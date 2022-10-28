Harrison County, West Virginia, Board of Education to consider policy updates, additional PRO officer Tuesday

Read full article on original website
Nearly 1,800 have voted early in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Nearly 1,800 Harrison County residents have voted early, while over 600 have made absentee ballot requests, according to the County Clerk's Offie. Early voting continues through Saturday.
Man pleads guilty to Harrison County, West Virginia, crimes against health care personnel
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 46-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday in connection with crimes against a paramedic and a nurse at the VA hospital, as well as fleeing recklessly following a B&E caper at an area warehouse. Arthur Woodrow Pritt Jr. entered Alford pleas to misdemeanor battery on...
Christopher Todd Timmins
Taylor County, West Virginia's Buck Run Road to temporarily close
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buck Run Road, Taylor 34, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and the same hours next Monday through Nov. 10, the West Virginia Division of Highways announced. The closure is for piling wall installation and culvert replacement at...
Tailgating, historic tours and talent highlight November edition of First Friday in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — It's Tailgate Time for November's edition of Clarksburg's First Friday. This month's community celebration will include opportunities to replicate tailgating at a fire pit and a Biergarten, or beer garden.
Morgantown, West Virginia, Police investigating shooting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday at a bar called The Bank, located at 344 High St. A fight was reported to have occurred near the entrance of the bar, and the suspect fired several...
Morgantown, West Virginia, based Iconic Air releases "Emissions Intelligence" platform for carbon-consuming compaines
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In an effort to aid high energy-intensive companies track and reduce their carbon emissions, Morgantown-based startup Iconic Air released its new Emissions Intelligence program earlier this month, a system that aims to bolster companies' ability to monitor carbon cost and use. Founded in 2020...
Police investigation
Ribbon cutting held for Lucky Omen Tattoo
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lucky Omen Tattoo officials celebrated their ribbon cutting ceremony Monday. The business is located at 209 N. Fourth St., Clarksburg. Operating the shop are Jason Ramirez and Caitlyn Paugh.
One transported for minor injuries after single vehicle accident in Lumberport, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One patient was transported for minor injuries following a single-vehicle accident on Jones Run Road in Lumberport Monday morning, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. The vehicle left the roadway and became stuck in a roadside ditch.
Rohrig, Berryman run away with Athlete of Week honors
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport’s Zach Rohrig and Liberty’s Destiny Berryman showed both speed and endurance to earn Exponent Telegram/Truist Athlete of the Week honors. Rohrig ran 22 times for 245 yards and three touchdowns and also intercepted a pair of passes in the Tribe’s 62-21...
Washington Irving wins middle school football title
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Washington Irving Middle School captured the Mid-10 Football Championship Thursday night against Buckhannon-Upshur in Buckhannon on a crisp fall evening by the score of 12-10. WI opened the scoring in the second quarter with a JR Smith 51-yard pass to a wide-open Elijah Holmes.
Losses highlight bigger issues at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Late Saturday afternoon, following a brave but losing effort against an undefeated team that was ranked No. 7 in the polls and first place in a Big 12 Conference whose reflection of this football season has been more that of a funhouse mirror than what reality in this conference is meant to be, West Virginia coach Neal Brown finally pulled back the curtain on his feelings for just a moment.
Perez transfer adds to WVU's gritty identity
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's 2022-23 basketball debut, a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in a charity exhibition game at the Coliseum, could be described with many adjectives. Pretty is not one of them, and that's just fine with coach Bob Huggins and his players, who will...
WVU hits court for exhibition win over Bowling Green
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — For most coaches in most years, the most important letters in the alphabet are Xs and Os. When you gather a new team together and begin getting ready for the season, as West Virginia is doing right now, it’s more than enough to put in the Xs and Os, the offense and the defense, what shots are best and who should take them.
WVU downs Oklahoma State, advances in Big 12 women's soccer championship
The No. 4-seed West Virginia University women's soccer team earned a spot in the 2022 Big 12 Championship Semifinals with a 2-1 win over No. 5-seed Oklahoma State at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas, on Sunday afternoon. In the second of four quarterfinal matches on Sunday, the...
WVU Basketball Kedrian Johnson.JPG
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 10/28/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was pleased with parts of his team's defensive play in the exhibition win over Bowling Green, but notes that his squad needs more time and reps to improve on the offensive end. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription...
WVU defeats Bowling Green in basketball exhibition
West Virginia’s men’s basketball team scored a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in Friday night’s charity exhibition game at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers got 18 points from Erik Stevenson and 14 from Emmitt Matthews,
Brown saw positives but not satisfied with outcome
Forty-three games into his West Virginia University coaching career, it may be too late for moral victories for Neal Brown. Almost pulling off a win – even against the No. 7 team in the country – isn’t going to do much to quiet the critics. But following a 38-point loss on the road against Texas Tech the previous week, it’s not difficult to understand why Brown saw some positives in the Mountaineers’ 41-31 loss at home to TCU – a contest that was even closer than the final score.
