Southgate, MI

downriversundaytimes.com

Repeat customer steals cigarettes

MELVINDALE — A woman stole a pack of cigarettes for the second time in a week the night of Oct. 10 from Clark, 19645 Allen Road. The store owner said the woman had stolen a pack of cigarettes five days earlier, but he didn’t report it because he thought it was an isolated event for a minor amount.
MELVINDALE, MI
Detroit News

MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois

Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Handgun stolen from unlocked pickup

RIVERVIEW — A Ruger LCP handgun inside a case was reported stolen Oct. 19 from the center console of an unlocked Ford F-150 pickup while it was parked in a driveway in the 17000 block of Reno Street. The victim, a 31-year-old Wyandotte man, said the gun was last...
RIVERVIEW, MI
fox2detroit.com

Taylor police hit and kill pedestrian in fatal crash Monday morning

TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning. The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m. According to online posts from Michigan State...
TAYLOR, MI
Detroit News

MSP probes fatal crash between Taylor police car, pedestrian

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a Taylor Police patrol car early Monday, officials said. Troopers were called at about 1 a.m. Monday to the area of Goddard Road and Westlake Street near Telegraph Road for a report of a crash involving a Taylor Police vehicle, they said.
TAYLOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police debunk post claiming drugs that would make woman pass out were left on car at Woodhaven Target

WOODHAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - There is no evidence that a Facebook post about an alleged incident at the Woodhaven Target happened, police said. The post, a screenshot of a text message, claims that a person was being followed at the store and got security to follow her to her vehicle. When she got to her vehicle, there was a piece of paper taped to her door that police allegedly told her had drugs on it that would have caused her to pass out.
WOODHAVEN, MI

