BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech Wrestling returned to action in front of a great crowd in Cassell Coliseum for the annual Orange & Maroon Intrasquad on Saturday afternoon. With a mix of experienced veterans and a fresh crop of highly touted talent on the roster, the depth of this year's squad was on full display in front of Hokie Nation. With highly anticipated matchups, it was nothing short of an exciting lineup putting on a show for those in attendance.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO