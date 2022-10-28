ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Inflation hits new record in Europe, slowing economy

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation hit a new record in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, fueled by out-of-control prices for natural gas and electricity due to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Economic growth also slowed ahead of what economists fear is a looming recession, largely as a result of those higher prices sapping Europeans’ ability to spend. Annual inflation reached 10.7% in October, the European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat, reported Monday. That is up from 9.9% in September and the highest since statistics began to be compiled for the eurozone in 1997. Natural gas prices skyrocketed...
The Independent

Japan to OK $490B in stimulus to cushion impact of inflation

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government was to approve on Friday a hefty economic package that will include government funding of about 29 trillion yen ($200 billion) to soften the burden of costs from rising utility rates and food prices. Formal party and Cabinet approval was expected later in...
CNBC

Yen falls on dovish BOJ as market awaits Fed decision

The yen fell more than 1% against the dollar on Friday after the Bank of Japan bucked the trend among other major central banks and stuck with ultra-low interest rates, while the greenback firmed after U.S. data showed inflation was still running hot. The greenback was under pressure this week...
Business Insider

The Fed could 'risk the lives of millions of Americans' by the way it's choosing to tackle inflation, a top Democratic lawmaker says

Senate Banking Chair Sherrod Brown expressed concerns with the Fed's inflation-fighting tactics. He said hiking interest rates could be too aggressive and trigger job losses. Fed Chair Powell has maintained that interest rate hikes are the best way to lower prices. It's the Federal Reserve's job to combat rising prices...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Mail

'By the way, the cost of gasoline continues to fall': Biden pledges the cost of fuel is going to fall further as he announces crackdown on 'junk fees' as inflation concerns look poised to tank Democrats in midterms

President Joe Biden pledged Wednesday that the cost of gas would continue to go down as he announced the federal government was taking on 'junk fees' as another way to reduce prices for Americans struggling with inflation. 'By the way, the cost of gasoline continues to fall,' Biden said. 'The...
AFP

French October inflation highest since 1985

French consumer prices rose at their fastest pace since 1985 in October, official data showed Friday, driven by rising energy, food and manufactured goods prices. Meanwhile energy prices added almost 20 percent, despite government interventions to limit bills for consumers that have kept overall inflation below levels seen in EU neighbours.
US News and World Report

Japan Spent Record $42.8 Billion in October Interventions to Prop up Yen

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan spent a record $42.8 billion on currency intervention this month to prop up the yen, the finance ministry said, with investors keen for clues about how much more the authorities might step in to soften the yen's sharp fall. The 6.3499 trillion yen ($42.8 billion) was broadly...
The Associated Press

Germany sees unexpected growth in 3rd quarter; inflation up

BERLIN (AP) — The German economy grew in the third quarter, an unexpectedly positive performance powered largely by private spending, official figures showed Friday. But the immediate outlook for Europe’s biggest economy remained gloomy, with inflation rising again in October. Gross domestic product expanded by 0.3% in the...

