Maury County, TN

WSMV

More than 1,400 without power in Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service crews are working to restore power in the Bellevue area after more than 1,400 people lost power. People in the area have been without power since around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday. According to the Nashville Fire Department, they were called around 5:25...
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

THP Checkpoints on Halloween Night

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS MONDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT ONE MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY ON ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

The Three Sisters in Black – A Chilling Unsolved Mystery

They seemed to glide through the dried, brown and tattered leaves rustling in the chill Fall breeze cutting across the midnight darkness of Evergreen Cemetery. Dressed all in black and heavily veiled, they were three wraiths, bringing death and destruction behind them. Greed pumped through their veins and murder beat in their hearts. These were the women who became known as the “Three Sisters in Black” thanks to a book written about them in 1968 by Norman Zierold.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WBIR

Former Tennessee First Lady "Honey" Alexander has died

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler "Honey" Alexander has died at the age of 77, according to a statement from her family. According to the statement, Alexander "passed away peacefully" surrounded by her family on October 29 at her home outside Maryville. Her family said,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Everyone accounted for in 3-alarm apartment fire in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. -- A building is destroyed in a 3-alarm apartment fire in Antioch. A fire started before 5 a.m. in building A of the Brentridge Apartments, 1500 Brentridge Drive, the Nashville Fire Department said. Flames were through the roof when crews arrived on scene, prompting the fire to be upgraded to a 3-alarm.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

No injuries reported after fire at Columbia home

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after the roof of a home was destroyed by a fire at a Columbia home. On Saturday, around 12:30 p.m., crews with the Columbia Fire & Rescue team arrived at a single-story home where there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the attic.
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville

A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
NASHVILLE, TN
readtheleader.com

The Clydesdales are coming to Parsons; Christmas parade set for Dec. 3

The Parsons Peavine Railroad may not be running the rails through the area any longer, but on Dec. 3, the “Polar Express” parade will be rolling through Parsons bringing new memories for all to enjoy!. This year’s “Polar Express” Christmas parade is shaping up to be one to...
PARSONS, TN

