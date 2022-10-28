Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
koto.org
Sunday, October 30
Birthdays: HENRY WINKLER, GRACE SLICK, CHARLES ARMSTRONG, MATTY SHEEHAN, JIM WHITEHEAD, SEAN HAWVER, MATT TOUCHETTE, HOWARD KENNEDY, HOLLY BOUGHTON, TOM KENNEDY. Tonight at the Nugget Theatre at 7pm: SMILE, Rated R, 1h 55m. Wilkinson Public Library’s Storywalk Trick-or-Treat is back! Meet on the River Trail at Pine Street for a...
koto.org
Saturday, October 29
Birthdays: RICHARD DREYFUSS, KATE JACKSON, MELBA MOORE, RANDY JACKSON, WINONA RYDER, STEEL BOKHOF, JULIE McNAIR, WOODY PATTISHALL, CARL MARCUS, WENDY FULTON. Tonight at the Nugget Theatre at 7pm: SMILE, Rated R, 1h 55m. Get your costumes ready for the premier event of the off-season -- the KOTO Halloween Bash! The...
When No Home Is Affordable, Where Do You Live?
This story was originally published by Writers on the Range. It’s a common story: Candace McNatt of Durango, in southern Colorado, kept losing bidding wars to buy a house. She finally settled on a tiny home of just 350 square feet. McNatt works as an operating room nurse and...
Why the Trail of Terror Haunted House is Missing This Year
The Trail of Terror had disaster strike when water stopped their haunting in its tracks.
Two of top three 'spookiest resort towns' located in Colorado
In a state filled with abandoned mining towns and a gritty past, it's not hard to believe that some spots can deliver big on the creepy vibes. According to slopesports blog In The Snow, two of the spookiest ski resort towns around are located in Colorado. Topping their list of...
Group of teenagers volunteer to clean up after partygoers leave mess in Colorado national forest
A group of teens volunteered to clean up a mess left behind by other teen partygoers at Uncompahgre National Forest, after San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters posted a video of hundreds of bottles and cans on the forest floor. "The Sheriff's Office wishes to thank the teens who came out to clean up the large mess left in the USFS near Telluride's Bear Creek Trail as documented and released on video two weeks ago. Your community thanks you for your efforts! Great job!" officials from the sheriff's office said a Facebook Post. It is always important to clean up after yourself when you visit natural spaces, to protect the area for generations to come. Not only is littering against the law in Colorado, but it's against the principles of Leave No Trace. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
durangogov.org
Deadline to submit interested applications for deed restricted townhomes to close
HomesFund, in partnership with the City of Durango, is accepting applications through midnight on Friday, November 4, 2022, from households interested in purchasing one of the four income qualified deed restricted units in the Animas City Park Overlook (ACPO) townhome development by Agave and Reynolds Ash & Associates. The 22...
The Daily Planet
Agencies team up in Telluride bike theft arrests
Three bike thieves were arrested following a rash of thefts in and around Telluride in October. Police from the Telluride Marshal’s Department and the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office collaborated in the arrest of three Grand Junction residents who were in Telluride for work. In a town where bikes...
nbc11news.com
Increased traffic enforcement
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Friday night, a busy road and a Grand Junction neighborhood fed up with speeding and dangerous drivers. That’s why right now, Grand Junction police, sheriff’s deputies, and state troopers are focused on Fruitvale and Clifton area. “Quietness, and then really loud, like,...
On the List of Best Small Towns, Grand Junction Is Among the Worst
Here's some good news and bad news for the fine folks in Grand Junction. There's a new list of the best small towns in America and Grand Junction is on it. Unfortunately, our fair city comes in near the bottom of the stack. In other words, Grand Junction is among the worst of the best small cities in the United States.
nbc11news.com
Saturday morning crash sends one to hospital
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two vehicles collided sending one person to the hospital. On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to an accident that occurred at approximately 7 a.m. at the intersection of 4th St. and Ute Ave. One person was sent to the hospital...
Comments / 0