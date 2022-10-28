Read full article on original website
Long-Term Investment Options in Metaverse Stocks: 5 Companies That Could Prosper in the Age of Web3
While excitement surrounding the emergence of the metaverse has seen plenty of investor interest grow throughout 2022, recent market downturns have heavily impacted the performance of stocks. Now, as a new year of more innovations and hopes of greater fiscal control loom, it may be worth investors taking a fresh look at some of the key players of the metaverse.
Which Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Undervalued Stocks To Watch Right Now
Undervalued stocks are stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value. That is, they are trading at a price that is lower than the true value of the company. Investors often look for undervalued stocks because they believe that the market has incorrectly priced the stock and that it is therefore a good investment.
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
How Safe Is Intel's Dividend?
Shares of chip giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) soared on Friday after the company laid out plans to aggressively cut costs. Not only is the PC market imploding following a pandemic bonanza in 2020 and 2021, with global unit shipments tumbling 19.5% year over year in the third quarter, but Intel is also seeing demand for server chips from enterprise and cloud customers soften.
Spurred By Stellar Earnings, Can United Airlines Holdings Stock Extend Its Run?
United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock (NASDAQ: UAL) is up 34% in the past month (twenty-one trading days), performing much better than the S&P 500, which was up 5.7% over this period. Additionally, if you look at the change over the last week and ten days, too, the stock has returned 14% and 26%, performing much better than the broader markets on both occasions. United Airlines announced Q3 ’22 earnings last week, with revenue at around $12.9 billion, much higher than $7.75 billion in Q3 ’21, aided primarily by a $5 billion jump in passenger revenue. Despite a more than 2x rise in aircraft fuel expense, the company managed to control other operating expenses, and operating income rose from $1.04 billion to $1.46 billion over this period. Aided by a slight drop in the effective tax rate, the firm’s net income jumped and EPS came in at $2.88, much higher than the $1.46 in Q3 ’21.
UniCredit Lifts FY22 Net Interest Income View, Backs FY23 Forecast; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Shares of UniCredit SpA (UCG, UNCFF.PK) were gaining around 2 percent in the morning trading in Italy after the lender updated its fiscal 2022 forecast for net interest income excluding Russia. The company also maintained its forecast for fiscal 2023. In a statement, the company announced the financial...
Why Align Technology Dropped As Much As 13.7% This Week
Shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) dropped by as much as 13.7% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The maker of the Invisalign teeth-straightener product posted a revenue decline and disappointing earnings for the third quarter, leading investors to sell the stock. As of 3:14 PM EST on Friday, Oct. 28, the stock is down 10.8% this week.
Why General Electric Stock Is Still a Buy Despite Mixed Results
General Electric's (NYSE: GE) third-quarter earnings are out, and they are highly likely to create mixed feelings among investors. "Mixed" is the appropriate word, as there's disappointing news on the near-term outlook. On the other hand, GE did enough to make investors feel there's something in the results and outlook to underline the value case for the stock. On balance, the stock remains attractive, but near-term pressure is building.
Why Rollins Stock Jumped 15% This Week
Shares of Rollins (NYSE: ROL) popped 15% this past week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The pest control specialist announced stronger-than-expected sales and profits. Rollins also boosted its quarterly cash payout to investors by a whopping 30%. So what. Rollins' revenue climbed 12.2% year over year...
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
Better Cloud Computing Stock: IBM vs. Alphabet
While tech stocks were hammered in 2022, the cloud computing industry barreled along at an impressive growth rate. According to research firm Gartner, the public cloud sector alone is estimated to grow 20% this year. This amounts to nearly half a trillion dollars in 2022. Just a decade ago, global...
Micron Technology Stock Has Outperformed The S&P Despite Flat Sales Since 2018 – Here's Why
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock price jumped almost 1.8x from $32 at 2018 end, to $56 currently, primarily due to favorable changes in its P/S multiple. This comes as a surprise as the company has witnessed only a 1.2% rise in revenues over this period, and a 3.9% drop in the outstanding share count. Despite this, aided by rising investor expectations, the stock has managed to outperform the S&P, which returned roughly 55% over this same time.
2 Growth Stocks That Could Gain 125% and 164% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Investor sentiment has deteriorated throughout the year, as persistent inflation and rapidly rising interest rates have called the economy's strength into question. During that time, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) have seen their share prices slip 84% and 58%, respectively. Both stocks currently sit near a 52-week low.
Down 32%, This Towering Growth Stock Is Starting to Look Like a Bargain
Most stocks have lost ground this year, leaving many to trade at much more attractive valuations. That's certainly the case for American Tower (NYSE: AMT). Despite this year's headwinds, the global tower and data center operator has continued to grow its cash flow. With its share price falling, it's beginning to look like a bargain, especially given the dual growth catalysts it sees ahead.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
Ridesharing and delivery company Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is slated to release its third quarter Fiscal 2022 results on November 1, before the market opens. Wall Street expects Uber to post an adjusted loss of $0.18 per share in Q3. Notably, the expected Q3 loss is significantly lower than the prior-year loss of $1.28 per share. Meanwhile, revenue is pegged at $8.13 billion, representing an impressive year-over-year jump of 67.64%.
Devon Energy (DVN) on a Tear, Ahead of This Week’s Earnings Release
Oil and natural gas giant, Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is scheduled to release its Q3 results next week on November 1. For Q3, the Wall Street community expects DVN's EPS to almost double year-over-year compared to the prior-year quarter's EPS of $1.08 per share. The stock has gained 73% over the past year (not including dividends), while the S&P 500 (SPX) has lost 16%. Specifically, the stock has gained 35% over the past month, driven by OPEC+'s decision to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day.
Is Meta's Stock Price Crash Justified?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) stock fell as much as 25% on the day following its earnings release. Investors were not pleased with the combination of decreasing revenue and rising expenses. This video will decipher Meta's most recent earnings report. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 27, 2022....
The Big Banks Report Earnings and We Dig In
In this podcast, Motley Fool analysts Deidre Woollard and Jason Moser discuss:. Bank of America's strong quarter. BNY Mellon's move to hold crypto for its clients. Why banks are pumping up their loan-loss reserves. Elsewhere, advertising tech stocks have been hurt, but actual spend is holding up. Motely Fool producer...
Microsoft Sees Trouble Ahead. Is Now the Time to Sell the Stock?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), the second-biggest company in the U.S. when measuring market cap, has the power to shift markets with its performance. If Microsoft is struggling, it's a good chance others are too, thus dragging sentiment with it. But Microsoft's first quarter of fiscal year 2023 (which ended Sept. 30)...
Here's a No-Brainer Stock to Buy Now That's Trouncing the Market
Atrocious, dismal, lousy. Take your pick on which adjective to use in describing the stock market. It's understandable if you might want to throw in the towel on stocks altogether -- at least for the time being. But don't give up just yet. I think there's a no-brainer stock to...
