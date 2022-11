John E. MacHolz, 84, of Horicon, passed away on October 24, 2022 at UW-Hospital in Madison surrounded by his loved ones. John was born in Beaver Dam on September 3, 1938, to Alvin and Lucille (Lidtke) MacHolz. John grew up in Fox Lake and graduated from Fox Lake High School. John served in the Army Reserves for eight years.

