After reaching playoffs, Mt. Pleasant, East Allegheny set new goal: A postseason win
One of the goals for almost every high school football team is to qualify for the playoffs. The next goal is to advance. That’s what No. 9 East Allegheny and No. 8 Mt. Pleasant will be attempting Friday during the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs at Mt. Pleasant Area Vikings Stadium. The reward for the winner is a date with No. 1 Belle Vernon (7-2).
High school football: District playoffs kick off with intriguing matchups
The playoffs are here and 15 Courier Times/Intelligencer-area teams will be in action on Friday and Saturday. Seven of those teams will be playing in the PIAA District One Class 6A first round Friday with No. 3 seed Pennsbury facing No. 14 North Penn and No. 6 Central Bucks East taking on No....
