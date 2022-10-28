John H. Peters was born at home in Springhill, Indiana to Bill and Flora (Blake) Peters. A storied beginning, John was born in the former Springhill School House which his family had converted into their home a few years before his arrival. When he was three years old, his family moved from Spring Hill to the New Point area. There, John graduated New Point School in 1945.

GREENSBURG, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO