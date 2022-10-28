Read full article on original website
WDTN
Graham schools mourns death of 7th grader
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Graham Local School District reported that a middle school student passed away outside of school Tuesday evening. According a Facebook post by Graham Local Schools, the school district was informed that a seventh grade student was severely injured outside of the Graham Middle School on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Hauntfest on Fifth takes over Oregon District
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The biggest Halloween party in the Miami Valley happened in the Oregon District. Thousands of people were expected to put on their best costumes to come out to Hauntfest to see what’s lurking on Fifth Street. “You see a lot of interesting characters around here in Dayton, yeah, you never know […]
RSV continues to rise in Ohio: Signs & symptoms to look for
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we head into the holiday season, local health leaders are warning families to take extra precautions as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. “We just want to be sure we can roll into those holidays that we are safe and confident spending time with family and friends,” said […]
dayton.com
Brain Lumber’s owner has deep roots to one of Springfield’s oldest businesses
Owner of 154-year-old business: “We want to stay an old-school hardware and lumber store.”. Brant Cornelison appreciates the history of Brain Lumber and is himself part of it. One of Springfield’s oldest businesses is celebrating its 154th year, and Cornelison is making plans to return it to its former...
daytonlocal.com
Lebanon Ohio Trick or Treat
The City of Lebanon Trick-or-Treat is October 31, 2022 from 5:30 PM-7:30 PM. The City of Lebanon’s Trick-or-Treat activities are scheduled for October 31 each year, rain or shine. Here are some helpful guidelines to make this year’s event a fun and safe one:. Go only to well-lit...
dayton.com
10 of Dayton’s famous urban legends and ghostly tales
We’ve all heard urban legends, and through the years the Dayton Daily News has written about some of these when asked to look into them by readers. Some even have a grain of truth to them, having originated in a news story or in some forgotten corner of history. Here’s a look at some stories that have become Dayton legends:
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
3 arrested after fight breaks out at Englewood hospital; Officers injured
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman and two teens were arrested after attacking police during a fight at Miami Valley North hospital Saturday. According to Sergeant Mike Lang with the Englewood Police Department, a group of family members began cursing at and threatening the nursing staff around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Authorities […]
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Announcing the winners for 2022!
Again this year, the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com have looked to the community in the area’s original reader’s choice awards. The contest featured 179 matchups, with dozens of new ones featured in nine categories. Click the links below to view the winners by category. Here are some...
Pedestrian reportedly struck in Dayton, 1 in custody
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in custody after someone called authorities saying a person was hit by a vehicle. According to dispatch, a call came in at 8:46 a.m. for a report of a person that was hit by a vehicle on Philadelphia Drive in Dayton. Authorities say there was reportedly no injury […]
abandonedway.com
Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures
Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
Former Butler County mall, dozens of sites in the Miami Valley to be demolished
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A statewide demolition initiative as a part of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s plan for new economic development will include the site of a former local mall. According to a release, the former Forest Fair Mall located in Butler County in Fairfield will be soon demolished. Portions of the mall have been […]
RECALL ALERT: Pureed baby foods sold across the Miami Valley recalled
A Dayton-area baby food company has issued a voluntary recall of baby food products sold across the Miami Valley, according to the Warren County Health District. Taste-T-Love Baby Food is recalling all varieties of baby food puree packaged in 4 oz. squeeze pouches dated April 2022 to February 2023, the health district said.
3 people arrested after fight at Miami Valley Hospital North
ENGLEWOOD — Three people are in custody following a fight at Miami Valley Hospital North Saturday evening, according to an Englewood Police spokesperson. Police crews from Englewood and Clayton were dispatched at around 6:27 p.m. to 9000 N Main Street, dispatchers told News Center 7. The fight reportedly started...
Crews respond to reported water rescue at Great Miami River near Welcome Stadium
DAYTON — Several crews responded to reports of a water rescue at the Great Miami River across from Welcome Stadium late Sunday afternoon. >>3 injured after a multi-car accident on I-75 SB in Miami Township. Crews responded to reports of a kayak flipped in the river at around 5:48...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Award recipients
PIQUA – Seven homes and one business was awarded the Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Awards. The award is presented to several homes that citizens nominate that are in general beautiful or have outstanding landscaping or has recently been renovated, according to founder Debbie Stein.
2-year-old Middletown boy admitted to hospital after contracting different three viruses
It’s been a tough couple of months for a family in Middletown trying to figure out why their son was so sick. For about 6 weeks the Jackson family said their two-year-old son, Wilder Jackson, just kept having fevers. They didn’t know what was causing it until this week.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new YMCA campus in Dayton
"In this new complex we're going to provide physician offices, physical therapy, medical imaging, lab services, and urgent care," Mike Riordan, the President and CEO of Premier Health, said.
Area LGBT nonprofit latest victim of catalytic converter thefts, expected to impact food deliveries
DAYTON — Dayton non-profit organization “Have a Gay Day” is having to set back their food delivery service after they said a catalytic converter was stolen from their van. Have a Gay Day works to “create a safe environment for the purpose of equality, education, and support...
WLWT 5
Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
