Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Buys Musician Paul Simon's Home In New CanaanFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Canaan, CT
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Related
connect-bridgeport.com
City Beautification Crew's Beautiful Deed Provides a Much-Needed Bit of Relief to Bridgeport Couple
Apparently, the City of Bridgeport’s two-person beautification crew is not just limited to beautifying the city. It seems the crew is also able to produce beautiful deeds. For anyone that does not believe that to be the case, just check with Bridgeport residents Shawn and Mary Knapp. Shawn Knapp, and by extension Mary – a 1989 BHS graduate, were the recipients of a beautiful and kind deed that took a mountain of stress off the family’s back.
Yale Daily News
New Haven’s Town Green District fosters reemerging downtown
Two weeks ago, a few thousand New Haveners flooded onto Chapel Street for New Haven’s biannual Night Market in one of the city’s busiest events since the start of the pandemic. The Night Market is just one of the many initiatives that the Town Green District holds to...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport, Several Other Communities throughout Harrison County Scheduled Trick or Treat Times Listed
Trick or Treat will be in full swing in Bridgeport and other communities in Harrison County. Here are the handful of communities with public information provided for their times for youngsters to gather candy. Bridgeport will be tonight from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Clarksburg will be tonight from 6...
Fast, furious, fatal on New Haven roads
Fast, furious, fatal on New Haven roads this weekend, with two hit-and-runs, one of them fatal, and a deadly round of drag racing in the Connecticut city
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Library to Host First-Ever Author Meet and Greet Event to Highlight Diverse Local Authors
The Bridgeport Public Library will be holding its first-ever Author Meet and Greet Nov. 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the library. They will be hosting a diverse group of local authors across the library. Come and converse with them about their published works, their. writing process, and...
connect-bridgeport.com
Time Travel: Advertisement Sign for Helmick's Market and a Route 19 Restaurant Doing 1940s' Business
Who remembers Helmick's Market located on Philadelphia Avenue just past the intersection with Johnson Avenue? It was a community mainstay for decades and this photo is believed to be mid- to late 1980s, which is about the time it ceased operations. Today, the building is home to another well-known business in Greer Law Offices.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Fire Assists on Harrison County Rescue of Man Trapped for Hours at Top of 140-Foot Boom Lift
According to a report from WDTV, a man was trapped and then later rescued from atop of a 140-foot boom lift on Radio Park Drive in Harrison County on Friday. He was rescued after four hours. The Bridgeport Fire Department, according to the Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page,...
darientimes.com
Hartford police: Man shot on Bond Street early Sunday
HARTFORD — A man was shot early Sunday in Hartford, according to police. A man in his 30s walked into Hartford Hospital with a gunshot wound around 2:35 a.m. and was treated for a non-life threatening injury, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in an email. Boisvert said police determined the...
Eyewitness News
Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in New Haven
Waterbury chief discusses the future of policing and recruiting. Angi Orbann, Vice President for Personal Insurance at Travelers, talks about ways to protect your home tonight as people head out for trick-or-treating. Updated: 2 hours ago. Thriller Halloween performance. Updated: 2 hours ago. Trick or treating getting started in Wallingford.
Mayor Elicker: One person dies from drag racing incident in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person died Sunday while involved in a drag racing incident in New Haven, according to Mayor Justin Elicker. Elicker said the incident happened around 2 a.m. in front of the Mobil gas station on Sargent Drive. “It appears there were multiple cars that were drag racing, and the cars […]
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded
2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
darientimes.com
'I just felt like it was over': Tacos Los Gordos reopens in New Haven after fire
NEW HAVEN — Edgar Marcial thought his dream had ended when he witnessed firefighters tearing down the kitchen walls of his newly opened Mexican restaurant this summer. But with support from patrons and nearby businesses on Orange Street, Tacos Los Gordos now has reopened, leaving Marcial grateful to be part of the city community.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Rotary Adds Another Title to City Collection as it Captures 2022 Putt Putt for Polio Championship
Bridgeport Rotary Won the 2022 Putt Putt for Polio at the VA miniature golf course in Clarksburg recently by four shots over second place. Clarksburg Rotary and are now the proud owner again of the traveling trophy named Herman the Hacker. Four rotary clubs competed in the event and those...
trumbulltimes.com
A tent city grows in Bridgeport's East Side
BRIDGEPORT — A group of homeless people who say they were prohibited from sleeping behind the Main Street courthouse in Bridgeport are now camped under a bridge in the city’s East Side neighborhood. The camp sits on a vacant lot under a part of Interstate 95. Earlier this...
connect-bridgeport.com
Trio from Bridgeport, including Pair of BHS Students, Nominated to Service Academies by Rep. McKinley
Rep. David B. McKinley, P.E. (R-W.Va.) has nominated seven students from the First District of West Virginia to the United States Service Academies. Nomination is the first step in the process towards an offer of appointment. “Nominating exceptional young West Virginians for the academies has always been a highlight,” said...
Stratford Pizzeria Known For 'Garage-Fired' Pies Permanently Closes
A Fairfield County pizzeria has permanently closed. PizzaCo Stratford officially closed as of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the owners announced. "It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of our location here in Stratford," the owners said in the announcement, adding that they appreciate the guests and employees for their support over the years.
NBC Connecticut
Shots Fired at Vehicle as Homeless Man Slept Inside in Bridgeport
Bridgeport police are investigating after someone fired gunshots at a vehicle as a man who is homeless was sleeping inside Sunday morning. Officers responded to the area of Harral Avenue and Highland Avenue around 4:20 a.m. Sunday after ShotSpotter detected seven gunshots and they found a 26-year-old Bridgeport man on Highland Avenue who had facial injured and a wound to his back from being grazed by a bullet.
connect-bridgeport.com
Ribbon Cutting for Newest Market Place at Bridgeport Business Held with Local, Company Officials Present
This story ran Oct. 12 on Connect-Bridgeport. This morning, officials with the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce were joined by other local and store representatives to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Those individuals are shown in the photo above. Check out the area's newest business. There is a new store...
DoingItLocal
ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES ENFORCEMENT ACTION AGAINST BRIDGEPORT GAS STATION OVER GAS TAX VIOLATION
(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today announced Bridgeport-based Nunes Auto Repair has paid $7,000 for failure to lower its prices by 25 cents per gallon on April 1 as required by the gas tax holiday suspension. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General found that Nunes Auto did not lower its price on regular grade gas until April 4 and the gas retailer consistently failed to fully lower prices on its mid- and premium-grade gas.
North White Plains Stop & Shop Customer Receives Counterfeit Bills From Checkout Machine: PD
A customer using a self-checkout machine at a Westchester County grocery store received counterfeit bills as change, police say. On Monday, Oct. 24 at around 4 p.m., North Castle Police received a call from a person who reported receiving two $10 bills from a Stop & Shop in North White Plains at 670 North Broadway, according to police.
Comments / 0