polk-county.net
Media Advisory: Gulf Coast Safe Streets Summit, Lakeland, FL
Bartow, Fla (October 31, 2022) – Media is invited to attend the Gulf Coast Safe Streets Summit at RP Funding Center in Lakeland on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The summit is hosted by the Polk Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) and is supported by all Polk County communities and sister agencies including Citrus Connection, Polk County Public Schools, Florida Department of Transportation and Polk Vision.
Woman dead, 8-year-old injured following two-vehicle accident
A woman is dead and an 8-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning.
pasconewsonline.com
Port Richey man killed by Hit and Run driver in Wesley Chapel
PASCO COUNTY, FLa.- A 62-year-old Port Richey man was struck killed by a hit and run driver while walking along Bruce B Downs Blvd in Wesley Chapel Sunday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, A Mazda sedan was traveling northbound on Bruce B Downs Blvd north of Legacy Blvd around 10:35p.m. and struck and killed the Port Richey man who was walking in the outside lane. The man died at the scene. Following the collision, the Mazda fled the scene in an unknown direction. Vehicle parts were located at the crash scene.
Driver dies after crash outside Riverview Fresh Market
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Riverview man died Friday after he suffered a medical emergency and crashed his pickup truck into a vehicle outside a grocery store, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
pasconewsonline.com
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into pickup truck in Holiday
HOLIDAY, FLA - A 22-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing with a pickup truck Friday night in Holiday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a pickup was headed out of a parking lot and went to turn south onto Alternate US-19 near Louis Ave but stopped to clear the traffic of cars headed south, according to the highway patrol.
Pasco residents aggravated after builder puts up sign listing addresses instead of paving road
Flourish Drive in the Connerton neighborhood ends before it gets to 11 new homes, and that's causing a bunch of aggravation for homeowners.
Man arrested after going over 100 mph, crashing into car on I-275: police
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested an Illinois man after he sped over 100 mph on I-275 Friday evening.
Mysuncoast.com
Shooting outside Bradenton bar and restaurant
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A shooting in Bradenton is under investigation by the Bradenton Police Department. The shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. on the night of October 29 at the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant. The victim, a 41-year-old man, was shot after leaving the restaurant according to reports from...
Lost Hiker Recused From Little Manatee River State Park
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office worked together yesterday to rescue a lost hiker from the Little Manatee River State Park. According to authorities, HCFR’s Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 2:47 PM on
Tampa Man Killed When Struck By Three Vehicles On I-75 In Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 41-year-old Tampa man was killed in a crash that happened on I-75 in Pasco County early Thursday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, on Thursday at 5:07 AM, the Tampa man and his 20-year-old son were traveling southbound on I-75,
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Port Richey woman wanted for felony retail theft arrested
PORT RICHEY, FLa.- A Port Richey woman that was featured last week for being wanted in connection to a felony retail theft was arrested Thursday morning. According to a Police affidavit, 44-year-old Carolyn Hair was reportedly observed selecting multiple clothing items and placing them in a shopping cart. Store employees also watched her remove clothing with sale tags and placing the items on her.
Palm Harbor Circle K Employee Who Tried To Save Woman From Gas Station Fire Files Suit
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – An injured Circle K employee who attempted to save the life of a customer engulfed in flames at a gas pump has filed suit in the Pinellas County courts. The suit is dated October 28 and is filed against 15 defendants.
Man found dead on road in Brooksville was murdered for trying to leave gang: deputies
Five men allegedly affiliated with the Latin Kings gang have been charged with murder a year after a man was found lying dead on a Brooksville roadway.
Mysuncoast.com
Pickup hits Bradenton pedestrians; one shoots back, troopers say
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A traffic incident involving five pedestrians and a pickup turned violent Thursday night when one of the pedestrians pulled a gun and shot at the driver, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to Trooper Kenn Watson, five people -- including a woman pushing a stroller with...
stpetecatalyst.com
Plans to transform I-275 underpasses move forward
A local organization is taking a community-driven approach to transforming blighted areas underneath I-275 in St. Petersburg into vibrant park and event spaces that connect bifurcated neighborhoods. Following the success of a similar initiative to create a park under a portion of I-375, city officials are now moving forward with...
Comments / 0