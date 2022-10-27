ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

heraldadvocate.com

Pate sworn in as mayor of Clio

CLIO – Adam Pate was sworn in as mayor of Clio at the Oct. 21 town council meeting. Pate, who grew up in Clio, was sworn in by Probate Judge Mark Heath, also a Clio resident. “I just am so thankful to be able to be in this position...
CLIO, SC
WECT

District Attorney announces no charges against Board of Education member after removal of political signs

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The District Attorney’s Office has announced that no charges will be filed against Board of Education candidate Nelson Beaulieu. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday after a video surfaced of Beaulieu removing political signs near a polling location.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Jerry Linwood Johnson

December 24, 1943 ~ October 27, 2022 (age 78) Jerry Linwood Johnson, Sr. age 78 of Evergreen, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center in Whiteville. Jerry was born on December 24, 1943, in Columbus County, son of the late William O. Johnson...
EVERGREEN, NC
dillonheraldonline.com

Coward Takes Oath Of Office

BRAD COWARD was sworn into office as a Latta Town Councilman on Thursday after by Judge Janette Dupree. Pictured with Coward are his sons, Brantley, holding the Bible, and Nicholas. (Contributed Photo)
LATTA, SC
columbuscountynews.com

The Columbus Connection with Jefferson Weaver (Weekly Podcast)

Julie Strickland and Jewell Fowler of the Columbus County Parks and Recreation Department with Jefferson Weaver. This week Jefferson has in the studio Julie Strickland and Jewell Fowler of Columbus County Parks and Rec Department to talk about Safe Night for Kids. Jefferson will also have his weekly commentary. THE...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff

Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. More than 200 students were not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

David Anthony Dennis

December 14, 1967 ~ October 27, 2022 (age 54) David Anthony Dennis, age 54 of Chadbourn, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center in Whiteville. Mr. Dennis was born on December 14, 1967, in Rockingham. He was preceded in...
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Deputy Sworn In, Discharged After Two Days

Michael “Bull” Shaw was discharged from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Friday, less than two days after being sworn in as an auxiliary deputy. Shaw is facing an assault charge that stems from a 2021 high speed chase in Bladen County. The case is still in the court system. Shaw resigned from the BCSO shortly after the incident.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WMBF

NC man, woman facing attempted murder charges out of Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people from North Carolina are behind bars in connection to an incident in the Grand Strand. The Atlantic Beach Police Department said 22-year-old Titus Dicker and 19-year-old Alexandria Powell were both extradited Friday to Horry County from Greensboro, North Carolina. Each is charged with...
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
WECT

Suspect arrested for Wilmington PNC bank robbery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly robbing a PNC bank in northern Wilmington. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Elijah Muhammad McFarland, 38, at a hotel just after midnight Saturday night. They say he robbed the PNC...
WILMINGTON, NC

