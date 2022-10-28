Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Body found in crashed pickup truck • Mom of 6 murdered at Detoit motel • Bus driver brawls with 7th grader
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a man who ran off after a crash in Roseville, leaving a woman's body behind; a Detroit mom of six was found shot to death two weeks ago; and a Detroit bus driver has been suspended after brawling with a 7th grader. These are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Detroit News
MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois
Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
nbc25news.com
Flint Police arrest man after allegedly taking son and assaulting son's mother
FLINT, Mich. — UPDATE: City of Flint Police arrested Thompson and the child is being reunited with his mother. The City of Flint Police Department is searching for a Flint man after he allegedly took his two-year-old son and assaulted the mother. Police said Brandon Thompson, 31, allegedly forced...
13abc.com
Sheriff: Man standing in center lane of I-75 hit by multiple vehicles, dies
ERIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - A man died Sunday morning after multiple cars hit him while he stood in the middle of I-75 just north of the Michigan-Ohio border, according to the Monroe County Sheriff. There was heavy fog in the area at the time of the incident, authorities said....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Search continues for man involved in Roseville crash, son of woman found dead addresses rumors
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – As police continue to search for the man driving with the body of a woman in the bed of his truck in Roseville, the woman’s son has come forward to set the story straight. Police found the body of a 62-year-old woman in the bed...
fox2detroit.com
Taylor police hit and kill pedestrian in fatal crash Monday morning
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning. The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m. According to online posts from Michigan State...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Body found on I-96 in Detroit struck by several vehicles, police say -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Body found on I-96 in Detroit after being struck ‘multiple times’ by passing cars. A body was found on a freeway in Detroit...
fox2detroit.com
Vigil held for Eastpointe mother of 3 shot and killed while working as Lyft driver
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A vigil was held Sunday evening to remember a 49-year-old Eastpointe mother of three who was fatally shot while working as a Lyft driver in Pontiac. Dina Terrell was shot and killed by her Lyft passenger at around 5 a.m Friday, October 21st. Friends, family, and city officials gathered to remember Terrell.
downriversundaytimes.com
Handgun stolen from unlocked pickup
RIVERVIEW — A Ruger LCP handgun inside a case was reported stolen Oct. 19 from the center console of an unlocked Ford F-150 pickup while it was parked in a driveway in the 17000 block of Reno Street. The victim, a 31-year-old Wyandotte man, said the gun was last...
WNEM
Davison woman killed in hit and run
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WNEM) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are searching for the driver of a vehicle after a hit and run in Rochester Hills that left a Davison woman dead. The crash happened Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:21 a.m. Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison, was fatally injured by...
City shuts down Detroit banquet hall where 2 weekend shootings left 4 injured, citing improper zoning
The Black Door, a rental hall on Detroit’s east side where at least four people were shot in separate incidents over the weekend, has been shut down after officials learned it was zoned for retail, not as an event hall.
MSP investigating a hit & run accident
(CBS DETROIT) - MSP is investigating an early morning hit and run accident that happened near the I-696 ramp near Coolidge in Oak Park. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received 911 calls reporting a man lying on the freeway.Upon the arrival of MSP Troopers and Oak Park Public Safety, they located a man on the right shoulder near a car. Bystanders on scene stated that they did not see or hear the crash, but only found the unresponsive man lying in the road after he was struck. The man was later pulled off the road and onto the shoulder. He was treated on scene and transported to a local hospital.Preliminary information from possible witnesses state that a dark colored car may have been the suspect vehicle. Troopers are continuing their investigation and advising the public to contact the Metro North Post at 248-584-5740 regarding any information about this incident.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn police seek driver who left teen hospitalized after hitting them on Michigan Avenue
DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn police are searching for the driver who left a teenager with serious injuries after striking them on Michigan Avenue and fleeing the scene. The crash happened around 9 a.m. Sept. 16 on Michigan Avenue near Outer Drive. Officials said a teenager was crossing the northbound...
Injured man found laying on I-696 was victim of hit-and-run, police searching for suspect
Police are looking for leads in a hit-and-run crash after an injured man was found laying on I-696 in Oakland County early Saturday morning.
Cockroach Invasion Puts a Damper on Halloween in Michigan Town
In an almost ironic twist, something creepy and crawly is putting an end to a popular Halloween tradition in one Detroit suburb. This comes as cockroaches seem to be taking over the Michigan neighborhood. According to a letter from the Wyandotte city engineer a cockroach infestation in one home has prompted officials to cancel Trick-or-Treating on Monday night.
fox2detroit.com
Traffic stops lead to guns, bag of oxy in Wayne County - MSP says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said two different drivers pulled over for common traffic problems were both caught with illegal weapons. According to MSP, one man in Highland Park who ran a red light and was found with a bag believed to be oxycodone pills and a loaded 10MM.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body found on I-96 in Detroit after being struck ‘multiple times’ by passing cars
DETROIT – A body was found on a freeway in Detroit early Monday morning and had reportedly been struck by vehicles several times. Michigan State Police say that at about 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, they received reports of a body in the roadway on eastbound I-96 at Underwood Avenue. Deputies found the body of a male in the far right lane of the freeway, police said.
Trick-or-treating canceled in neighborhood because of cockroach infestation
Trick-or-treating has been canceled in a Downriver neighborhood, thanks to a cockroach infestation. Wyandotte city officials say they’ve decided to block off a section of 20th Street to trick-or-treaters to keep the infestation from spreading.
downriversundaytimes.com
Missing vehicle was repossessed
TAYLOR — A car that a 32-year-old Taylor woman thought was stolen Oct. 9 was actually repossessed by her bank because she was behind on her car payments. The vehicle, a 2017 black Ford Focus, was initially not listed in the repo register to which law enforcement have access, but later in the day the woman was able to confirm with the lien holder that it had been repossessed, and the stolen status in the Law Enforcement Information Network was canceled.
Overnight barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's east side ends in arrest; suspect may be linked to triple shooting at rental hall
A suspect is in custody after an early-morning standoff with Detroit police – believed to be connected to a prior shooting at a rental hall – came to a peaceful end.
