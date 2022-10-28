Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Lions Club holds race to benefit sight program
PARKERSBURG — The Lions Club of Parkersburg hosted its 2022 Halloween 5K Run and Walk for Sight Saturday morning at City Park. Participants were given the opportunity to not only win a medal for their finish in the race but also take home a trophy for best costume. Before...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Camden Clark honors doctors for years of service
PARKERSBURG — WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center has recognized area physicians for years of service to the hospital and community. After nearly three years without an in-person ceremony, Camden Clark held its annual Time to Shine Physician Recognition Awards Dinner on Oct. 19 at the Parkersburg Country Club.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Train Club conducts annual autumn show
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club held its 27th annual Fall Train Show, on Saturday in the Student Activities Center on the main campus of West Virginia University at Parkersburg. Event-goers tracked along the many displays, which told stories of the railroads’ significance throughout the history of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dianna L. Gaskins
Dianna L. Gaskins left this earthly realm peacefully in the comfort of her home on Oct. 30, 2022, after a courageous two-year battle with ovarian cancer. Calling hours will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, located at 314 4th Street, Marietta, OH 45750. Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, followed by burial at Rainbow Cemetery in Lowell, Ohio.
WTAP
Structure fire in Parkersburg leads to evacuation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire on 12th street in Parkersburg was called in Saturday night at 10:18 PM resulted in no injuries. The fire at 416 12th Street however did cause the evacuation of at least one adult and two children who were inside of the home at the time.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Daniel Lee Winter
Daniel Lee Winter, 55, of Talbott, TN, formerly of Ripley, WV, passed away Oct. 10, 2022. A memorial service to celebrate Daniel’s life will be held Saturday, November 5th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Jimmy Compton officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dolores (DJ) Eileen Johnson
Dolores (DJ) Eileen Johnson, 84, of Vincent, died Oct. 28, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Dolores was born on Sept. 25th, 1938 in Belpre, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Floyd Shirley Way and Elnora Sloter Way. Dolores was a 1956 graduate of Vincent High School and worked...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider
Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St, Parkersburg is honored to serve the Caltrider family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Local foundations receive American Rescue Plan funds
PARKERSBURG — Two local foundations have announced grants from funds allocated through the American Rescue Plan from the city of Parkersburg. The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and the Bernard McDonough Foundation have announced $700,000 in awards to 19 agencies through the American Rescue Plan Act Recovery Grant Program to nonprofit groups that respond to the COVID 19 public health emergency and its negative impact on residents of the city of Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Funding database subject of class
PARKERSBURG — A free class about a database that will aid non-profit groups find funding will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Parkersburg Wood County Public Library on Emerson Avenue. The Foundation Directory Online is among the most comprehensive prospect research tools for fundraisers with more than 239,000...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Scouts hold Camporee at Camp Kootaga
PARKERSBURG — The Kootaga District of the Buckskin Council held its fall Camporee the weekend of Oct. 21 at Camp Kootaga. More than 120 Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and leaders attended the weekend event where units cooked all their meals over a campfire and got a quick lesson on camping in cooler temperatures.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down
UP: To those students who were winners in the Wood County Schools Vaping Prevention Campaign contest. “Each year for about 25 years, at least, Wood County Schools has celebrated Red Ribbon Week during the last week of October,” said Cathy Grewe, coordinator of assessment and student services. “That is to discourage adolescent drug use, and encourage healthy choices.” And increasingly, students are understanding vaping is a very unhealthy choice. Kudos to those who had the creativity to spread the word.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Nora Ellen Moore
Nora Ellen Moore, 94, of Oak Grove (Marietta) passed away at 4:20 a.m., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at The Arbors of Marietta. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 11 a.m. at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial in Riverview Cemetery. Family will greet friends on Monday from 4 until 7 p.m.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mildred Victoria Crihfield
Mildred Victoria Crihfield, 94 of Statts Mills, WV, passed away Oct. 29, 2022, in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant following a brief illness. Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the Mount Carmel Church, Statts Mills. Burial will follow in the Fisher Cemetery, Statts Mills. Visitation will be one hour prior to time of service at the church.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Lena Elizabeth Lacey
Lena Elizabeth Lacey, 94, of Belpre, Ohio, died on October 28, 2022, at the Waterview Pointe in Marietta, Ohio. She was born in Parkersburg, WV on March 20, 1928, and was the daughter of the late George and Hattie Cunningham Baker. She had worked for the Belpre High School as a cook. She had been a member of the St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Belpre, Ohio. She enjoyed baking cookies, pies and cakes.
WTAP
Some Wood County residents can expect minor delay in their daily travels
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - For some living in Wood County, you may experience minor delays in your commute starting Wednesday November 2, 2022. There will be a paving and milling project on West Virginia Route 14, From Vienna to Central. That’s according to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Nancy Ann Clark
Nancy Ann Clark, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 at the age of 79. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky and grew up in Parkersburg, West Virginia. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1961. She was also a long-time resident of Slidell, Louisiana. Those who knew Nancy were familiar with her infectious smile, her giving nature and big heart.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Look Back: Businesses were booming in Parkersburg
The Parkersburg Upholstering Company has been incorporated at Charleston with a capital of $28,000. The shares are $100 each and are held by William Bentley, E.C. Gerwig; Wm. Noll and Charles Koethe, of Pittsburgh; Wm. Mitchell and G.L. Hendershot. The STATE JOURNAL had an account of this new industry several...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Phillip James Belt
Phillip James Belt, 71, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Oct. 27, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. There will be a family and friends celebration of Phil’s life at a later date. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Belt family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Billie C. Cox
Billie C. Cox, age 87, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg. He was born on June 21, 1935, at Five Forks, Ritchie County a son of the late Harley C. and Susan Ware Cox. Bill had been owner...
