United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock (NASDAQ: UAL) is up 34% in the past month (twenty-one trading days), performing much better than the S&P 500, which was up 5.7% over this period. Additionally, if you look at the change over the last week and ten days, too, the stock has returned 14% and 26%, performing much better than the broader markets on both occasions. United Airlines announced Q3 ’22 earnings last week, with revenue at around $12.9 billion, much higher than $7.75 billion in Q3 ’21, aided primarily by a $5 billion jump in passenger revenue. Despite a more than 2x rise in aircraft fuel expense, the company managed to control other operating expenses, and operating income rose from $1.04 billion to $1.46 billion over this period. Aided by a slight drop in the effective tax rate, the firm’s net income jumped and EPS came in at $2.88, much higher than the $1.46 in Q3 ’21.

5 HOURS AGO