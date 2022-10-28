ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theScore

Rams' McVay expects Kupp to play vs. Bucs following ankle injury

The Los Angeles Rams appear to have dodged disaster. Star receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to play in the Week 9 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Sean McVay announced, according to team reporter Stu Jackson. "I think he'll be OK," McVay said Monday. Kupp suffered an ankle...
TAMPA, FL
theScore

Source: Ravens acquire Roquan Smith in trade with Bears

The Chicago Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for linebacker A.J. Klein as well as second- and fifth-round picks, a source told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Smith requested a trade from the Bears earlier this offseason after the two sides couldn't agree on a contract...
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Fantasy Podcast: Top waiver adds for Week 9, injury roundup

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone discusses the latest injuries and the top players available on the waiver wire. Injury roundup: Cooper Kupp, Jonathan Taylor, DeVante...
theScore

Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 9

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver-wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap. Only...
theScore

Updated NFL trade deadline big board: The 20 most appealing trade chips

The NFL trade season ends Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 4 p.m. ET. Let's examine the 20 most appealing trade chips ahead of the deadline. (We've updated our big board to reflect the latest speculation about which players could be available.) The big board. Rank Player Age Signed through. 1 Saints...
theScore

MNF best bets: Can the Browns haunt the Bengals on Halloween night?

Each Monday we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game - under one condition: you promise not to chase. Whether Sunday provided a boost to the accounts or left a little to be desired, Monday Night Football provides an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting, as there will always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
CINCINNATI, OH
theScore

Report: Saints want CMC-like package to trade Kamara, rebuffed Bills interest

The New Orleans Saints would require a return similar to what Christian McCaffrey fetched before they trade star running back Alvin Kamara, sources told the NFL Network staff. The Carolina Panthers received second-, third-, and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a 2024 fifth-rounder from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for McCaffrey earlier this month.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theScore

Jerry Jones: Zeke's role won't change despite Pollard's breakout game

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Sunday that running back Ezekiel Elliott's role in the offense won't change when he returns from the knee injury that sidelined him against the Chicago Bears. "There's no argument. Zeke's ability to punish, Zeke's ability to deliver it … what he does for us...
theScore

NFL Week 8 player props: Tight ends up and star receivers down

Matt Ryan got blamed for the Colts' lack of offensive success versus the Titans, which only makes sense if it was his idea to call just 10 run plays for Jonathan Taylor when the back was running for 6 yards per carry in a close game. Thus, Taylor went under his rushing yards total, and subsequently, a 4-6 week pulled our year-long record down to 36-34 while we hope for more rational play-calling in Week 8.
ARIZONA STATE
theScore

Allen leads Bills past Rodgers, Packers on SNF

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills receiver Stefon Diggs says he’s not the one who started the verbal exchange he and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander had in the tunnel before and after pre-game warmups. Whatever the case might be, Diggs and the AFC-leading Bills sure got in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
theScore

How the Giants and Jets are revitalizing New York football

Before the New York Jets joined the NFL via merger half a century ago, Wellington Mara demanded $10 million. The New York Giants owner made sure he got paid for welcoming a rival into the market. When the clubs clashed for the first time in exhibition play in 1969, Jets legend Joe Namath tossed three touchdown passes and the Giants' blowout defeat got their coach fired.
NEW YORK STATE
theScore

Report: Browns open to trading Hunt

The Cleveland Browns are ready to honor Kareem Hunt's trade request, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Hunt reportedly requested a trade back in training camp as he briefly "held in" from practices while pursuing a new contract extension. However, Hunt - who is set to be a free agent this offseason - did not receive a new deal.
CLEVELAND, OH
theScore

Titans' Willis set for 1st start after Tannehill ruled out vs. Texans

Rookie Malik Willis is in line to make his first career start Sunday against the Houston Texans after the Tennessee Titans downgraded Ryan Tannehill to out. Tannehill, who won't travel to Houston, missed Saturday's walk-through due to an illness, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He was listed as questionable for the matchup due to an illness and ankle injury.
NASHVILLE, TN
theScore

Sources: Packers, Rams among teams interested in Brandin Cooks

The Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, and Green Bay Packers have reached out to the Houston Texans about wide receiver Brandin Cooks, sources told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Cooks only wants to move to a contending team if he is dealt. Sources told Schultz earlier this...
HOUSTON, TX

