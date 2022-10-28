Read full article on original website
downriversundaytimes.com
Repeat customer steals cigarettes
MELVINDALE — A woman stole a pack of cigarettes for the second time in a week the night of Oct. 10 from Clark, 19645 Allen Road. The store owner said the woman had stolen a pack of cigarettes five days earlier, but he didn’t report it because he thought it was an isolated event for a minor amount.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Woman arrested for stabbing husband; intoxicated woman caught speeding with child in car
A Royal Oak woman is accused of stabbing her husband in the arm before he left their apartment to report the incident at the police station late Oct. 20. Police said the husband, 27, said he was gathering his things to leave when his wife grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed him in the right arm following an argument.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Search continues for man involved in Roseville crash, son of woman found dead addresses rumors
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – As police continue to search for the man driving with the body of a woman in the bed of his truck in Roseville, the woman’s son has come forward to set the story straight. Police found the body of a 62-year-old woman in the bed...
Detroit News
MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois
Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
downriversundaytimes.com
Handgun stolen from unlocked pickup
RIVERVIEW — A Ruger LCP handgun inside a case was reported stolen Oct. 19 from the center console of an unlocked Ford F-150 pickup while it was parked in a driveway in the 17000 block of Reno Street. The victim, a 31-year-old Wyandotte man, said the gun was last...
Taylor PD officer strikes and kills pedestrian, MSP investigating
Michigan State Police are looking into a fatal pedestrian crash in which a Taylor police officer hit a civilian in a local neighborhood. The officer was allegedly on his way to a service call when he struck and killed the pedestrian.
fox2detroit.com
Body found in crashed pickup truck • Mom of 6 murdered at Detoit motel • Bus driver brawls with 7th grader
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a man who ran off after a crash in Roseville, leaving a woman's body behind; a Detroit mom of six was found shot to death two weeks ago; and a Detroit bus driver has been suspended after brawling with a 7th grader. These are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
fox2detroit.com
Taylor police hit and kill pedestrian in fatal crash Monday morning
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning. The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m. According to online posts from Michigan State...
13abc.com
Sheriff: Man standing in center lane of I-75 hit by multiple vehicles, dies
ERIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - A man died Sunday morning after multiple cars hit him while he stood in the middle of I-75 just north of the Michigan-Ohio border, according to the Monroe County Sheriff. There was heavy fog in the area at the time of the incident, authorities said....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police identify person of interest involved in east side triple shooting
DETROIT – Detroit Police have identified a person of interest in a shooting that sent three people to the hospital on Saturday on the city’s eastside. The shooting happened outside The Black Door event hall at Warren Avenue and Woodhall Street around 4:30 p.m. Cpt. Jordan Hall said...
Detroit News
MSP probes fatal crash between Taylor police car, pedestrian
Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a Taylor Police patrol car early Monday, officials said. Troopers were called at about 1 a.m. Monday to the area of Goddard Road and Westlake Street near Telegraph Road for a report of a crash involving a Taylor Police vehicle, they said.
fox2detroit.com
Vigil held for Eastpointe mother of 3 shot and killed while working as Lyft driver
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A vigil was held Sunday evening to remember a 49-year-old Eastpointe mother of three who was fatally shot while working as a Lyft driver in Pontiac. Dina Terrell was shot and killed by her Lyft passenger at around 5 a.m Friday, October 21st. Friends, family, and city officials gathered to remember Terrell.
That's scary: Roaches spoil Halloween on suburban street
Trick-or-treating is off limits in a suburban Detroit neighborhood: There's nothing sweet about bringing home a cockroach.
Overnight barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's east side ends in arrest; suspect may be linked to triple shooting at rental hall
A suspect is in custody after an early-morning standoff with Detroit police – believed to be connected to a prior shooting at a rental hall – came to a peaceful end.
fox2detroit.com
Wyandotte police upset parolee arrested after chase with rap sheet allowed bond
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A high-speed pursuit of a parolee ended in Downtown Detroit last week, but it's what happened after officers arrested the driver, that has the Wyandotte Police Department fuming. "On the 23rd that's when he was arraigned in front of Magistrate Rodney Johnson and ultimately a...
Firefighter, 2 civilians hospitalized following a mobile home fire in Auburn Hills
Three people, including a firefighter, were injured in a fire at an Oakland County mobile home park. A residence at Oakland Estates was mostly engulfed in flames, but Auburn Hills Fire Department crews were able to contain and extinguish the blaze.
Injured man found laying on I-696 was victim of hit-and-run, police searching for suspect
Police are looking for leads in a hit-and-run crash after an injured man was found laying on I-696 in Oakland County early Saturday morning.
fox2detroit.com
Police debunk post claiming drugs that would make woman pass out were left on car at Woodhaven Target
WOODHAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - There is no evidence that a Facebook post about an alleged incident at the Woodhaven Target happened, police said. The post, a screenshot of a text message, claims that a person was being followed at the store and got security to follow her to her vehicle. When she got to her vehicle, there was a piece of paper taped to her door that police allegedly told her had drugs on it that would have caused her to pass out.
fox2detroit.com
Traffic stops lead to guns, bag of oxy in Wayne County - MSP says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said two different drivers pulled over for common traffic problems were both caught with illegal weapons. According to MSP, one man in Highland Park who ran a red light and was found with a bag believed to be oxycodone pills and a loaded 10MM.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: What we know as police search for man in Roseville crash where body was found in truck bed -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Police search for man involved in Roseville crash after body found in bed of his truck: What we know. Police are searching for a man...
