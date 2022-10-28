Montgomery, Ala.—The Huntingdon College student body elected 25 student representatives to the 2022 Homecoming Court, who will be presented during half-time of today’s Homecoming football game as the Hawks host Greensboro College. Four representatives from each class were elected by their class peers (ties resulted in five first-year women and six women and six men from the senior class being named to the court). The Homecoming Queen and Mr. Huntingdon, voted upon by the entire student body, will be announced at the close of the court presentation.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO