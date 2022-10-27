The University of Florida and the University of Georgia issued a joint statement on Sunday condemning an anti-Jewish message referencing Kanye West that was projected at the stadium after their Saturday game. “Kanye is right about the Jews,” scrolled across a video display, apparently referencing the rapper’s string of antisemitic statements in recent days. The same message was seen on other buildings in Jacksonville, Florida, and antisemitic banners with similar sentiments have been seen on an I-10 overpass. It’s unclear who is responsible or if police are investigating.Horrible to see that someone projected an anti-Semitic message on to TIAA Bank Field at the end of the sold-out Georgia-Florida game. A relative sent this to me. It’s in reference to comments Ye (formerly Kanye West) made recently. This hate has to stop. Period. pic.twitter.com/kBKYUx7hIh— Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) October 30, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO