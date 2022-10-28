ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telluride, CO

koto.org

Sunday, October 30

Birthdays: HENRY WINKLER, GRACE SLICK, CHARLES ARMSTRONG, MATTY SHEEHAN, JIM WHITEHEAD, SEAN HAWVER, MATT TOUCHETTE, HOWARD KENNEDY, HOLLY BOUGHTON, TOM KENNEDY. Tonight at the Nugget Theatre at 7pm: SMILE, Rated R, 1h 55m. Wilkinson Public Library’s Storywalk Trick-or-Treat is back! Meet on the River Trail at Pine Street for a...
TELLURIDE, CO
koto.org

Saturday, October 29

Birthdays: RICHARD DREYFUSS, KATE JACKSON, MELBA MOORE, RANDY JACKSON, WINONA RYDER, STEEL BOKHOF, JULIE McNAIR, WOODY PATTISHALL, CARL MARCUS, WENDY FULTON. Tonight at the Nugget Theatre at 7pm: SMILE, Rated R, 1h 55m. Get your costumes ready for the premier event of the off-season -- the KOTO Halloween Bash! The...
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Yonder

When No Home Is Affordable, Where Do You Live?

This story was originally published by Writers on the Range. It’s a common story: Candace McNatt of Durango, in southern Colorado, kept losing bidding wars to buy a house. She finally settled on a tiny home of just 350 square feet. McNatt works as an operating room nurse and...
DURANGO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Group of teenagers volunteer to clean up after partygoers leave mess in Colorado national forest

A group of teens volunteered to clean up a mess left behind by other teen partygoers at Uncompahgre National Forest, after San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters posted a video of hundreds of bottles and cans on the forest floor. "The Sheriff's Office wishes to thank the teens who came out to clean up the large mess left in the USFS near Telluride's Bear Creek Trail as documented and released on video two weeks ago. Your community thanks you for your efforts! Great job!" officials from the sheriff's office said a Facebook Post. It is always important to clean up after yourself when you visit natural spaces, to protect the area for generations to come. Not only is littering against the law in Colorado, but it's against the principles of Leave No Trace. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
durangogov.org

Deadline to submit interested applications for deed restricted townhomes to close

HomesFund, in partnership with the City of Durango, is accepting applications through midnight on Friday, November 4, 2022, from households interested in purchasing one of the four income qualified deed restricted units in the Animas City Park Overlook (ACPO) townhome development by Agave and Reynolds Ash & Associates. The 22...
DURANGO, CO
The Daily Planet

Agencies team up in Telluride bike theft arrests

Three bike thieves were arrested following a rash of thefts in and around Telluride in October. Police from the Telluride Marshal’s Department and the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office collaborated in the arrest of three Grand Junction residents who were in Telluride for work. In a town where bikes...
TELLURIDE, CO
nbc11news.com

Increased traffic enforcement

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Friday night, a busy road and a Grand Junction neighborhood fed up with speeding and dangerous drivers. That’s why right now, Grand Junction police, sheriff’s deputies, and state troopers are focused on Fruitvale and Clifton area. “Quietness, and then really loud, like,...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Saturday morning crash sends one to hospital

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two vehicles collided sending one person to the hospital. On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to an accident that occurred at approximately 7 a.m. at the intersection of 4th St. and Ute Ave. One person was sent to the hospital...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

