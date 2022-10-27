ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadbourn, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WECT

Bladenboro police investigating after man is allegedly assaulted, left in a ditch

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladenboro Police Department is investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted and left in a ditch on Saturday, October 29. According to a statement from Bladenboro Mayor David Hales, Waddell Davis was assaulted and left in a ditch close to Spaulding Monroe Middle School on that Saturday night. He stated that the reward for information that helps find the perpetrator is over $2,000.
BLADENBORO, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Robeson Gunmen Sought

A group of thieves hit five stores in Robeson County early Monday morning, then fended off deputies in a running gun battle on I-74. Deputies withdrew from the chase after the suspects began weaving in and out of traffic while firing at deputies and other vehicles, according to the Robeson Sheriff’s Office. Two patrol cars were struck, but no one was injured.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Taylor Guilty in Fiery Truck Death

Jill Hardie Taylor was found guilty of second degree murder Monday (today) in Columbus County Superior Court. It took a Columbus County Jury several hours to find her guilty of second degree murder and traffic charges for her role in the fiery 2018 crash that killed Ricky Dale Crocker, a Charlotte commercial trucker who founded a drug rehabilitation ministry. She was sentenced to 10-13 years in prison.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

NC woman sentenced to prison after DA says she caused fatal crash being high on Dust-Off

A woman from Columbus County was found guilty on Monday of second-degree murder and sentenced to up to 13 years in prison. Authorities said the crash was caused by the woman being high on prescription medications and a cleaning spray known as Dust-Off, which contains difluoroethane, a colorless, liquefied hydrocarbon gas. It's used for cleaning dust and dirt from computers and other hard-to-reach places.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

4 taken into custody at Florence motel following nearby shooting

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been taken into custody Monday afternoon at the Colonial Inn Motel on South Irby Street following a shooting in a nearby neighborhood, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with Florence police. Brandt said at 11:20 a.m. officers responded to a shooting at Kershaw...
FLORENCE, SC
WECT

Columbus County woman sentenced to 10-13 years in prison for second-degree murder

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A woman from Columbus County was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 10-13 years in prison on Monday, October 31. According to a release from District Attorney Jon David’s office, Jill Taylor was driving slowly on U.S. 74 in Columbus County on the night of February 18, 2018. The office writes that she stopped in the right lane on a 70 mph highway without her hazards on.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville man found, arrested after removing monitoring device

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A Fayetteville man was found and arrested after removing a monitoring device, according to police. Police previously said that Austin Randall removed the device in the area of the 2500 block of Bel Aire Street. According to police, he was on “electronic monitoring for pre-trial release for...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

1 hurt, 4 detained after shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were detained Monday morning in Florence after a shooting that injured one person, according to Police Capt. Mike Brandt. It happened at about 11:20 a.m. at the 1000 block of Kershaw Street. Brandt said officers applied a tourniquet to the victim before they were taken to the hospital but […]
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Deputies investigating string of Florence County shootings

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are looking into a series of shooting incidents that happened in a part of the Pee Dee early Sunday. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incidents were first reported at a club on First Neck Road near Johnsonville. Shots were also fired “at or into vehicles” on Second Neck Road and Half Moon Road.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

PNC Bank robbery suspect arrested in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The suspect accused of robbing the PNC Bank in New Hanover County on Saturday morning is behind bars. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Elijah Muhammad McFarland, 38, for common law robbery of the PNC bank at 2314 N. College Road. He’s accused of passing a note to the teller requesting cash. Once the teller gave the suspect cash, he got into a vehicle that was waiting for him in the Lowes Foods parking lot and drove off.
WILMINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Wilmington felon receives 54 months for gun offense

From U.S. Attorney Michael Easley / Eastern District of North Carolina. WILMINGTON, N.C. –– Rufus Lamar Bowser, 30, was sentenced today to 54 months in prison for felon in possession of a firearm. On July 7, 2022, Bowser pleaded guilty to the charges. According to court documents and other information presented in court, on January 19, 2022, officers with the Wilmington Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which the defendant was a passenger. Based on the defendant’s actions and the detection of the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, officers asked the occupants to step out of the vehicle. When officers attempted to frisk the defendant for weapons, he tried to run from officers and a brief struggle ensued. During the struggle, a loaded pistol fell from the defendant’s pocket.
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Deputy Sworn In, Discharged After Two Days

Michael “Bull” Shaw was discharged from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Friday, less than two days after being sworn in as an auxiliary deputy. Shaw is facing an assault charge that stems from a 2021 high speed chase in Bladen County. The case is still in the court system. Shaw resigned from the BCSO shortly after the incident.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

