Read full article on original website
Related
columbuscountynews.com
SCC and H.E.A.R.T.S. Trunk or Treat Gallery
It was a Halloween full of little people and big fun on the campus of Southeastern Community College Monday evening. The college partnered with the H.E.A.R.T.S. Foundation to host a trunk or treat for the public. The event included a live DJ, food trucks, and lots of candy for the...
coastalreview.org
Wildlife Commission, private firm vie for Southport tract
Southport hasn’t put out a “For Sale” sign, but that has not deterred offers for a large tract of city-owned land. The 441-acre tract has captured the attention of a private business and a state agency, which are eyeing the land for very different reasons. Commercial construction...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New strand of businesses coming to Leland next month
LELAND, NC (WWAY)– “Ploof Road Business Park” is under construction and located on Ploof Road in Leland. It includes 19 standalone warehouse and office buildings. Each offer five thousand square feet of space. Each property will have its own paved and fenced in storage yard. Laurence Nadeau,...
Cape Fear Area in North Carolina Preps for Wawa Invasion
There are Wawa stores proposed for the Cape Fear area in North Carolina, reports Brenna Flanagan and the Port City Daily staff. The targeted areas are Brunswick and New Hanover counties. Scott James, a transportation planning engineer confirmed two Wawas were in the works. “They are not close to final,”...
columbuscountynews.com
Safe Night for Kids Returns in a Big Way
For the first time since the pandemic, Safe Night For Kids was back at Lake Waccamaw, Monday. Thousands of trick or treaters and their families showed up for games, candy and other activities. The free event is organized by Columbus County Parks and Recreation, the town of Lake Waccamaw and the Boys and Girls Home. Multiple booths were set up by churches, civic clubs and other volunteers.
WECT
Greene, Soles running for Columbus County Sheriff in 2022 General Election
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two candidates who previously served in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are running for the top job in the 2022 General Election. Jody Greene, a republican who won the office in 2018 but resigned last month, is seeking a second term against democrat Jason Soles.
This week in Robeson County history
100 Years Ago: On Oct. 30, 1922, the Robesonian reported on a meeting or white school teachers in a story he
columbuscountynews.com
Another Win for the Wolfpack
On Friday night at Legion Stadium, it was “Senior Night”, and the Whiteville Wolfpack were hitting on all cylinders as they defeated the South Columbus Stallions 56-0. This was the largest margin of victory by either team in the 31-year rivalry. The Pack held a 42-0 halftime lead,...
blufftontoday.com
Learning to live with water, again: Lumbee face hard decisions about nature and NC storms
ROBESON COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA — Clayton Dial’s family lived for 50 years on Bryants Circle, in a county with 50 swamps. Hurricanes came and water pooled, then drained away. Their homes never flooded. Then, in 2018, Hurricane Florence hit. “We heard it in the night,” he said. “It...
columbuscountynews.com
Maze Craze at Galloway Farms
Maze Craze at Galloway Farms in Hallsboro only two weekends left of the event, so be sure to get your passes now. The farm will be open from Oct. 29-30 and from Nov. 4-6. This year the 13-acre Outer Banks themed maze will lead you on a treasure hunt as you search for OBX icons hidden along the paths.
WECT
Commissioner on former sheriff’s candidacy: ‘He will never serve another day.’ Board of Commissioners responds in press release
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Commissioners have largely remained silent on allegations against former sheriff Jody Greene, though one now says he does not see a future with the Sheriff’s Office under Greene’s leadership. “He’s continued to run but he will never serve another day as sheriff because...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Is The Creepiest Urban Legend In North Carolina
Insider found the most unnerving legend in each state.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Navassa Councilman James Hardy resigns
NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — Navassa Councilman James Hardy has announced his resignation. The Town of Navassa says they received Hardy’s official resignation on October 25th. Hardy’s final day will be November 17th, the town’s next council meeting. Hardy has been a councilman with Navassa since 2019,...
I-95 to close in Wilmington this weekend
Workers are making lots of progress on the Restore the Corridor project, an overhaul of I-95 through the city of Wilmington. That progress will cause some headaches for drivers trying to travel through the city this weekend. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday through the early hours of Monday morning, all...
columbuscountynews.com
Turkey Shoot Season
It’s time for turkey shoots. If your fire department, church, civic club or community is hosting a shoot this year, email at jeffersonweaver@columbuscountynews.com. We’ll promote it throughout the season for free. Transformation Church are opening the season. Their first turkey shoot was Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m....
WECT
Mark Robinson: He stood up and spoke his mind, says others should, too (‘1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)
Interim Sheriff: Former Bladen Co. deputy no longer with Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office. Interim Sheriff: Former Bladen Co. deputy no longer with Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office.
Gunshots fired at North Carolina high school football game for 2nd time in 2 weeks
During the fight around 9 p.m., gunshots were fired during the football game between Wallace-Rose Hill High School and James Kenan High School.
WECT
Ed “Too Tall” Jones, Roberto Clemente, Jr., Connor Barth among over 40 celebrities coming to Wilmington for the Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 20th annual Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational, which raises money for kidney disease treatment and research, will be held from Friday, Nov. 4 to Sunday, Nov. 6. Willie Stargell played with the Pittsburgh Pirates for 21 years beginning in 1962 and hit a total of 475...
WECT
One injured in barn fire in Monkey Junction area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person suffered a minor injury during a barn fire in the Monkey Junction area on Friday afternoon. Units with New Hanover County Fire Rescue and the Wilmington Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 310 Shady Oaks Lane at approximately 1:30 p.m. “On arrival,...
Comments / 0