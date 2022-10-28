ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
connect-bridgeport.com

City Beautification Crew's Beautiful Deed Provides a Much-Needed Bit of Relief to Bridgeport Couple

Apparently, the City of Bridgeport’s two-person beautification crew is not just limited to beautifying the city. It seems the crew is also able to produce beautiful deeds. For anyone that does not believe that to be the case, just check with Bridgeport residents Shawn and Mary Knapp. Shawn Knapp, and by extension Mary – a 1989 BHS graduate, were the recipients of a beautiful and kind deed that took a mountain of stress off the family’s back.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Yale Daily News

New Haven’s Town Green District fosters reemerging downtown

Two weeks ago, a few thousand New Haveners flooded onto Chapel Street for New Haven’s biannual Night Market in one of the city’s busiest events since the start of the pandemic. The Night Market is just one of the many initiatives that the Town Green District holds to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Hartford police: Man shot on Bond Street early Sunday

HARTFORD — A man was shot early Sunday in Hartford, according to police. A man in his 30s walked into Hartford Hospital with a gunshot wound around 2:35 a.m. and was treated for a non-life threatening injury, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in an email. Boisvert said police determined the...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in New Haven

Waterbury chief discusses the future of policing and recruiting. Angi Orbann, Vice President for Personal Insurance at Travelers, talks about ways to protect your home tonight as people head out for trick-or-treating. Updated: 2 hours ago. Thriller Halloween performance. Updated: 2 hours ago. Trick or treating getting started in Wallingford.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Mayor Elicker: One person dies from drag racing incident in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person died Sunday while involved in a drag racing incident in New Haven, according to Mayor Justin Elicker. Elicker said the incident happened around 2 a.m. in front of the Mobil gas station on Sargent Drive. “It appears there were multiple cars that were drag racing, and the cars […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded

2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
ANSONIA, CT
darientimes.com

'I just felt like it was over': Tacos Los Gordos reopens in New Haven after fire

NEW HAVEN — Edgar Marcial thought his dream had ended when he witnessed firefighters tearing down the kitchen walls of his newly opened Mexican restaurant this summer. But with support from patrons and nearby businesses on Orange Street, Tacos Los Gordos now has reopened, leaving Marcial grateful to be part of the city community.
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

A tent city grows in Bridgeport's East Side

BRIDGEPORT — A group of homeless people who say they were prohibited from sleeping behind the Main Street courthouse in Bridgeport are now camped under a bridge in the city’s East Side neighborhood. The camp sits on a vacant lot under a part of Interstate 95. Earlier this...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Stratford Pizzeria Known For 'Garage-Fired' Pies Permanently Closes

A Fairfield County pizzeria has permanently closed. PizzaCo Stratford officially closed as of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the owners announced. "It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of our location here in Stratford," the owners said in the announcement, adding that they appreciate the guests and employees for their support over the years.
STRATFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Shots Fired at Vehicle as Homeless Man Slept Inside in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police are investigating after someone fired gunshots at a vehicle as a man who is homeless was sleeping inside Sunday morning. Officers responded to the area of Harral Avenue and Highland Avenue around 4:20 a.m. Sunday after ShotSpotter detected seven gunshots and they found a 26-year-old Bridgeport man on Highland Avenue who had facial injured and a wound to his back from being grazed by a bullet.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES ENFORCEMENT ACTION AGAINST BRIDGEPORT GAS STATION OVER GAS TAX VIOLATION

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today announced Bridgeport-based Nunes Auto Repair has paid $7,000 for failure to lower its prices by 25 cents per gallon on April 1 as required by the gas tax holiday suspension. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General found that Nunes Auto did not lower its price on regular grade gas until April 4 and the gas retailer consistently failed to fully lower prices on its mid- and premium-grade gas.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy