Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WECT
Bladenboro police investigating after man is allegedly assaulted, left in a ditch
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladenboro Police Department is investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted and left in a ditch on Saturday, October 29. According to a statement from Bladenboro Mayor David Hales, Waddell Davis was assaulted and left in a ditch close to Spaulding Monroe Middle School on that Saturday night. He stated that the reward for information that helps find the perpetrator is over $2,000.
Man knocked unconscious by former Florence County deputy after alleged assault ID’d
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The man who reportedly was knocked out by a former deputy after allegedly assaulting a person has been identified after News13 received a response to a Freedom of Information Act request from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Antoine Laurell Lawrence, 27, of West Columbia, was arrested on Oct. 19 on […]
columbuscountynews.com
Robeson Gunmen Sought
A group of thieves hit five stores in Robeson County early Monday morning, then fended off deputies in a running gun battle on I-74. Deputies withdrew from the chase after the suspects began weaving in and out of traffic while firing at deputies and other vehicles, according to the Robeson Sheriff’s Office. Two patrol cars were struck, but no one was injured.
columbuscountynews.com
Taylor Guilty in Fiery Truck Death
Jill Hardie Taylor was found guilty of second degree murder Monday (today) in Columbus County Superior Court. It took a Columbus County Jury several hours to find her guilty of second degree murder and traffic charges for her role in the fiery 2018 crash that killed Ricky Dale Crocker, a Charlotte commercial trucker who founded a drug rehabilitation ministry. She was sentenced to 10-13 years in prison.
NC woman sentenced to prison after DA says she caused fatal crash being high on Dust-Off
A woman from Columbus County was found guilty on Monday of second-degree murder and sentenced to up to 13 years in prison. Authorities said the crash was caused by the woman being high on prescription medications and a cleaning spray known as Dust-Off, which contains difluoroethane, a colorless, liquefied hydrocarbon gas. It's used for cleaning dust and dirt from computers and other hard-to-reach places.
WMBF
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted for break-ins, shooting at deputies in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The suspects in a series of break-ins early Monday morning are wanted after leading deputies on a chase and shooting at them. A Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s vehicle was shot into during a car chase after deputies responded to alarm calls at multiple stores in the southern part of the county.
cbs17
Shots fired at Robeson County deputies during pursuit linked to series of store alarms
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — At least one sheriff’s office vehicle was hit by gunfire early Monday morning in a residential area before Robeson County deputies called off a pursuit that started while they were investigating a series of alarm calls at stores in the southern part of the county, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office said.
wpde.com
4 taken into custody at Florence motel following nearby shooting
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been taken into custody Monday afternoon at the Colonial Inn Motel on South Irby Street following a shooting in a nearby neighborhood, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with Florence police. Brandt said at 11:20 a.m. officers responded to a shooting at Kershaw...
2 jailed, charged with multiple counts of attempted murder in Atlantic Beach incident
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and a woman from North Carolina have been extradited to Horry County to face attempted murder charges following an August incident in Atlantic Beach, according to the Atlantic Beach Police Department. Titus Jaleek Dicker, 22, of Greensboro, and Alexandria Jacqueline Powell, 19, of Greensboro, were each charged with […]
cbs17
Teen driver charged in deadly hit-and-run crash in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenage driver has been charged after police said she hit and killed a man who was walking across a Fayetteville parking lot Friday afternoon. The incident happened around 1:35 p.m. in the 3500 block of Carlson Bay Circle, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.
WECT
Columbus County woman sentenced to 10-13 years in prison for second-degree murder
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A woman from Columbus County was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 10-13 years in prison on Monday, October 31. According to a release from District Attorney Jon David’s office, Jill Taylor was driving slowly on U.S. 74 in Columbus County on the night of February 18, 2018. The office writes that she stopped in the right lane on a 70 mph highway without her hazards on.
cbs17
Fayetteville man found, arrested after removing monitoring device
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A Fayetteville man was found and arrested after removing a monitoring device, according to police. Police previously said that Austin Randall removed the device in the area of the 2500 block of Bel Aire Street. According to police, he was on “electronic monitoring for pre-trial release for...
1 hurt, 4 detained after shooting in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were detained Monday morning in Florence after a shooting that injured one person, according to Police Capt. Mike Brandt. It happened at about 11:20 a.m. at the 1000 block of Kershaw Street. Brandt said officers applied a tourniquet to the victim before they were taken to the hospital but […]
2 NC men arrested in attack of 75-year-old business owner
AURORA, N.C. — Two men were arrested in connection to an attack on a 75-year-old business owner in Beaufort County. The sheriff's office said the two men were "lying in wait for him to arrive," according to a Facebook post from Thursday. The attack happened in Auroa, about 30...
Police: Bystander hurt after fight, shooting at Waffle House in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A bystander was hurt Sunday morning in a shooting at a Waffle House in Florence, according to police. It happened at about 2:20 a.m. at the Waffle House on Pamplico Highway, Florence police said. A bystander was injured and taken to a local hospital by EMS. The bystander’s current condition is […]
WMBF
Deputies investigating string of Florence County shootings
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are looking into a series of shooting incidents that happened in a part of the Pee Dee early Sunday. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incidents were first reported at a club on First Neck Road near Johnsonville. Shots were also fired “at or into vehicles” on Second Neck Road and Half Moon Road.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
PNC Bank robbery suspect arrested in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The suspect accused of robbing the PNC Bank in New Hanover County on Saturday morning is behind bars. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Elijah Muhammad McFarland, 38, for common law robbery of the PNC bank at 2314 N. College Road. He’s accused of passing a note to the teller requesting cash. Once the teller gave the suspect cash, he got into a vehicle that was waiting for him in the Lowes Foods parking lot and drove off.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Wilmington felon receives 54 months for gun offense
From U.S. Attorney Michael Easley / Eastern District of North Carolina. WILMINGTON, N.C. –– Rufus Lamar Bowser, 30, was sentenced today to 54 months in prison for felon in possession of a firearm. On July 7, 2022, Bowser pleaded guilty to the charges. According to court documents and other information presented in court, on January 19, 2022, officers with the Wilmington Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which the defendant was a passenger. Based on the defendant’s actions and the detection of the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, officers asked the occupants to step out of the vehicle. When officers attempted to frisk the defendant for weapons, he tried to run from officers and a brief struggle ensued. During the struggle, a loaded pistol fell from the defendant’s pocket.
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office personnel gain advanced certification
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced that many of its personnel have succeeded in obtaining their Advanced La
columbuscountynews.com
Deputy Sworn In, Discharged After Two Days
Michael “Bull” Shaw was discharged from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Friday, less than two days after being sworn in as an auxiliary deputy. Shaw is facing an assault charge that stems from a 2021 high speed chase in Bladen County. The case is still in the court system. Shaw resigned from the BCSO shortly after the incident.
Comments / 0