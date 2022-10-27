Read full article on original website
Related
Votes face slew of candidates
LUMBERTON — Robeson County voters will go to the polls on Nov. 8 to choose from a large pack of hopefuls running for seats on the state
heraldadvocate.com
Pate sworn in as mayor of Clio
CLIO – Adam Pate was sworn in as mayor of Clio at the Oct. 21 town council meeting. Pate, who grew up in Clio, was sworn in by Probate Judge Mark Heath, also a Clio resident. “I just am so thankful to be able to be in this position...
Sheriff Who Resigned Over Racist Rant Is Still Running For Office
'Every Black that I know, you need to fire him to start with, he’s a snake,' North Carolina sheriff Jody Greene previously said.
This week in Robeson County history
100 Years Ago: On Oct. 30, 1922, the Robesonian reported on a meeting or white school teachers in a story he
NC Sheriff Who Quit After ‘Black Bastards’ Racist Rant Still Running For Reelection
Former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, who resigned after his anti-Black racism was exposed, said he's still running for reelection. The post NC Sheriff Who Quit After ‘Black Bastards’ Racist Rant Still Running For Reelection appeared first on NewsOne.
WECT
District Attorney announces no charges against Board of Education member after removal of political signs
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The District Attorney’s Office has announced that no charges will be filed against Board of Education candidate Nelson Beaulieu. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday after a video surfaced of Beaulieu removing political signs near a polling location.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Questions surrounding Jody Greene’s bid for re-election as Columbus County Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s been one day since Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene announced his resignation, during a hearing to determine if he could remain in office following a scandal. His name is still on the ballot for sheriff in next month’s election. That’s leaving many people with a lot of questions.
borderbelt.org
Bladen County’s plan for opioid settlement money has been in the works for years
As Bladen County awaits its share of a $26 billion national opioid settlement, officials say they’re ready to put money behind the plan they’ve been working on for the last five years. In 2017, the county formed a substance misuse task force that created a multifaceted strategic plan...
columbuscountynews.com
Jerry Linwood Johnson
December 24, 1943 ~ October 27, 2022 (age 78) Jerry Linwood Johnson, Sr. age 78 of Evergreen, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center in Whiteville. Jerry was born on December 24, 1943, in Columbus County, son of the late William O. Johnson...
WECT
Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Less than eight hours after resigning from office during a hearing to decide whether he should be removed as Columbus County Sheriff, Jody Greene posted on social media that he has no plans to resign his candidacy and will continue his campaign for reelection. This...
dillonheraldonline.com
Coward Takes Oath Of Office
BRAD COWARD was sworn into office as a Latta Town Councilman on Thursday after by Judge Janette Dupree. Pictured with Coward are his sons, Brantley, holding the Bible, and Nicholas. (Contributed Photo)
columbuscountynews.com
The Columbus Connection with Jefferson Weaver (Weekly Podcast)
Julie Strickland and Jewell Fowler of the Columbus County Parks and Recreation Department with Jefferson Weaver. This week Jefferson has in the studio Julie Strickland and Jewell Fowler of Columbus County Parks and Rec Department to talk about Safe Night for Kids. Jefferson will also have his weekly commentary. THE...
blufftontoday.com
Learning to live with water, again: Lumbee face hard decisions about nature and NC storms
ROBESON COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA — Clayton Dial’s family lived for 50 years on Bryants Circle, in a county with 50 swamps. Hurricanes came and water pooled, then drained away. Their homes never flooded. Then, in 2018, Hurricane Florence hit. “We heard it in the night,” he said. “It...
WECT
Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff
Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. More than 200 students were not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County...
columbuscountynews.com
David Anthony Dennis
December 14, 1967 ~ October 27, 2022 (age 54) David Anthony Dennis, age 54 of Chadbourn, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center in Whiteville. Mr. Dennis was born on December 14, 1967, in Rockingham. He was preceded in...
columbuscountynews.com
Deputy Sworn In, Discharged After Two Days
Michael “Bull” Shaw was discharged from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Friday, less than two days after being sworn in as an auxiliary deputy. Shaw is facing an assault charge that stems from a 2021 high speed chase in Bladen County. The case is still in the court system. Shaw resigned from the BCSO shortly after the incident.
WMBF
NC man, woman facing attempted murder charges out of Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people from North Carolina are behind bars in connection to an incident in the Grand Strand. The Atlantic Beach Police Department said 22-year-old Titus Dicker and 19-year-old Alexandria Powell were both extradited Friday to Horry County from Greensboro, North Carolina. Each is charged with...
‘Pink Out’ in Ivanhoe
The Ivanhoe Development Center visited the Sampson County Health Department on Thursday to present officials with a check for the Sampson Coun
WECT
Mark Robinson: He stood up and spoke his mind, says others should, too (‘1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)
Interim Sheriff: Former Bladen Co. deputy no longer with Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office. Interim Sheriff: Former Bladen Co. deputy no longer with Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office.
WECT
Suspect arrested for Wilmington PNC bank robbery
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly robbing a PNC bank in northern Wilmington. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Elijah Muhammad McFarland, 38, at a hotel just after midnight Saturday night. They say he robbed the PNC...
Comments / 0