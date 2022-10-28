ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

See how home prices have gone up and down in Oregon’s top 10 counties in a year

The last 12 months have been bumpy for Oregon’s residential real estate market. Mortgage rates have doubled and so has the number of Portland area homes for sale. The inventory of active residential listings in the Portland area from September 2021, measured as 1.1 months, jumped to 2.2 months in September 2022, according to the latest Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS) report.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Portland woman’s car and puppy stolen while unloading groceries

PORTLAND, Ore. — A North Portland woman was reunited with her 10-month-old puppy who was stolen along with her car Friday afternoon. This is one of the more than 12,000 car thefts Portland police have responded to since September 2021, that’s according to the Portland Police Bureau’s Stolen Vehicles Statistics.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Shower chances increase Sunday afternoon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Big time forecast bust today. The inversion never lifted so we never saw those sunbreaks models were suggesting we’d get this afternoon. Portland stayed trapped underneath low clouds and that persistent mist today, while the mountains did see some dry breaks and sunshine. It was also quite sunny in the south Willamette Valley, allowing Eugene to get into the upper 60s today. Our high temperature in Portland topped out at 58 degrees.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland Police urges caution when out celebrating Halloween

PORTLAND, Ore. — Halloween is in full swing this year, and it's the first time since pandemic restrictions loosened up. "It feels a lot better, I didn’t like being inside all the time," said Katherine Nichter. As families are out celebrating and having fun this weekend, police want...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Hardesty considers all Portlanders

I’ve had the privilege of being a public school educator for 14 years, the last 11 for Portland Public Schools. Pushing for equity and inclusion is a top priority for me. I place an emphasis on creating dialogue, relationships and collaboration between students, parents, and faculty. I see how this approach makes a difference in the lives and educational outcomes of students.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

A peek at the Menlo Park homeless village

Portland's newest Safe Rest Village is almost ready to open, just in time for rains, election They turned out Friday in The Numbers in the rain. The Menlo Park Safe Rest Villageis built on half of the parking lot at the TriMet Menlo Park Park & Ride. It is the first Safe Rest Village in east Portland. It is the fourth to open of the six promised by Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan in 2020. Ryan, TriMet General Manager Sam Desue Jr., County commissioners Jessica Vega Pederson and Sharon Meiran and other elected officials and their entourages made...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Key takeaways from Hardesty-Gonzalez debate

The debate for Portland City Council Position 3 was telecast on KOIN 6 News on Oct. 27. Incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez faced off on Oct. 27. in a live debate hosted by KOIN 6 News ahead of the November general election on Oct. 27. Following a close race in the May primaries, the candidates are now in a run-off for a seat on the Portland city council. Hardesty, 65, is seeking her second term as commissioner after years of community and state activism. Gonzalez, a 48-year-old lawyer and small business owner, is vying for Hardesty's job....
PORTLAND, OR
The Bee

Speeding driver smashes police car on Powell Boulevard

Among Oregon's drivers, it's usually considered a major faux pas to slam into a police car while at the wheelA speeding driver slammed into a Portland Police patrol car in on S.E. Powell late Friday evening, September 23rd, sending two officers to the hospital. The crash occurred on Powell Boulevard at 67th. The officers were dispatched to an emergency with lights and siren when a speeding driver crashed into the patrol car. The officers were taken to a hospital, but after treatment for what were termed "bumps and bruises" they were released. The driver of the car declined any medical attention, but was cited for careless driving, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and speeding at least 31 mph over the posted limit. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Our Top-Ranked Portland Bowls of Ramen for a Rainy Day

Where to slurp comforting bowls of bone broth (or plant-based broth) and noodles. When it comes to the number of great ramen restaurants per capita, you’d be hard-pressed to find a city that can beat Portland. Though our city is fairly small, Portland boasts a strong cultural connection to Japan—in Tokyo, there’s even a bar, PDX Taproom, boasting Portland beers. Meanwhile, we’ve got a number of Japanese businesses here, including Snow Peak—and worldwide ramen chain Afuri, which opened its first restaurant outside of Japan right here in Portland in 2016. Asked why they chose Portland, Afuri’s CEO said, “Our broth is super-sensitive chicken soup, with delicate seasonings. Portland water makes our broth the best. Afuri cannot exist without the water.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Multnomah County experiment that asked landlords to rent to homeless individuals succeeded -- but quickly ran out of money

Mornings are chaotically delightful in Doll Crain’s new home. She lives with two housemates and their two dogs, Lady and Sue, who run circles around their six-bedroom house. Crain often yells a reminder to her roommates, who work for the same housing nonprofit she does, that they need to “go, go go!” or they will be late for work.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Portland weather Sunday plays catch-up with October rainfall; high of 63

The last two days of October may bring Portland close to meeting its typical rainfall total for the month, after a hot and dry start. Portland has recorded 2.17 inches of rain so far in October, a little over an inch behind where it typically ends October, but sprinkles Sunday and wet weather Monday could help close the gap, said Clinton Rockey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “We’re making up for lost ground,” he said.
PORTLAND, OR
The Bee

Noted chef killed in Powell Boulevard crash

Near Cleveland High School a bicyclist tangled with a semi, and did not survive. The investigation is continuingA collision between an eastbound tractor-trailer truck and a bicyclist on S.E. Powell Boulevard, in the vicinity of the intersection of S.E. 26th Avenue, on Tuesday, October 4, brought Central Precinct officers to shut down that portion of the highway for an investigation. The crash location was very near Cleveland High School and Powell Park, at 11:49 a.m. that morning. At the location, officers saw a stopped semi in the eastbound lanes, and also a female bicyclist, who was found to be dead....
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy