ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
columbuscountynews.com

SCC and H.E.A.R.T.S. Trunk or Treat Gallery

It was a Halloween full of little people and big fun on the campus of Southeastern Community College Monday evening. The college partnered with the H.E.A.R.T.S. Foundation to host a trunk or treat for the public. The event included a live DJ, food trucks, and lots of candy for the...
WHITEVILLE, NC
coastalreview.org

Wildlife Commission, private firm vie for Southport tract

Southport hasn’t put out a “For Sale” sign, but that has not deterred offers for a large tract of city-owned land. The 441-acre tract has captured the attention of a private business and a state agency, which are eyeing the land for very different reasons. Commercial construction...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New strand of businesses coming to Leland next month

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– “Ploof Road Business Park” is under construction and located on Ploof Road in Leland. It includes 19 standalone warehouse and office buildings. Each offer five thousand square feet of space. Each property will have its own paved and fenced in storage yard. Laurence Nadeau,...
LELAND, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Safe Night for Kids Returns in a Big Way

For the first time since the pandemic, Safe Night For Kids was back at Lake Waccamaw, Monday. Thousands of trick or treaters and their families showed up for games, candy and other activities. The free event is organized by Columbus County Parks and Recreation, the town of Lake Waccamaw and the Boys and Girls Home. Multiple booths were set up by churches, civic clubs and other volunteers.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Another Win for the Wolfpack

On Friday night at Legion Stadium, it was “Senior Night”, and the Whiteville Wolfpack were hitting on all cylinders as they defeated the South Columbus Stallions 56-0. This was the largest margin of victory by either team in the 31-year rivalry. The Pack held a 42-0 halftime lead,...
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Maze Craze at Galloway Farms

Maze Craze at Galloway Farms in Hallsboro only two weekends left of the event, so be sure to get your passes now. The farm will be open from Oct. 29-30 and from Nov. 4-6. This year the 13-acre Outer Banks themed maze will lead you on a treasure hunt as you search for OBX icons hidden along the paths.
HALLSBORO, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
HARRISBURG, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Navassa Councilman James Hardy resigns

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — Navassa Councilman James Hardy has announced his resignation. The Town of Navassa says they received Hardy’s official resignation on October 25th. Hardy’s final day will be November 17th, the town’s next council meeting. Hardy has been a councilman with Navassa since 2019,...
NAVASSA, NC
WHYY

I-95 to close in Wilmington this weekend

Workers are making lots of progress on the Restore the Corridor project, an overhaul of I-95 through the city of Wilmington. That progress will cause some headaches for drivers trying to travel through the city this weekend. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday through the early hours of Monday morning, all...
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Turkey Shoot Season

It’s time for turkey shoots. If your fire department, church, civic club or community is hosting a shoot this year, email at jeffersonweaver@columbuscountynews.com. We’ll promote it throughout the season for free. Transformation Church are opening the season. Their first turkey shoot was Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m....
EVERGREEN, NC
WECT

One injured in barn fire in Monkey Junction area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person suffered a minor injury during a barn fire in the Monkey Junction area on Friday afternoon. Units with New Hanover County Fire Rescue and the Wilmington Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 310 Shady Oaks Lane at approximately 1:30 p.m. “On arrival,...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy