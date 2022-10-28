Read full article on original website
Related
thejoltnews.com
Property crime and prevention briefing by Olympia Police
The Olympia Police Department (OPD) briefed the Olympia Community Livability & Public Safety Committee about property crime data and statistics during its October 26 regular meeting. “We're going to talk a little bit about property crimes here in the city of Olympia tonight. There are a couple [of] ways that...
Man arrested in connection to Georgetown double homicide
SEATTLE — A 42-year-old man was arrested after a man and woman were found dead Sunday evening in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood. According to the Seattle Police Department, a 911 caller reported two people down in an apartment in the 6100 block of 4th Avenue South around 4:15 p.m.
Man critically injured in shooting in Auburn parking lot
AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the head at the parking lot of a Lowe’s store in Auburn early Tuesday morning. Auburn police responded to the shooting at 2:24 a.m., according to Kolby Crossley, a public information officer with the Auburn Police Department.
q13fox.com
Kent Police investigating fatal shooting on Saturday
KENT, Wash. - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Kent's East Hill neighborhood late Saturday night. Officers were called to a home near 142nd Pl SE and SE 282nd St just after 10 p.m. Saturday, responding to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, people directed them to a 45-year-old...
Chronicle
Sirens: DUI Arrest; Drugs at W.F. West; Harassment; Burglary; Assault
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue just before 11:55 a.m. on Oct. 26. • A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 2300 block of North Pearl Street just before 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 26. • A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported...
Suspect arrested after man, woman found dead in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead Sunday evening in the Georgetown neighborhood. According to police, around 4:15 p.m., officers received a call about two “down subjects” in a unit inside the Martin Court Apartments on Fourth Avenue South.
Man Arrested After 2 People Found Dead In Seattle Apartment
Seattle Police said this isn't a 'random homicide' but didn't offer anymore details about the case.
Suspects ram car into Olympia pot shop during burglary; Police investigating
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A car slammed into an Olympia pot shop during a burglary early Saturday morning, and it was all caught on surveillance video. Olympia Police said around 3:30 a.m., a vehicle crashed into the Green Lady cannabis shop in West Olympia. Several suspects immediately got out of the car and stole products from the store.
Chronicle
Owner of Karma the ‘Dangerous Dog’ Facing Charges for Criminal Assistance, Harassment in Lewis County Superior Court
A Chehalis woman is facing charges of rendering criminal assistance in the second degree and harassment after an alleged incident where a minor in her care harassed and killed a cat and a second where she posted a banner facing her neighbor’s property that read “payback is a bitch,” according to court documents.
ghscanner.com
Sheriffs Office Updates On Westport Murder Investigation
The Grays Harbor County Sheriffs Office has updated us on the recent murder in the 2nd degree arrest they did earlier this week in the case of a Westport man being killed by his father. The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office detectives continued to investigate the domestic violence assault and death...
Chronicle
Bail Set for Man Accused of Robbing Thurston County Walmart
A 37-year-old man accused of robbing a Walmart in Yelm is being held in Thurston County jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. Chad Everett Tipton attended his preliminary appearance in Thurston County Superior Court on Wednesday. Yelm police arrested Tipton on Tuesday after he allegedly left a Walmart on State...
Missing woman found dead in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — A 52-year-old woman who was previously reported missing was found dead, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Jenna Marie Kelly Allred was reported missing Thursday after texting her boyfriend and saying that she was going for a walk. She never returned. Her car...
Thief Slams Face Into Door While Trying To Steal From Bellevue Store
'Brazen is the perfect word for it,' the Bellevue Police captain said.
kptv.com
Sheriff: Suspect used explosives to destroy body after killing man in Kelso
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Detectives have arrested a man who shot and killed another man, then used explosives to destroy victim’s body, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began on July 30 when detectives executed a search warrant at a property in the 2100...
q13fox.com
Former JBLM colonel sentenced for beating wife in front of their kids, causing armed standoff: docs
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A former Joint Base Lewis-McChord Army Colonel was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday for assaulting his wife while armed with a firearm, and causing a standoff with police back in 2020. Colonel Owen Ray, a former chief of staff at JBLM, was convicted...
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Smash-and-grab robbery at Tacoma pot shop, armed suspects at-large
Police search for several armed robbery suspects who drove through a Tacoma pot shop. Police are searching for several suspects who drove a car through a pot shop, stormed inside and stole everything they could get their hands on early Friday morning. Authorities say the suspects were armed and shot at a security guard during the robbery.
Couple facing manslaughter charges after man, dog found dead on Lewis County trail
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — A 20-year-old Tenino man and a 17-year-old Rochester girl may be facing manslaughter charges in the death of a man whose body was found on a trail in eastern Lewis County this summer. On Aug. 20, deputies were called to a report of a man’s...
Tri-City Herald
Video shows car slamming into Tacoma pot shop. Thieves then shoot it out with guard
Three car loads of thieves drove a vehicle into a Tacoma cannabis store early Friday and then exchanged gunfire with the shop’s guard, Tacoma police said. As one vehicle rammed into the store’s front doors in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue, two others pulled up. The ramming vehicle drove the length of the store before stopping against a wall. The business was closed at the time.
KOMO News
Video shows man slam into door trying to get away with stolen goods in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — New video shows an audacious theft attempt captured on surveillance video inside Louis Vuitton in Bellevue. In broad daylight, police said a 17-year-old thief ripped handbags off the display worth $18,000. But as the suspect tried to run out of the store, he ran into a plate glass window knocking himself out.
Comments / 0