Bayview welcomes Lucky supermarket to the neighborhood

The Bayview neighborhood has been classified a food desert by the US Department of Agriculture. In the last decade, two grocery stores and a Walgreens have closed. But last week, the neighborhood welcomed the Lucky Bayview grocery store. In Bayview Plaza on Third Street, Lucky groceries had its grand opening...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco police responded to Pelosi crime scene in under three minutes

Following Friday’s attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, her husband remains hospitalized. Paul Pelosi discovered the intruder, identified as David DePape, at around 2:30AM Friday morning. Mr. Pelosi called the police who arrived shortly after, witnessing DePape violently attack Mr. Pelosi with a hammer. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Contra Costa County 'Supes' may close youth facility

The board was originally set to consider the matter last Tuesday but was forced to delay to a week due to the length of deliberations concerning other matters. Supervisors are considering closing the facility due to a dwindling population and $5.4 million in necessary repairs to keep it open. Operating expenses for the facility total about six-and-a-half million dollars for fiscal year 2022-23.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

