Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two ShowsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
cbs19.tv
Philly pizzeria owner responds to viral video after he declined to cater for Astros
HOUSTON — "If you think that I've cooked for the Astros, you're outta your mind. We said no to them." That's the viral video circling social media that shows the owner of a famous Philadelphia pizzeria declining to serve the Houston Astros pizza while the team is in town for the World Series.
National anthem singer flubs lyrics at World Series opener
HOUSTON (AP) — Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Friday night's World Series opener between Houston and Philadelphia.With players and staff lined up on the field for the traditional pre-game ceremony, and a giant American flag unfurled across the outfield, the Black Pumas band leader went off track on the second line. He sang: "What so proudly we hail'd at the twilight's last streaming" instead of "gleaming."He continued correctly with: "Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight." But then, instead of "O'er the ramparts we watch'd were so gallantly streaming?" he backtracked to "What so proudly we hail'd at the twilight's last" before again singing "streaming" instead of "gleaming."Burton then picked up correctly with "And the rocket's red glare, the bomb bursting in air" and finished uneventfully.Burton performed at last year's televised concert for President Joe Biden's inauguration.
KHOU
Singer, songwriter Eric Burton sings national anthem during Game 1 of World Series
HOUSTON — Singer and songwriter Eric Burton sang the national anthem during Game 1 of the World Series Friday. Eric Burton is the co-founder of Black Pumas, a band that has been nominated for six Grammy Awards, including best rock album and best rock performance. Black Pumas is no...
2 Texas spots ranked among 2022’s best Mexican restaurants in the country
It's time to make sure you're packing those calories in for the winter (obviously if you're reading this you're not a bear gearing up for hibernation) but there's never a bad excuse to eat some more Mexican food.
foodcontessa.com
City of Houston Will Get a World-class Surf Park
A brand-new surf park is coming to Houston. HTX Surf will start building in the first half of 2023. It will be a world-class surf resort and destination. A press release says that the new surf resort will be in Generation Park, which is just ten minutes from Bush Intercontinental Airport and an hour from the busy city of Houston.
Click2Houston.com
Miss USA winner from Friendswood dismisses allegations that pageant was rigged in her favor
The Miss USA competition was allegedly rigged. “It’s just very unfortunate, all the allegations are swirling around the pageant right now,” said professional interview coach J.J. Smith. Smith is also the owner of WinnerViews Pageant Consultation. He attended the Miss USA pageant in Reno, Nevada on Oct. 3...
Texas brunch spot ranked one of the best in America in 2022
Being known as one of the best restaurants in the country is important, but these days being specific about your category can bring your diners from all over, especially when it has to do with America's favorite, brunch.
blavity.com
A 'Sale Of Negroes' Flyer Disrupts A Historically Black Houston Neighborhood
A mysterious flyer stopped a Houston couple in their tracks during their morning stroll in Sunnyside Park. The flyer wasn’t announcing a yard sale or a search for a lost dog — it was advertising the “Sale of Negroes.”. Living in a historically Black neighborhood on Houston’s...
studyfinds.org
‘Significant’ sinking ground discovered in Houston suburbs
HOUSTON — A troubling analysis of thousands of local water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has revealed significant rates of subsidence — or gradual sinking — in some of the area’s fastest-growing suburbs. Even worse, researchers from the University of Houston say up until now these developments haven’t been covered or reported at all.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Fried Chicken
When two of the city’s finest pitmasters venture into bird, you follow the flock. Chef-owner Greg Gatlin and executive chef Michelle Wallace have taken their talents to fried chicken and seafood at this new Independence Heights joint. The Gulf seafood is great, of course, but we’re here to talk fowl. The F&F Fried Chicken platter is a delight, half an aggressively seasoned, crisp and crunchy, juice-dripping fried bird served with your choice of sides from red beans & rice to super dreamy creamed corn. Go for that, and if you’re really flying high, add the F&F Clucker, an outlandish charcuterie board featuring Szechuan spiced chicken cracklings, southern fried gizzards, berbere spiced quail and more.
'Wings Over Houston' takes flight this weekend
Great aerial demonstrations, including the Blue Angels, fill the sky above Houston during 'Wings Over Houston.'
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'
Want something new and different to do this Halloween? One car wash in the Houston area has now transformed its car wash tunnel into a 'Tunnel of Terror'. Tommy's car wash, in Humble, a suburb in northeast Harris County has transformed its car wash tunnel into a "Tunnel of Terror", and deems itself as the "best-haunted car wash experience".
Click2Houston.com
Man cut in the shoulder with machete in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man has been reportedly stabbed or cut with a machete in northwest Houston, according to police. Officials with the Houston Police Department say the incident happened in the 3400 block of Mangum Road near W. 34th Street around 7:30 p.m. HPD officers say they have detained...
Powerball hits $1B while ticket worth $1M sold at Humble grocery store
HUMBLE, Texas — Someone in Humble is about to find out they have a lot of new friends and family after winning a cool $1 million in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket, which was sold at the Kroger on West Lake Houston Parkway, matched all five white balls to win the prize.
Click2Houston.com
‘15 minutes of fun is not worth $15,000′: Houston area attorneys send warning to pranksters ahead of Halloween
HOUSTON – It’s almost time for Halloween, and with that comes the annual Halloween pranksters. But these pranks are no laughing matter. Attorneys want to remind you that some of these “pranks” can land you behind bars. “Fifteen minutes of fun is not worth $15,000, and...
houstononthecheap.com
Best Kemah Boardwalk restaurants – 15 places where you can eat delicious Seafood, Mexican and more!
The 60-acre Kemah Boardwalk runs alongside Galveston Bay and Clear Lake and is home to a number of amusements, beautiful shops, festivals, boardwalk games, seaside entertainment, and, of course, waterfront eating establishments. Finding a place to eat is fun because there are so many interesting options to explore, from distinctive...
Report: Missing 1-year-old from Houston area dead after father fatally stabs child, himself
Police said the 1-year-old at the center of a Houston-area Amber Alert is dead after the suspect in her abduction, her father, fatally stabbed her and himself, KPRC in Houston reported.
Texas restaurant ranked among tastiest & healthiest spots in the country: report
If you're looking to continue your summer diet into the fall season, you're not alone. Especially since calories don't count during the Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas holidays.
Poll: Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner's race is neck and neck
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The race for Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner between Republican Jack Cagle and Democratic Civil Court Judge Lesley Briones is the closest of all the commissioner’s races. New polling shows Cagle with just a 5-point lead with a lot of undecided voters. And those...
Mother suing City of Houston, HPD after son dies during police chase that ends in crash
HOUSTON — A mother is suing the City of Houston, the Houston Police Department and a suspect for $33 million after her son was killed during a police chase. "I cry every day. It's just still a shock. It's four months but it's still a shock," April Joubert said.
