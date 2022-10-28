Read full article on original website
The Haunting Of The USS Hornet / The Ghosts of Port Costa / From Mortuary To Music Venue
It's Halloween and we are getting spooky! First, we’ll board an aircraft carrier in Alameda that many say is haunted. Then, we’ll visit Port Costa, a small town with a ghostly reputation. And, we’ll hear about the morbid history of The Chapel, a music venue in the Mission. And today's local music is from the San Francisco artists Aftrylyfe and T-Blood.
Bayview welcomes Lucky supermarket to the neighborhood
The Bayview neighborhood has been classified a food desert by the US Department of Agriculture. In the last decade, two grocery stores and a Walgreens have closed. But last week, the neighborhood welcomed the Lucky Bayview grocery store. In Bayview Plaza on Third Street, Lucky groceries had its grand opening...
San Francisco police responded to Pelosi crime scene in under three minutes
Following Friday’s attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, her husband remains hospitalized. Paul Pelosi discovered the intruder, identified as David DePape, at around 2:30AM Friday morning. Mr. Pelosi called the police who arrived shortly after, witnessing DePape violently attack Mr. Pelosi with a hammer. The...
Contra Costa County 'Supes' may close youth facility
The board was originally set to consider the matter last Tuesday but was forced to delay to a week due to the length of deliberations concerning other matters. Supervisors are considering closing the facility due to a dwindling population and $5.4 million in necessary repairs to keep it open. Operating expenses for the facility total about six-and-a-half million dollars for fiscal year 2022-23.
