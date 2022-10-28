ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur County, IN

IN Focus: Speaking with candidates for Indiana’s 7th District

INDIANAPOLIS – On this week’s edition of IN Focus, we’re speaking with the candidates for Indiana’s 7th Congressional District where incumbent Rep. André Carson (D-IN-07) is facing Republican challenger Angela Grabovsky. The newly reconfigured district covers much of Marion County, aside from the South Side of Indianapolis.
Endangered INdiana: New Castle Annex

Shining the spotlight on another Indiana community, we take you to New Castle where there’s a push to save an important piece of the city’s history. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more.
Why I’m Running for Congress

My name is Jeannine Lee Lake, the US Congressional candidate in Indiana’s 5th District, looking to unseat the current Republican incumbent. The 5th District includes the counties of Delaware, Hamilton, Madison, Tipton, Howard and Grant. The major cities in the 5th include Muncie, Marion, Carmel, Anderson, Noblesville, Fishers, Tipton and Kokomo. This suburban district is predominantly white and is the wealthiest congressional district in Indiana. The demographic breakdown of the 5th is: 82% Caucasian, 8% African-American, 4% Hispanic, 3% Asian, and 2% biracial.
Senator Braun may run for Governor of Indiana

Indiana’s US Senator from Jasper is considering a run for governor. Mike Braun appeared on Indianapolis radio this week saying that the increased crime in the state’s capital is one of the reasons he’s considering vying for the state’s top office. He commented that the crime...
John H. Peters, 94

John H. Peters was born at home in Springhill, Indiana to Bill and Flora (Blake) Peters. A storied beginning, John was born in the former Springhill School House which his family had converted into their home a few years before his arrival. When he was three years old, his family moved from Spring Hill to the New Point area. There, John graduated New Point School in 1945.
Greenville Police Department adresses the growing population of unhoused and resources to help

On October 25, 2022 the Greenville Police Department held a community meeting discussing the population of unhoused residents in Greenville and proposing solutions to help these individuals. In attendance was the Tri County Board, members of Family Health, Darke County Health Department, CAP, Fish Choice Pantry, EUM Church and various others across the county.
Road, storm water work continues in the City of Batesville

— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Paul H. Rohe Company continues work on a stormwater project on Smith Street in Batesville between George and Pearl streets. Smith Street is closed during the project. A crew will work on the water main trench repair along Boehringer Street from Park to Eastern...
DCCF offers token of appreciation on Veterans Day

— This Veterans Day, local veterans are invited to stop by the Decatur County Community Foundation from 10 am to 2 pm for a token of appreciation. For the third year in a row, the Community Foundation is offering gift cards to local veterans to thank them for their service.
Semi Overturns on U.S. 50 Near Versailles

The single vehicle accident took place early this morning. Photo by Versailles Fire Rescue. (Versailles, Ind.) – One person was injured this morning in a single vehicle accident near Versailles. Versailles Fire Rescue responded to the crash on U.S. 50 around 2:44 a.m. where a semi-truck overturned. The driver,...
U.S. 421 in Napoleon reopens with added stop signs

Napoleon, IN — After a summer of traffic headaches caused by a bridge and pavement replacement project, U.S. 421 in Napoleon is back open – but there’s a twist. The intersection of 421 and State Road 229 has been converted to a four-way stop. INDOT says all...
The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis

Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
Muncie Dam Altered for Fish and Kayaking

DELAWARE COUNTY, IN—The Delaware County Soil and Water Conversation District received grant funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Ed and Virginia Ball Foundation to modify the water intake dam at the Indiana American Water Company filtration facility located on Burlington Avenue in Muncie.
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
S.R. 3 to close near Greensburg Nov. 7 for railroad crossing work

— Central Railroad of Indiana plans to close State Road 3 at the railroad crossing located west of State Road 46 near Greensburg starting on or after Monday, November 7. During the closure, crews will reinstall the crossing for Lowe’s Pellets and Grain. State Road 3 is expected to...
GREENSBURG, IN

