WSMV
More than 1,400 without power in Bellevue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service crews are working to restore power in the Bellevue area after more than 1,400 people lost power. People in the area have been without power since around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday. According to the Nashville Fire Department, they were called around 5:25...
fox17.com
Humphreys County parent furious after child brings bible home from school
NEW JOHNSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Humphreys County parent said school leaders are violating federal laws about the separation of church and state after their child came home with a red bible. The parent, who wants to remain anonymous to keep her child from being retaliated against, says this...
At least 1 teen facing charges after multi-vehicle crash on I-840 in Williamson County
The Tennessee Highway Patrol told News 2 that charges are pending after a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 840 in Williamson County left a 75-year-old woman injured.
12-year-old girl airlifted after being hit by car in Clarksville
A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital in Nashville after being hit by a car late Saturday night, according to Clarksville police.
radio7media.com
THP Checkpoints on Halloween Night
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS MONDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT ONE MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY ON ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Street racers raise noise complaints in Antioch
The racers gathered at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Bell Road, then headed toward La Vergne and pulled into a loading dock where the drivers did donuts in the parking lot.
The Three Sisters in Black – A Chilling Unsolved Mystery
They seemed to glide through the dried, brown and tattered leaves rustling in the chill Fall breeze cutting across the midnight darkness of Evergreen Cemetery. Dressed all in black and heavily veiled, they were three wraiths, bringing death and destruction behind them. Greed pumped through their veins and murder beat in their hearts. These were the women who became known as the “Three Sisters in Black” thanks to a book written about them in 1968 by Norman Zierold.
East Nashville does THE MOST for Halloween
Following the pandemic, it appears Halloween activities and decorations have come back from the dead.
Former Tennessee First Lady "Honey" Alexander has died
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler "Honey" Alexander has died at the age of 77, according to a statement from her family. According to the statement, Alexander "passed away peacefully" surrounded by her family on October 29 at her home outside Maryville. Her family said,...
WTVCFOX
Everyone accounted for in 3-alarm apartment fire in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Tenn. -- A building is destroyed in a 3-alarm apartment fire in Antioch. A fire started before 5 a.m. in building A of the Brentridge Apartments, 1500 Brentridge Drive, the Nashville Fire Department said. Flames were through the roof when crews arrived on scene, prompting the fire to be upgraded to a 3-alarm.
18-year-old found dead in East Nashville, mother wants answers
A Nashville mom is pleading with everyone tonight, "If you see something, say something." Someone killed her 18-year-old son last Wednesday. Now, nine days later, no arrest has been made.
WSMV
No injuries reported after fire at Columbia home
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after the roof of a home was destroyed by a fire at a Columbia home. On Saturday, around 12:30 p.m., crews with the Columbia Fire & Rescue team arrived at a single-story home where there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the attic.
Former Middle TN cheer coach sentenced to 24 years for secretly recording young girls
A former cheer coach accused of secretly recording young girls has accepted a plea deal.
WSMV
Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville
A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
After 80 years, Tennessee woman finally meets sister
With so many ways to search for information today, people are learning more about their family tree than ever before. One woman has hoped to get some answers for 80 years.
readtheleader.com
The Clydesdales are coming to Parsons; Christmas parade set for Dec. 3
The Parsons Peavine Railroad may not be running the rails through the area any longer, but on Dec. 3, the “Polar Express” parade will be rolling through Parsons bringing new memories for all to enjoy!. This year’s “Polar Express” Christmas parade is shaping up to be one to...
Investigation underway after man found shot multiple times in Murfreesboro
An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot multiple times overnight in Murfreesboro.
15-year-old girl missing from Columbia located
Columbia police reported Auna Nicole Hardin was last seen Wednesday in the area of Hallmark Drive.
Metro police continue search for suspected Madison murderer
Metro police are on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with a murder in Madison.
Metro police: Car suspected in deadly hit-and-run found abandoned in Nashville
A woman visiting Nashville was hit and killed while crossing Charlotte Pike on Thursday night. Metro police said the car believed to be involved has been found abandoned in the Germantown area.
