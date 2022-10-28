Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Woman arrested for stabbing husband; intoxicated woman caught speeding with child in car
A Royal Oak woman is accused of stabbing her husband in the arm before he left their apartment to report the incident at the police station late Oct. 20. Police said the husband, 27, said he was gathering his things to leave when his wife grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed him in the right arm following an argument.
fox2detroit.com
Taylor police hit and kill pedestrian in fatal crash Monday morning
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning. The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m. According to online posts from Michigan State...
Detroit News
MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois
Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
fox2detroit.com
Body found in crashed pickup truck • Mom of 6 murdered at Detoit motel • Bus driver brawls with 7th grader
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a man who ran off after a crash in Roseville, leaving a woman's body behind; a Detroit mom of six was found shot to death two weeks ago; and a Detroit bus driver has been suspended after brawling with a 7th grader. These are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Search continues for man involved in Roseville crash, son of woman found dead addresses rumors
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – As police continue to search for the man driving with the body of a woman in the bed of his truck in Roseville, the woman’s son has come forward to set the story straight. Police found the body of a 62-year-old woman in the bed...
Injured man found laying on I-696 was victim of hit-and-run, police searching for suspect
Police are looking for leads in a hit-and-run crash after an injured man was found laying on I-696 in Oakland County early Saturday morning.
MSP investigating a hit & run accident
(CBS DETROIT) - MSP is investigating an early morning hit and run accident that happened near the I-696 ramp near Coolidge in Oak Park. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received 911 calls reporting a man lying on the freeway.Upon the arrival of MSP Troopers and Oak Park Public Safety, they located a man on the right shoulder near a car. Bystanders on scene stated that they did not see or hear the crash, but only found the unresponsive man lying in the road after he was struck. The man was later pulled off the road and onto the shoulder. He was treated on scene and transported to a local hospital.Preliminary information from possible witnesses state that a dark colored car may have been the suspect vehicle. Troopers are continuing their investigation and advising the public to contact the Metro North Post at 248-584-5740 regarding any information about this incident.
The Oakland Press
Sheriff’s office seeks suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the driver of an Audi Q7, after the vehicle reportedly struck a Davison woman in Rochester Hills, then fled the scene. The Audi struck Sarah Ratliff, 30, as the car was entering westbound M-59 from Adams Road. Ratliff died shortly...
nbc25news.com
Flint Police arrest man after allegedly taking son and assaulting son's mother
FLINT, Mich. — UPDATE: City of Flint Police arrested Thompson and the child is being reunited with his mother. The City of Flint Police Department is searching for a Flint man after he allegedly took his two-year-old son and assaulted the mother. Police said Brandon Thompson, 31, allegedly forced...
fox2detroit.com
Vigil held for Eastpointe mother of 3 shot and killed while working as Lyft driver
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A vigil was held Sunday evening to remember a 49-year-old Eastpointe mother of three who was fatally shot while working as a Lyft driver in Pontiac. Dina Terrell was shot and killed by her Lyft passenger at around 5 a.m Friday, October 21st. Friends, family, and city officials gathered to remember Terrell.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police identify person of interest involved in east side triple shooting
DETROIT – Detroit Police have identified a person of interest in a shooting that sent three people to the hospital on Saturday on the city’s eastside. The shooting happened outside The Black Door event hall at Warren Avenue and Woodhall Street around 4:30 p.m. Cpt. Jordan Hall said...
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Man injured on I-696, witnesses pull him onto shoulder until medics arrive
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are investigating a hit-and-run pedestrian accident on I-696. 911 calls were made about a man found on the freeway near Coolidge in Oak Park before 3 a.m., said MSP. Troopers arrived and found him on the right shoulder near a car.
downriversundaytimes.com
Repeat customer steals cigarettes
MELVINDALE — A woman stole a pack of cigarettes for the second time in a week the night of Oct. 10 from Clark, 19645 Allen Road. The store owner said the woman had stolen a pack of cigarettes five days earlier, but he didn’t report it because he thought it was an isolated event for a minor amount.
WNEM
Davison woman killed in hit and run
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WNEM) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are searching for the driver of a vehicle after a hit and run in Rochester Hills that left a Davison woman dead. The crash happened Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:21 a.m. Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison, was fatally injured by...
Overnight barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's east side ends in arrest; suspect may be linked to triple shooting at rental hall
A suspect is in custody after an early-morning standoff with Detroit police – believed to be connected to a prior shooting at a rental hall – came to a peaceful end.
fox2detroit.com
Police debunk post claiming drugs that would make woman pass out were left on car at Woodhaven Target
WOODHAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - There is no evidence that a Facebook post about an alleged incident at the Woodhaven Target happened, police said. The post, a screenshot of a text message, claims that a person was being followed at the store and got security to follow her to her vehicle. When she got to her vehicle, there was a piece of paper taped to her door that police allegedly told her had drugs on it that would have caused her to pass out.
fox2detroit.com
Traffic stops lead to guns, bag of oxy in Wayne County - MSP says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said two different drivers pulled over for common traffic problems were both caught with illegal weapons. According to MSP, one man in Highland Park who ran a red light and was found with a bag believed to be oxycodone pills and a loaded 10MM.
Roseville police seek driver who fled crashed pickup with body in bed
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Police in suburban Detroit sought the driver of a pickup that struck another vehicle after they found the body of a woman in the bed of the truck Thursday afternoon.The driver fled the scene after the minor collision, Roseville police said."They checked the pickup truck for information. When they opened the bed of the pickup truck they found a deceased person," Chief Ryan Monroe said. "We believe it was just a regular rear-end traffic crash. We don't believe at this time that the deceased has anything to do with the accident. We think the body was already in the back of the truck."Monroe said investigators believe they know who the driver was.Detectives have identified the woman as a 62-year-old who lived in the city."The cause of death has not been determined but it is being deemed suspicious at this time," police said.Other details were not released.The person was described as a male 17-20 years old, 5-feet-10 (1.77 meters), with brown hair, a slim build, last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with "Nike" printed across the front, black sweatpants and Puma tennis shoes.Anyone with information was asked to call the Roseville Police Department at (586) 447-4484.
Cops search for suspect in overnight shooting on Southfield Freeway
Detroit police are investigating a freeway shooting after a suspect fired multiple rounds at a driver on northbound M-39 near 7 Mile Road. The driver of a green Chevrolet Suburban was shot at approximately ten times by a white Chevrolet Suburban.
Flint PD searching for suspect in fatal stabbing
FLINT, MI — Flint police are asking the public for help locating a man accused of stabbing another man to death last week. The suspect, a 39-year-old who authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and domestic violence, according to police. MLive-The...
