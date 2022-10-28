The Chargers advanced to the sectional finals for the fourth year in a row with a 25-14 over longtime rival Milan to achieve Coach Stirn’s 150th career win. The Indians spent most of the game in a three-running-back set to pound the ball against the Chargers. The Indians found the end zone first at the 2:07 mark of the first quarter. The Chargers answered quickly, scoring on a 38-yard run by Reid Messer with 31 seconds left in the first quarter. The Indians would hold onto the ball for a large chunk of the second quarter, scoring at the 4:15 mark in the second, but the Chargers would answer immediately by returning the ensuing kick-off for a score. A 30-yard field goal from Aiden O’dell as time expired in the second quarter left the score at 18-14 at halftime. The Chargers adjustments at halftime proved successful as the Indians would not score again in the contest. The Chargers would find the end zone one more time at the 5:26 mark of the fourth quarter on a 15-yard run from Reid Messer. The game would end with a final score of 25-14. The Chargers advance to the final round against Knightstown.

GREENSBURG, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO