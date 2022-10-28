ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WDTN

Graham schools mourns death of 7th grader

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Graham Local School District reported that a middle school student passed away outside of school Tuesday evening. According a Facebook post by Graham Local Schools, the school district was informed that a seventh grade student was severely injured outside of the Graham Middle School on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Hauntfest on Fifth takes over Oregon District

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The biggest Halloween party in the Miami Valley happened in the Oregon District. Thousands of people were expected to put on their best costumes to come out to Hauntfest to see what’s lurking on Fifth Street. “You see a lot of interesting characters around here in Dayton, yeah, you never know […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

RSV continues to rise in Ohio: Signs & symptoms to look for

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we head into the holiday season, local health leaders are warning families to take extra precautions as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. “We just want to be sure we can roll into those holidays that we are safe and confident spending time with family and friends,” said […]
DAYTON, OH
daytonlocal.com

Lebanon Ohio Trick or Treat

The City of Lebanon Trick-or-Treat is October 31, 2022 from 5:30 PM-7:30 PM. The City of Lebanon’s Trick-or-Treat activities are scheduled for October 31 each year, rain or shine. Here are some helpful guidelines to make this year’s event a fun and safe one:. Go only to well-lit...
LEBANON, OH
dayton.com

10 of Dayton’s famous urban legends and ghostly tales

We’ve all heard urban legends, and through the years the Dayton Daily News has written about some of these when asked to look into them by readers. Some even have a grain of truth to them, having originated in a news story or in some forgotten corner of history. Here’s a look at some stories that have become Dayton legends:
DAYTON, OH
Travel Maven

Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

3 arrested after fight breaks out at Englewood hospital; Officers injured

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman and two teens were arrested after attacking police during a fight at Miami Valley North hospital Saturday. According to Sergeant Mike Lang with the Englewood Police Department, a group of family members began cursing at and threatening the nursing staff around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Authorities […]
ENGLEWOOD, OH
dayton.com

Best of Dayton: Announcing the winners for 2022!

Again this year, the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com have looked to the community in the area’s original reader’s choice awards. The contest featured 179 matchups, with dozens of new ones featured in nine categories. Click the links below to view the winners by category. Here are some...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Pedestrian reportedly struck in Dayton, 1 in custody

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in custody after someone called authorities saying a person was hit by a vehicle. According to dispatch, a call came in at 8:46 a.m. for a report of a person that was hit by a vehicle on Philadelphia Drive in Dayton. Authorities say there was reportedly no injury […]
DAYTON, OH
abandonedway.com

Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures

Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

3 people arrested after fight at Miami Valley Hospital North

ENGLEWOOD — Three people are in custody following a fight at Miami Valley Hospital North Saturday evening, according to an Englewood Police spokesperson. Police crews from Englewood and Clayton were dispatched at around 6:27 p.m. to 9000 N Main Street, dispatchers told News Center 7. The fight reportedly started...
ENGLEWOOD, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Award recipients

PIQUA – Seven homes and one business was awarded the Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Awards. The award is presented to several homes that citizens nominate that are in general beautiful or have outstanding landscaping or has recently been renovated, according to founder Debbie Stein.
PIQUA, OH
WLWT 5

Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
FAIRFIELD, OH

