It’s been a beautiful Sunday, and the rest of the night will be nice. We’ll cool down into the mid to upper 50s by Monday morning. The sky will stay clear. Our Halloween forecast has more tricks than treats! We’ll see plenty of sunshine, and highs will be in the mid 70s. Trick-or-treating will be in really good shape. Temperatures will cool down into the 60s that evening, and we’ll stay dry.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO