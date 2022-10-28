Construction is now complete on Twenty Five Maple, a seven-story mixed-use property at 25 Maple Avenue in downtown New Rochelle. Designed by Beyer Blinder Belle and developed by WBP Development and LMXD, an affiliate of L+M Development Partners, the 275,000-square-foot building comprises 184 rental units in studio to two-bedroom layouts, 1,900 square feet of ground floor commercial space, and a 115,000-square-foot parking structure.

NEW ROCHELLE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO