ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melvindale, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois

Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Taylor police hit and kill pedestrian in fatal crash Monday morning

TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning. The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m. According to online posts from Michigan State...
TAYLOR, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Handgun stolen from unlocked pickup

RIVERVIEW — A Ruger LCP handgun inside a case was reported stolen Oct. 19 from the center console of an unlocked Ford F-150 pickup while it was parked in a driveway in the 17000 block of Reno Street. The victim, a 31-year-old Wyandotte man, said the gun was last...
RIVERVIEW, MI
WNEM

Davison woman killed in hit and run

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WNEM) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are searching for the driver of a vehicle after a hit and run in Rochester Hills that left a Davison woman dead. The crash happened Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:21 a.m. Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison, was fatally injured by...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP investigating a hit & run accident

(CBS DETROIT) -  MSP is investigating an early morning hit and run accident that happened near the I-696 ramp near Coolidge in Oak Park. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received 911 calls reporting a man lying on the freeway.Upon the arrival of MSP Troopers and Oak Park Public Safety, they located a man on the right shoulder near a car. Bystanders on scene stated that they did not see or hear the crash, but only found the unresponsive man lying in the road after he was struck. The man was later pulled off the road and onto the shoulder. He was treated on scene and transported to a local hospital.Preliminary information from possible witnesses state that a dark colored car may have been the suspect vehicle. Troopers are continuing their investigation and advising the public to contact the Metro North Post at 248-584-5740 regarding any information about this incident.
OAK PARK, MI
Outsider.com

Cockroach Invasion Puts a Damper on Halloween in Michigan Town

In an almost ironic twist, something creepy and crawly is putting an end to a popular Halloween tradition in one Detroit suburb. This comes as cockroaches seem to be taking over the Michigan neighborhood. According to a letter from the Wyandotte city engineer a cockroach infestation in one home has prompted officials to cancel Trick-or-Treating on Monday night.
WYANDOTTE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Body found on I-96 in Detroit after being struck ‘multiple times’ by passing cars

DETROIT – A body was found on a freeway in Detroit early Monday morning and had reportedly been struck by vehicles several times. Michigan State Police say that at about 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, they received reports of a body in the roadway on eastbound I-96 at Underwood Avenue. Deputies found the body of a male in the far right lane of the freeway, police said.
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Missing vehicle was repossessed

TAYLOR — A car that a 32-year-old Taylor woman thought was stolen Oct. 9 was actually repossessed by her bank because she was behind on her car payments. The vehicle, a 2017 black Ford Focus, was initially not listed in the repo register to which law enforcement have access, but later in the day the woman was able to confirm with the lien holder that it had been repossessed, and the stolen status in the Law Enforcement Information Network was canceled.

Comments / 0

Community Policy