WRBI Radio
U.S. 421 in Napoleon reopens with added stop signs
Napoleon, IN — After a summer of traffic headaches caused by a bridge and pavement replacement project, U.S. 421 in Napoleon is back open – but there’s a twist. The intersection of 421 and State Road 229 has been converted to a four-way stop. INDOT says all...
WRBI Radio
One injured when semi overturns near Versailles
Versailles, IN — One person was injured when a semi overturned this morning on US 50 west of Versailles. Rescuers were dispatched around 2:44 am when the tractor-trailer flipped. The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries, and the highway was closed for about 2 1/2...
WRBI Radio
Medical helicopters called to off road area twice on Saturday
— Medical helicopters were called to Laurel twice on Saturday following separate accidents at Haspin Acres Off Road and Moto Cross Park. One person was ejected from a vehicle and reportedly suffered a broken arm just before 4 pm. Firefighters set up a landing zone for StatFlight at Laurel Elementary...
WRBI Radio
UPDATE: Directional closures planned on S.R. 3 for railroad crossing installation near Greensburg
— Central Railroad of Indiana plans to implement directional closures of State Road 3 at the previous railroad crossing south of State Road 46 near Greensburg starting on or after Monday, November 7. Southbound State Road 3 will close first, followed by northbound. During the closures, crews will reinstall the...
WRBI Radio
Road, storm water work continues in the City of Batesville
— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Paul H. Rohe Company continues work on a stormwater project on Smith Street in Batesville between George and Pearl streets. Smith Street is closed during the project. A crew will work on the water main trench repair along Boehringer Street from Park to Eastern...
WRBI Radio
Farmers Feeding the Flock raises record amount for Greensburg Bread of Life
Greensburg, IN — A record $61,000 was raised this year by Farmers Feeding the Flock for the Greensburg Community Bread of Life. The announcement was made during the organization’s harvest celebration dinner Friday evening at Greensburg High School’s Ag Building. The 25-acre soybean field donated for the...
WRBI Radio
Three-day closure planned next week on S.R. 62 near Friendship
— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O’Mara Contractor Inc. plans to close State Road 62 at the bridge over Laughery Creek starting the morning of Monday, November 7, near Friendship. During the closure, crews will bring in a large crane to remove existing bridge beams. The road is...
WRBI Radio
Mrs. Pamela Lynn “Pam” (Tandy) Hambrick
Mrs. Pamela Lynn “Pam” (Tandy) Hambrick, age 70, of Vevay, Indiana, entered this life on September 12, 1952 in Madison, Indiana. She was the daughter of the late Joe “Jack” Tandy and Wanda Louise (Hatton) Tandy Sullivan. She was raised in Switzerland County and was a 1970 graduate of the Switzerland County High School. After high school, Pam went to the Cincinnati Modeling School. Pam was united in marriage in October 1971 to Kerry “Buck” Dorton in Owensville, Missouri. This union was blessed with a son, Shane and a daughter, Shannon. Pam was later united in marriage to Harold “Dean” Hambrick at the Vevay Church of Christ in Vevay, Indiana. Pam was a wonderful homemaker and loved baking and cooking. She also enjoyed fishing and hunting for arrowheads. Pam passed away at 11:59 a.m., Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Norton King’s Daughters’ Hospital in Madison, Indiana.
WRBI Radio
Ricky K. ‘Animal’ Lucas, 66, Brookville
Ricky K. ‘Animal’ Lucas, age 66, of Brookville, Indiana died unexpectedly Friday, October 28, 2022 at his residence in Brookville. Born January 11, 1956 in Batesville, Indiana, he was the son of the late Bobby Gene & Shirley (Bare) Lucas. He was a United States Army Veteran, having served as a Paratrooper with the 82ND Airborne Division.
WRBI Radio
Jeffrey Lynn Grigsby, age 60
Jeffrey “Pugs” Lynn Grigsby, age 60, of Plainfield, IN formally of Osgood passed away on Sunday October 30, 2022. He was born on March 27, 1962 the son of James and Helen (Abplanalp) Grigsby . Jeffrey was a graduate of Jac-Cen-Del High School Class of 1980. After school...
WRBI Radio
DCCF offers token of appreciation on Veterans Day
— This Veterans Day, local veterans are invited to stop by the Decatur County Community Foundation from 10 am to 2 pm for a token of appreciation. For the third year in a row, the Community Foundation is offering gift cards to local veterans to thank them for their service.
WRBI Radio
Batesville Middle School Volleyball Award Program
Congratulations to the 7th and 8th grade volleyball teams for each earning the SEI Tourney Championship Trophy during this past volleyball season. At the awards program on October 27th, the following players were recognized with individual awards:. 7th GRADE:. Madi Dierckman-High Point Server. Molly Gessell-Best Offensive. Isabel Meyer-Best Defensive. Katie...
WRBI Radio
John “Pink” Lloyd Peetz, age 73 Napoleon
The town of Napoleon lost an icon Saturday evening. John Lloyd Peetz age 73, known to all simply as “Pink”, suddenly passed away at his home. Pink was born on June 17, 1949 the son of the late James and Ethel (Crowell) Peetz in Batesville, Indiana. To say...
WRBI Radio
Ronald Gene Burns, 73, Sunman
Ronald Gene Burns, age 73, of Sunman, passed away Friday October 28, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 7, 1949, in Batesville a son to Roy and Cornie Daniel Burns. On August 5, 1972, Ronald married the love of his life, Gloria Allen at St. Paul Methodist, Sunman. He was an employee for Seagrams for 37 years retiring in 2005. Ronald attended Hope Baptist Church, Dillsboro and was a member of Sons of American Legion, Milan.
WRBI Radio
North Decatur Semi-Final Sectional Football
The Chargers advanced to the sectional finals for the fourth year in a row with a 25-14 over longtime rival Milan to achieve Coach Stirn’s 150th career win. The Indians spent most of the game in a three-running-back set to pound the ball against the Chargers. The Indians found the end zone first at the 2:07 mark of the first quarter. The Chargers answered quickly, scoring on a 38-yard run by Reid Messer with 31 seconds left in the first quarter. The Indians would hold onto the ball for a large chunk of the second quarter, scoring at the 4:15 mark in the second, but the Chargers would answer immediately by returning the ensuing kick-off for a score. A 30-yard field goal from Aiden O’dell as time expired in the second quarter left the score at 18-14 at halftime. The Chargers adjustments at halftime proved successful as the Indians would not score again in the contest. The Chargers would find the end zone one more time at the 5:26 mark of the fourth quarter on a 15-yard run from Reid Messer. The game would end with a final score of 25-14. The Chargers advance to the final round against Knightstown.
WRBI Radio
Batesville Boys Middle School Basketball
Batesville Boys 7th grade Middle School Basketball traveled to South Ripley on October 29th for a tournament. In game one, the Bulldogs lost to South Ripley Raiders by a score of 21-46. The Bulldogs got off to a slow start by only scoring 2 points in the first 5 minutes of the game and many turnovers hurt the Bulldogs but managed to keep it close until the middle of the second quarter when south Ripley went on a run. The Bulldogs trailed at half 6-23 and couldn’t find themselves catching up the rest of the game. The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Camden Kaiser with 10, Carson Meyer (5), Jackson Peetz (4), and Eli Denni (2).
