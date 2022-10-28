ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

ibwhsmag.com

Four Popular Portland Concert Venues, Ranked

Concerts are a great way to unwind, let off steam and enjoy your favorite musical artists. Portland in particular is known for its diverse music scene and historic venues. Here are some of the most popular venues in and around Portland, ranked. Roseland Theater. The Roseland Theater is a small...
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s

A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
OREGON STATE
camaspostrecord.com

Washougal psychic to be featured in ‘Halloweentown’ documentary

Kathy Dering has worked as a psychic, medium and life coach during the past 30 years. During that time, she has hosted a show on a Portland radio station, made a variety of public appearances, taught classes and been featured in numerous publications. Now, the Washougal resident is set to...
WASHOUGAL, WA
WWEEK

Don’t Fret, Portlander: Your Fellow Voters Are Confused, Too

Election season can be overwhelming. You open your ballot and not only do you not have an opinion on most of the measures—you’re not so sure you understand the questions. A few words of comfort: First, we’ve provided you with endorsements offering our advice on every contested race and ballot measure in the Portland metro area. If you want to dig deeper, there’s video of every conversation we had with candidates.
PORTLAND, OR
matadornetwork.com

This Vancouver Restaurant Is so Haunted That Staff Have Quit After One Shift

The Old Spaghetti Factory in Vancouver is rumored to be the most haunted restaurant in the city. The restaurant has been serving up pasta, good times – and according to some employees, ghost sightings, since 1970. Located in the Gastown district, there have been numerous reported sightings and unexplained events at this popular family restaurant.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Hardesty considers all Portlanders

I’ve had the privilege of being a public school educator for 14 years, the last 11 for Portland Public Schools. Pushing for equity and inclusion is a top priority for me. I place an emphasis on creating dialogue, relationships and collaboration between students, parents, and faculty. I see how this approach makes a difference in the lives and educational outcomes of students.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

So much for ‘undying gratitude’: Steve Duin column

With Veterans’ Day hard upon us, we turn now to another tortured, conflicted, desecrated corner of the city, the ghost town that is the Rose Quarter. Yes, ghosts abound. The cheerful illusion of an “entertainment district.” Those 7-foot mirages, Greg Oden and Sam Bowie. The unsettling echoes of Portland’s earliest Black community and neighborhood.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Want to see nitty-gritty results of The Oregonian/OregonLive poll of Portland-area voters? It’s all here

The Oregonian/OregonLive commissioned a poll of 600 voters in the three-county Portland area ahead of the fall election. Questions centered on homelessness, public safety, the virtality of downtown Portland, the competitive City Council race and a proposed ballot measure to rewrite Portland’s form of government. Portland-based DHM Research designed...
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Top takeaways from the Hardesty-Gonzalez debate

Incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez faced off on Oct. 27. in a live debate hosted by KOIN News ahead of the November general election. Following a close race in the May primaries, the candidates are now in a run-off for a seat on the Portland city council.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Ex-cons, meet your maker space

At the Past Lives maker space, a Portland artist who served time for homicide now helps ex-prisoners explore the tool shop as they try to reintegrate into society Brandon Morlock was on LSD when he crashed his car in 2016, killing his friend and passenger Ryan Bowker. He served five years for vehicular manslaughter, during which he pledged to help released felons find employment. The Second Chance Act has highlighted how difficult it is for convicted felons to find housing and jobs upon their release into society, even when they are reformed and repentant. Morlock also believes prisoners are...
PORTLAND, OR

