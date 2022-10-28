Read full article on original website
elmoreautauganews.com
FUMC of Wetumpka Celebrates Fall with Festival, Food and Candy!
First United Methodist Church of Wetumpka held their annual Fall Festival on Wednesday, October 26. Crowds gathered on the front lawn of the church from 5:00-7:00 p.m. An estimated 300 people from our community enjoyed hot dogs, chips, and lots of candy. The kids (and adults) loved having the Frios truck on hand to enjoy their favorite pop.
elmoreautauganews.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Over 4,000 Attended 13th annual Millbrook Boo Fest! Check out more than 100 Photos and Tag Those you Know
On Saturday, an estimated 4,000 people came out to the 13th annual Boo Festival sponsored by the City of Millbrook. The Boo Festival event was held at the Village Green Park located in Millbrook, Alabama. This year included a Farmers Market, Costume Contests, Pumpkin Patch, Hayride, Bike-R-Treat, Pumpkin Toss Contest, Hay Mountain, Food Trucks, a DJ, lots of candy and plenty games for the children to play. This year’s event was, by far, the highest attendance in history.
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville FUMC’s Modern Service new Location is Pratt Hall Beginning Nov. 27
For more information, contact Nichole LeFevre: (334) -365-5977;. On November 27, 2022, First United Methodist Church of Prattville’s modern service will change locations to Pratt Hall. The modern service is held at 11:00 am every Sunday, and has been held in the church’s sanctuary since July of 2022. To celebrate the beginning of the Advent season, the modern service will be moved back into Pratt Hall, a space traditionally reserved for Wednesday night activities and special events. FUMC Prattville’s modern service features a live band, with a short message and time of community.
elmoreautauganews.com
City of Millbrook planning Multiple events for Veterans Day Celebrations
The City of Millbrook is hosting a variety of events to celebrate area Veterans!. November 8 – Millbrook Mayor’s proclamation and Recognition will be held at the Millbrook City Council Meeting at 6 p.m. November 9 – Pancakes for Warriors will be held at the American Legion from...
81st annual Magic City Classic: Road closures, where to park, how to get to Legion Field Stadium
The 81st edition of the Magic City Classic is finally here. This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and the Alabama State University Hornets will face off in their historic gridiron rivalry at Birmingham’s Legion Field Stadium. Planning to head to the game? Here’s what to...
elmoreautauganews.com
Ready, Set, PLAY! A Child’s Place Playground at Pratt Park is Back and Better than Ever
Photos by Amanda Pevey, EAN and City of Prattville. Top Photo: Mayor Gillespie takes a wild ride on the new slide at the playground that is now open for playtime! (Photo by Amanda Pevey, EAN) A Child’s Place Playground at Pratt Park is open and ready for playtime! Thursday afternoon,...
Wetumpka Herald
Three Wetumpka residents turn 100 years old
Gardens of Wetumpka Assisted Living has three residents turning 100 years old this year — Joan Bromley, Jackie Sumners and Juanita Welker. Bromley’s birthday is Nov. 7, and she said it feels “impossible” to almost be turning 100. Thinking back on her childhood, she said what stands out the most was running away from home when she was around 6 years old.
selmasun.com
Golden Ranch restaurant closed after kitchen fire on Friday
Golden Ranch restaurant had a fire in the kitchen on Friday. Owners reported on social media that the kitchen will be closed on Saturday and until they post that it is ready to be reopened. The post said: "We had a fire in the kitchen today. We'll be closed today,...
Horror movie villain ‘Michael Myers’ arrested after stalking the streets of Chambers County
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook page that a familiar looking masked man had been taken into custody just ahead of Halloween. According to a post was published Friday afternoon, an individual who looks an awful lot like Michael Myers (aka The Shape) was taken into custody […]
wtvy.com
Grantham crowned 50th Miss Troy University
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Abigail Grantham, a junior studying education, was crowned the 50th Miss Troy University Saturday. Gratham and seven other contestants competed for the crown which includes: a year of college paid, $7,500 in scholarship funds and the chance to compete at Miss Alabama, something Gratham has been hoping for.
Family, friends remember Addy Morris: ‘She’s not a cross at a crash site’
Addy Noel Morris was more than a cross at a crash site, her mother said.
alabamanews.net
18-Year-Old Dies after Shooting in Prattville
Prattville police say an 18-year-old male has died after being shot. Police say the victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was found shot inside a home around Tenth Street on Tuesday. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but police say they were told on Saturday that he had died.
elmoreautauganews.com
Area Students Elected to Huntingdon College Homecoming Court
Montgomery, Ala.—The Huntingdon College student body elected 25 student representatives to the 2022 Homecoming Court, who will be presented during half-time of today’s Homecoming football game as the Hawks host Greensboro College. Four representatives from each class were elected by their class peers (ties resulted in five first-year women and six women and six men from the senior class being named to the court). The Homecoming Queen and Mr. Huntingdon, voted upon by the entire student body, will be announced at the close of the court presentation.
WSFA
WSFA 12 News to highlight Tuskegee University on Hometown Tour
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is headed to Tuskegee soon for our first Hometown Tour of the fall season. Our crews will be highlighting some of the happenings on the campus of Tuskegee University, including the newly renovated Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium. We’ll be live on location Wednesday...
WSFA
Supply chain issues affecting Greenville High School stadium project
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The land has been surveyed and blueprints are at the ready, but supply chain issues have made it tricky to find the materials needed to construct Greenville High School’s new stadium. “We’re already being told there’s hold up with metal,” said Butler County Schools Superintendent...
wbrc.com
Alabaster community honors 8-year-old who died in car accident
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) -The Alabaster community wrapped their arms around the loved ones of Chayse Jones, an 8-year-old boy who died Sunday after his family was involved in a car accident. Chayse’s parents, Reginald & Valencia Jones, were heartbroken but held together by the love of the community. “Kindness...
elmoreautauganews.com
Obituary: Gertrude Stella Abbott, 91, formerly of Millbrook
Abbott, Stella Gertrude age 91, born November 5, 1930, died peacefully of natural causes on October 27, 2022. She was a resident of Millbrook, Alabama from 1955 until 2020. During those 64 years she was active in the community and in her church. She was a member of Millbrook Presbyterian Church for 30 years and Coosada Baptist Church for 35 years.
WTOK-TV
Largest no-kill dog rescue in Alabama to open this weekend
SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest no-kill dog rescue in the U.S. will officially open its new regional facility in Shorter, Alabama, on Saturday. Not only will the new facility eventually save 5,000 dogs a year, but it will also employ a full staff and have a major economic impact on the area.
Raging flu cases drive some Alabama schools to go virtual in effort to quell spread
An outbreak of the flu continues to interfere with in-person learning in at least one Alabama school district. Horseshoe Bend School in Tallapoosa County transitioned to temporary remote learning on Friday, amid rising flu cases countywide, school officials said. Casey Davis, deputy superintendent for Tallapoosa County Schools, said in a...
birminghamtimes.com
ASU Honey Beez: “Always Imitated, Never Duplicated”
Just when you think you’ve seen it all from the Honey Beez, Alabama State University’s (ASU’s) dance team featuring plus-size students, they’ll come up with an even more amazing way to wow a crowd, said Ruth Anna Williams, creative director for the Honey Beez. And that...
