ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

National anthem singer flubs lyrics at World Series opener

HOUSTON (AP) — Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Friday night's World Series opener between Houston and Philadelphia.With players and staff lined up on the field for the traditional pre-game ceremony, and a giant American flag unfurled across the outfield, the Black Pumas band leader went off track on the second line. He sang: "What so proudly we hail'd at the twilight's last streaming" instead of "gleaming."He continued correctly with: "Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight." But then, instead of "O'er the ramparts we watch'd were so gallantly streaming?" he backtracked to "What so proudly we hail'd at the twilight's last" before again singing "streaming" instead of "gleaming."Burton then picked up correctly with "And the rocket's red glare, the bomb bursting in air" and finished uneventfully.Burton performed at last year's televised concert for President Joe Biden's inauguration.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
foodcontessa.com

City of Houston Will Get a World-class Surf Park

A brand-new surf park is coming to Houston. HTX Surf will start building in the first half of 2023. It will be a world-class surf resort and destination. A press release says that the new surf resort will be in Generation Park, which is just ten minutes from Bush Intercontinental Airport and an hour from the busy city of Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
studyfinds.org

‘Significant’ sinking ground discovered in Houston suburbs

HOUSTON — A troubling analysis of thousands of local water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has revealed significant rates of subsidence — or gradual sinking — in some of the area’s fastest-growing suburbs. Even worse, researchers from the University of Houston say up until now these developments haven’t been covered or reported at all.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Fried Chicken

When two of the city’s finest pitmasters venture into bird, you follow the flock. Chef-owner Greg Gatlin and executive chef Michelle Wallace have taken their talents to fried chicken and seafood at this new Independence Heights joint. The Gulf seafood is great, of course, but we’re here to talk fowl. The F&F Fried Chicken platter is a delight, half an aggressively seasoned, crisp and crunchy, juice-dripping fried bird served with your choice of sides from red beans & rice to super dreamy creamed corn. Go for that, and if you’re really flying high, add the F&F Clucker, an outlandish charcuterie board featuring Szechuan spiced chicken cracklings, southern fried gizzards, berbere spiced quail and more.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man cut in the shoulder with machete in NW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man has been reportedly stabbed or cut with a machete in northwest Houston, according to police. Officials with the Houston Police Department say the incident happened in the 3400 block of Mangum Road near W. 34th Street around 7:30 p.m. HPD officers say they have detained...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy