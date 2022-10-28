Read full article on original website
A recession is the ‘price we have to pay’ to put inflation ‘back in a box,’ JPMorgan president Daniel Pinto says
Daniel Pinto, president and COO of JPMorgan Chase, in June 2014. U.S. consumers may have to cope with a recession if they want inflation to finally go away. At least that’s what JPMorgan’s president and COO, Daniel Pinto, said on Monday. “I think putting inflation back in a...
The US economy is 'dead in the water' and inflation is squeezing consumers, Steve Forbes says
The US economy is "dead in the water" despite GDP growing in the third quarter, Steve Forbes said. He noted that "hard times are coming" given inflation is still high and a global energy crisis. "In terms of the 2.6% [...] the economy is dead in the water," Forbes told...
Inflation hits new record in Europe, slowing economy
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation hit a new record in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, fueled by out-of-control prices for natural gas and electricity due to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Economic growth also slowed ahead of what economists fear is a looming recession, largely as a result of those higher prices sapping Europeans’ ability to spend. Annual inflation reached 10.7% in October, the European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat, reported Monday. That is up from 9.9% in September and the highest since statistics began to be compiled for the eurozone in 1997. Natural gas prices skyrocketed...
Japan to OK $490B in stimulus to cushion impact of inflation
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government was to approve on Friday a hefty economic package that will include government funding of about 29 trillion yen ($200 billion) to soften the burden of costs from rising utility rates and food prices. Formal party and Cabinet approval was expected later in...
Yen falls on dovish BOJ as market awaits Fed decision
The yen fell more than 1% against the dollar on Friday after the Bank of Japan bucked the trend among other major central banks and stuck with ultra-low interest rates, while the greenback firmed after U.S. data showed inflation was still running hot. The greenback was under pressure this week...
Jeff Bezos, one of the world’s richest men, warns the rest of us about economic recession: ‘Batten down the hatches’
Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and one of the world’s richest men, has dire predictions for the US economy in the near future. On Tuesday Mr Bezos retweeted a CNBC clip in which Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon advised business owners to begin preparations for volatile markets in the coming months.
Top economist David Rosenberg predicts US inflation will plummet below 3% next year - and warns the Fed's rate hikes are courting disaster
The Fed is fighting inflation too hard as price pressures are fading, David Rosenberg said. The central bank's rapid interest-rate hikes are paving the way for an economic disaster, he said. The Rosenberg Research chief expects inflation to drop from over 8% to below 3% in the next year. The...
Bank of America warns US economy could lose 175,000 a month soon
One of the largest banks in the U.S., Bank of America, is warning that the pace of job growth in the U.S. is expected to be cut by around half during the fourth quarter of this year. Bank of America expects the U.S. economy to continue to lose jobs each...
Fed expected to aggressively hike rates to 5%, triggering global recession: survey
Federal Reserve officials are expected to maintain their hawkish stance at next week's policy-setting meeting where they are likely to approve another super-sized interest rate hike, paving the way for borrowing costs to climb above 5% by March 2023, according to a survey of Bloomberg economists. The survey found that...
Larry Summers says the U.S. has to have a recession that takes unemployment to 6% to beat inflation
Summers served as Treasury secretary in the Clinton administration and was director of the National Economic Council under President Barack Obama. A U.S. recession and unemployment hitting 6% are what it will take for surging inflation to be brought under control in America, according to former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.
Almost two-thirds of economists think the economy is in or near a recession
Almost two-thirds of corporate economists believe the United States is already in a recession or will be within the next 12 months, according to the latest survey from the National Association for Business Economics.
The Fed could 'risk the lives of millions of Americans' by the way it's choosing to tackle inflation, a top Democratic lawmaker says
Senate Banking Chair Sherrod Brown expressed concerns with the Fed's inflation-fighting tactics. He said hiking interest rates could be too aggressive and trigger job losses. Fed Chair Powell has maintained that interest rate hikes are the best way to lower prices. It's the Federal Reserve's job to combat rising prices...
British pound jumps on reports UK government may reverse parts of its tax-cutting proposals
The British pound traded 2% higher during late afternoon deals in London, after briefly paring gains on robust U.S. inflation data. Prime Minister Liz Truss' official spokesperson told CNBC that the government's position had not changed when asked about reports of the reversals. on Thursday following multiple reports that the...
How Biden changed his tune on inflation as prices soared and the midterms loomed
At first, the White House said inflation would be a temporary issue. But it quickly became the top economic priority — and major source of midterm political pain — for President Biden.
'By the way, the cost of gasoline continues to fall': Biden pledges the cost of fuel is going to fall further as he announces crackdown on 'junk fees' as inflation concerns look poised to tank Democrats in midterms
President Joe Biden pledged Wednesday that the cost of gas would continue to go down as he announced the federal government was taking on 'junk fees' as another way to reduce prices for Americans struggling with inflation. 'By the way, the cost of gasoline continues to fall,' Biden said. 'The...
French October inflation highest since 1985
French consumer prices rose at their fastest pace since 1985 in October, official data showed Friday, driven by rising energy, food and manufactured goods prices. Meanwhile energy prices added almost 20 percent, despite government interventions to limit bills for consumers that have kept overall inflation below levels seen in EU neighbours.
Democrats Increasingly Worry About The Federal Reserve Crushing The Economy
Mass unemployment is a bad way to tame inflation, Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Sherrod Brown and others argue.
Inflation isn't going anywhere. Just look at the latest data from Europe
European inflation has accelerated to a new record high as energy and food prices in the region continue to skyrocket.
Japan Spent Record $42.8 Billion in October Interventions to Prop up Yen
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan spent a record $42.8 billion on currency intervention this month to prop up the yen, the finance ministry said, with investors keen for clues about how much more the authorities might step in to soften the yen's sharp fall. The 6.3499 trillion yen ($42.8 billion) was broadly...
Germany sees unexpected growth in 3rd quarter; inflation up
BERLIN (AP) — The German economy grew in the third quarter, an unexpectedly positive performance powered largely by private spending, official figures showed Friday. But the immediate outlook for Europe’s biggest economy remained gloomy, with inflation rising again in October. Gross domestic product expanded by 0.3% in the...
