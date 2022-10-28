Read full article on original website
INDIANAPOLIS – On this week’s edition of IN Focus, we’re speaking with the candidates for Indiana’s 7th Congressional District where incumbent Rep. André Carson (D-IN-07) is facing Republican challenger Angela Grabovsky. The newly reconfigured district covers much of Marion County, aside from the South Side of Indianapolis.
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: New Castle Annex
Shining the spotlight on another Indiana community, we take you to New Castle where there’s a push to save an important piece of the city’s history. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more.
indypolitics.org
Why I’m Running for Congress
My name is Jeannine Lee Lake, the US Congressional candidate in Indiana’s 5th District, looking to unseat the current Republican incumbent. The 5th District includes the counties of Delaware, Hamilton, Madison, Tipton, Howard and Grant. The major cities in the 5th include Muncie, Marion, Carmel, Anderson, Noblesville, Fishers, Tipton and Kokomo. This suburban district is predominantly white and is the wealthiest congressional district in Indiana. The demographic breakdown of the 5th is: 82% Caucasian, 8% African-American, 4% Hispanic, 3% Asian, and 2% biracial.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to not instate blanket pardons for minor marijuana offenses
On Oct.17, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he won’t show leniency to Indiana residents for minor marijuana offenses, despite President Biden’s request for governors to consider state- level pardons. The Biden administration announced a plan to pardon thousands of offenders convicted for simple marijuana possession at the federal...
vincennespbs.org
Senator Braun may run for Governor of Indiana
Indiana’s US Senator from Jasper is considering a run for governor. Mike Braun appeared on Indianapolis radio this week saying that the increased crime in the state’s capital is one of the reasons he’s considering vying for the state’s top office. He commented that the crime...
WRBI Radio
John H. Peters, 94
John H. Peters was born at home in Springhill, Indiana to Bill and Flora (Blake) Peters. A storied beginning, John was born in the former Springhill School House which his family had converted into their home a few years before his arrival. When he was three years old, his family moved from Spring Hill to the New Point area. There, John graduated New Point School in 1945.
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department adresses the growing population of unhoused and resources to help
On October 25, 2022 the Greenville Police Department held a community meeting discussing the population of unhoused residents in Greenville and proposing solutions to help these individuals. In attendance was the Tri County Board, members of Family Health, Darke County Health Department, CAP, Fish Choice Pantry, EUM Church and various others across the county.
WRBI Radio
UPDATE: Directional closures planned on S.R. 3 for railroad crossing installation near Greensburg
— Central Railroad of Indiana plans to implement directional closures of State Road 3 at the previous railroad crossing south of State Road 46 near Greensburg starting on or after Monday, November 7. Southbound State Road 3 will close first, followed by northbound. During the closures, crews will reinstall the...
WRBI Radio
Road, storm water work continues in the City of Batesville
— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Paul H. Rohe Company continues work on a stormwater project on Smith Street in Batesville between George and Pearl streets. Smith Street is closed during the project. A crew will work on the water main trench repair along Boehringer Street from Park to Eastern...
Watch Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley sharply disagree in their only face-to-face appearance of the 2022 election
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley on Thursday met with the editorial board of Cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer for what likely will serve as the de facto debate for Ohio’s 2022 gubernatorial election. DeWine, the incumbent Republican, has declined invitations to publicly debate...
WRBI Radio
DCCF offers token of appreciation on Veterans Day
— This Veterans Day, local veterans are invited to stop by the Decatur County Community Foundation from 10 am to 2 pm for a token of appreciation. For the third year in a row, the Community Foundation is offering gift cards to local veterans to thank them for their service.
eaglecountryonline.com
Semi Overturns on U.S. 50 Near Versailles
The single vehicle accident took place early this morning. Photo by Versailles Fire Rescue. (Versailles, Ind.) – One person was injured this morning in a single vehicle accident near Versailles. Versailles Fire Rescue responded to the crash on U.S. 50 around 2:44 a.m. where a semi-truck overturned. The driver,...
WLWT 5
Former Forest Fair mall to be demolished along with 825 other vacant, blighted buildings
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The former Forest Fair mall is set to be demolished, along with 825 other structures across the state, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday. DeWine announced 825 blighted and vacant buildings across 30 counties in the state will be demolished to pave way for new economic developments.
WRBI Radio
U.S. 421 in Napoleon reopens with added stop signs
Napoleon, IN — After a summer of traffic headaches caused by a bridge and pavement replacement project, U.S. 421 in Napoleon is back open – but there’s a twist. The intersection of 421 and State Road 229 has been converted to a four-way stop. INDOT says all...
a-z-animals.com
The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis
Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
munciejournal.com
Muncie Dam Altered for Fish and Kayaking
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN—The Delaware County Soil and Water Conversation District received grant funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Ed and Virginia Ball Foundation to modify the water intake dam at the Indiana American Water Company filtration facility located on Burlington Avenue in Muncie.
cbs4indy.com
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
WRBI Radio
S.R. 3 to close near Greensburg Nov. 7 for railroad crossing work
— Central Railroad of Indiana plans to close State Road 3 at the railroad crossing located west of State Road 46 near Greensburg starting on or after Monday, November 7. During the closure, crews will reinstall the crossing for Lowe’s Pellets and Grain. State Road 3 is expected to...
Watch Nan Whaley and Mike DeWine argue over DeWine’s gun policies
Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has failed Ohioans when it comes to handling gun policy, and DeWine says Whaley does not understand how his crime policies are keeping people safe from gun violence. They appeared before the Editorial Board of cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer...
Former Butler County mall, dozens of sites in the Miami Valley to be demolished
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A statewide demolition initiative as a part of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s plan for new economic development will include the site of a former local mall. According to a release, the former Forest Fair Mall located in Butler County in Fairfield will be soon demolished. Portions of the mall have been […]
