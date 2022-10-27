Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Detroit Red Wings' depth keeps dwindling: Michael Rasmussen suspended 2 games
The Detroit Red Wings are now down four of their top nine forwards, and it could be five, as they try to snap a two-game losing streak. Michael Rasmussen will miss Saturday's game against the Minnesota Wild and Monday's at the Buffalo Sabres after being handed a two-game suspension Friday afternoon by the NHL for high-sticking Bruins forward David Krejci. The Bruins forward left Thursday's game in Boston in pain after the incident in the second period of what ended as a 5-1 loss for the Wings.
fantasypros.com
Ilya Samsonov allows four goals in Saturday's loss to Kings
Ilya Samsonov struggled in net for the Maple Leafs Saturday night, allowing four goals on 29 shots faced in a 4-2 loss to the Kings. Samsonov allowed more than three goals for the first time in six starts in net for Toronto, stopping 161 of 175 shots faced so far this season behind a defense corps that has left a lot to be desired to begin the season. The 25-year-old has seized his opportunity as the No.1 netminder with Matt Murray (groin) sidelined for the foreseeable future, and backup Erik Kallgren struggling to recapture the magic we saw during the 2021-22 season. Samsonov carries a 2.35 GAA and .920 save percentage in six starts (4-2-0) between the pipes so far this season.
Toronto Marlies down Syracuse Crunch, 4-3, in overtime
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Alex Barre-Boulet scored back-to-back goals to help the Syracuse Crunch rally back and force overtime, but they eventually fell to the Toronto Marlies, 4-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch now sit at 1-2-1-2 on the season and 0-1-1-0 in the six-game season...
Sabres use late surge to defeat Chicago in overtime
The Buffalo Sabres scored three unanswered goals, including a power play goal in overtime to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Saturday night at KeyBank Center.
Yardbarker
Blue Jackets recall G Joonas Korpisalo from AHL
The Columbus Blue Jackets recalled goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from his conditioning assignment in the American Hockey League on Sunday. Korpisalo, 28, had hip surgery in March and was activated from the injured/non-roster list on Saturday. He stopped 38 of 40 shots for the Cleveland Monsters in a 4-2 win against...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Goalies Allen, Montembeault the Big Difference for Habs
There was a point at which the Montreal Canadiens’ 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 29 was far from in the bag. There were actually several points, with the Habs at one time trailing 3-1, but, even after they had bounced back to take a 6-3 lead in the third period on the strength of two of Christian Dvorak’s eventual three goals on the night, things got tense.
FOX Sports
Sabres take on the Red Wings after overtime victory
Detroit Red Wings (4-2-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-3-0, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 8-14-4 in division games last season....
Lucas Raymond's big night lifts Detroit Red Wings to 2-1 win over Minnesota Wild
Lucas Raymond put on a show to break out of an early-season slump. The second-year forward's dominant performance Saturday at Little Caesars Arena against the Minnesota Wild yielded two goals for the Detroit Red Wings and a 2-1 victory that snapped a two-game losing skid. "This was just a quality...
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways from Panthers vs Flyers – 10/27/22
At the start of the season when we looked at the Florida Panthers’ schedule, this two-game road trip against the Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers looked like a sure four points. The Panthers dominated the two games, as expected, but limp back home with zero out of four points...
Comments / 0