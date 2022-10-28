ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
thejoltnews.com

Property crime and prevention briefing by Olympia Police

The Olympia Police Department (OPD) briefed the Olympia Community Livability & Public Safety Committee about property crime data and statistics during its October 26 regular meeting. “We're going to talk a little bit about property crimes here in the city of Olympia tonight. There are a couple [of] ways that...
OLYMPIA, WA
KING 5

Man arrested in connection to Georgetown double homicide

SEATTLE — A 42-year-old man was arrested after a man and woman were found dead Sunday evening in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood. According to the Seattle Police Department, a 911 caller reported two people down in an apartment in the 6100 block of 4th Avenue South around 4:15 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Kent Police investigating fatal shooting on Saturday

KENT, Wash. - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Kent's East Hill neighborhood late Saturday night. Officers were called to a home near 142nd Pl SE and SE 282nd St just after 10 p.m. Saturday, responding to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, people directed them to a 45-year-old...
KENT, WA
Chronicle

Sirens: DUI Arrest; Drugs at W.F. West; Harassment; Burglary; Assault

• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue just before 11:55 a.m. on Oct. 26. • A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 2300 block of North Pearl Street just before 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 26. • A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported...
CENTRALIA, WA
ghscanner.com

Sheriffs Office Updates On Westport Murder Investigation

The Grays Harbor County Sheriffs Office has updated us on the recent murder in the 2nd degree arrest they did earlier this week in the case of a Westport man being killed by his father. The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office detectives continued to investigate the domestic violence assault and death...
WESTPORT, WA
Chronicle

Bail Set for Man Accused of Robbing Thurston County Walmart

A 37-year-old man accused of robbing a Walmart in Yelm is being held in Thurston County jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. Chad Everett Tipton attended his preliminary appearance in Thurston County Superior Court on Wednesday. Yelm police arrested Tipton on Tuesday after he allegedly left a Walmart on State...
YELM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Missing woman found dead in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — A 52-year-old woman who was previously reported missing was found dead, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Jenna Marie Kelly Allred was reported missing Thursday after texting her boyfriend and saying that she was going for a walk. She never returned. Her car...
MASON COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Sheriff: Suspect used explosives to destroy body after killing man in Kelso

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Detectives have arrested a man who shot and killed another man, then used explosives to destroy victim’s body, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began on July 30 when detectives executed a search warrant at a property in the 2100...
KELSO, WA
q13fox.com

VIDEO: Smash-and-grab robbery at Tacoma pot shop, armed suspects at-large

Police search for several armed robbery suspects who drove through a Tacoma pot shop. Police are searching for several suspects who drove a car through a pot shop, stormed inside and stole everything they could get their hands on early Friday morning. Authorities say the suspects were armed and shot at a security guard during the robbery.
TACOMA, WA
Tri-City Herald

Video shows car slamming into Tacoma pot shop. Thieves then shoot it out with guard

Three car loads of thieves drove a vehicle into a Tacoma cannabis store early Friday and then exchanged gunfire with the shop’s guard, Tacoma police said. As one vehicle rammed into the store’s front doors in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue, two others pulled up. The ramming vehicle drove the length of the store before stopping against a wall. The business was closed at the time.
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy