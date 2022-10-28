ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Hokiesports.com

First Look: Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech

Playing at home for the first time in three weeks, Virginia Tech football will play host to Georgia Tech on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on RSN at Lane Stadium. Tickets to the game are starting at $65. For more on what you should know heading into the matchup:. How...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Hokiesports.com

HokieSports Weekly: Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022

See what's coming up this week and get the latest news from Blacksburg. Volleyball vs. Wake Forest – Cassell Coliseum @ 6 p.m. ET (free admission) (Boy Band Night) Cross Country, Hokie Open – Buford Meredith Cross Country Course @ 4 p.m. (free admission) Volleyball vs. Duke –...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Hokiesports.com

Hokies drop Sunday match to No. 7 Pitt

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Virginia Tech volleyball fell to No. 7 Pitt in three sets (14-25, 17-25, 17-25) Sunday at home in Cassell Coliseum. The loss dropped Virginia Tech's record to 9-14 overall and 2-10 in ACC play. The Panthers improve to 22-2 and a perfect 12-0 in conference play. Ava...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Hokiesports.com

Maroon prevails over Orange in Hokies' return to Cassell

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech Wrestling returned to action in front of a great crowd in Cassell Coliseum for the annual Orange & Maroon Intrasquad on Saturday afternoon. With a mix of experienced veterans and a fresh crop of highly touted talent on the roster, the depth of this year's squad was on full display in front of Hokie Nation. With highly anticipated matchups, it was nothing short of an exciting lineup putting on a show for those in attendance.
BLACKSBURG, VA

