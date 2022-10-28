CAMPTON HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people were killed when a sport-utility vehicle hit the back of a school bus in unincorporated Kane County Monday afternoon. Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said at 3:45 p.m., Sheriff's deputies and Campton Hills police officers were called to the scene on Empire Road near Kingswood Drive in unincorporated Campton Township. A 2013 Lexus SUV was headed east on Empire Road when it slammed into the back of a school bus, Hain said. The school bus had 24 students and one bus driver on board at the time. One man and woman in the...

KANE COUNTY, IL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO