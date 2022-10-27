Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Agrees To Building Houston School With Kanye West — But Only After He ‘Cools Off’
50 Cent has once again responded in his back and forth with Kanye West, saying he wouldn’t be opposed to working with his embattled former rival. The two spent Thursday afternoon (October 27) engaged in a playful back and forth, sparked by Ye’s first post since returning to Instagram.
CBS Sports
Aaron Donald terminates partnership with Kanye West's Donda Sports after antisemitic comments
Los Angeles Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald has terminated his marketing deal with Kanye West's Donda Sports, Donald announced Tuesday. The decision comes after West made several recent antisemitic comments that resulted in the rapper being dropped by several major companies. Donald announced in May he had joined Donda...
Football Rivals Blast Anti-Jewish Kanye Message Projected at Game
The University of Florida and the University of Georgia issued a joint statement on Sunday condemning an anti-Jewish message referencing Kanye West that was projected at the stadium after their Saturday game. “Kanye is right about the Jews,” scrolled across a video display, apparently referencing the rapper’s string of antisemitic statements in recent days. The same message was seen on other buildings in Jacksonville, Florida, and antisemitic banners with similar sentiments have been seen on an I-10 overpass. It’s unclear who is responsible or if police are investigating.Horrible to see that someone projected an anti-Semitic message on to TIAA Bank Field at the end of the sold-out Georgia-Florida game. A relative sent this to me. It’s in reference to comments Ye (formerly Kanye West) made recently. This hate has to stop. Period. pic.twitter.com/kBKYUx7hIh— Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) October 30, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
College football games today: Tennessee vs Georgia, Alabama vs LSU lead Week 10 schedule
If you’re looking for information on all the college football games today, including where to watch them, and TV schedule
Fox Is Still Using Kanye West's Music During NFL Broadcasts
Fox played Kanye West's music during an NFL broadcast on Sunday.
NFL Fans Furious at FOX for Using Kanye West Music During Games
FOX’s NFL coverage is under scrutiny this weekend. The network used music from Kanye West (now known as Ye) during its broadcast of select games during Week 8, causing a lot of outrage on social media. One example came during Sunday’s Chicago Bears–Dallas Cowboys contest, when FOX incorporated Ye’s...
Comments / 0