Buffalo, NY

The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings' depth keeps dwindling: Michael Rasmussen suspended 2 games

The Detroit Red Wings are now down four of their top nine forwards, and it could be five, as they try to snap a two-game losing streak. Michael Rasmussen will miss Saturday's game against the Minnesota Wild and Monday's at the Buffalo Sabres after being handed a two-game suspension Friday afternoon by the NHL for high-sticking Bruins forward David Krejci. The Bruins forward left Thursday's game in Boston in pain after the incident in the second period of what ended as a 5-1 loss for the Wings.
DETROIT, MI
fantasypros.com

Ilya Samsonov allows four goals in Saturday's loss to Kings

Ilya Samsonov struggled in net for the Maple Leafs Saturday night, allowing four goals on 29 shots faced in a 4-2 loss to the Kings. Samsonov allowed more than three goals for the first time in six starts in net for Toronto, stopping 161 of 175 shots faced so far this season behind a defense corps that has left a lot to be desired to begin the season. The 25-year-old has seized his opportunity as the No.1 netminder with Matt Murray (groin) sidelined for the foreseeable future, and backup Erik Kallgren struggling to recapture the magic we saw during the 2021-22 season. Samsonov carries a 2.35 GAA and .920 save percentage in six starts (4-2-0) between the pipes so far this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Syracuse.com

Toronto Marlies down Syracuse Crunch, 4-3, in overtime

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Alex Barre-Boulet scored back-to-back goals to help the Syracuse Crunch rally back and force overtime, but they eventually fell to the Toronto Marlies, 4-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch now sit at 1-2-1-2 on the season and 0-1-1-0 in the six-game season...
SYRACUSE, NY
Yardbarker

Blue Jackets recall G Joonas Korpisalo from AHL

The Columbus Blue Jackets recalled goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from his conditioning assignment in the American Hockey League on Sunday. Korpisalo, 28, had hip surgery in March and was activated from the injured/non-roster list on Saturday. He stopped 38 of 40 shots for the Cleveland Monsters in a 4-2 win against...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Canadiens Goalies Allen, Montembeault the Big Difference for Habs

There was a point at which the Montreal Canadiens’ 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 29 was far from in the bag. There were actually several points, with the Habs at one time trailing 3-1, but, even after they had bounced back to take a 6-3 lead in the third period on the strength of two of Christian Dvorak’s eventual three goals on the night, things got tense.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Sabres take on the Red Wings after overtime victory

Detroit Red Wings (4-2-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-3-0, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 8-14-4 in division games last season....
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways from Panthers vs Flyers – 10/27/22

At the start of the season when we looked at the Florida Panthers’ schedule, this two-game road trip against the Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers looked like a sure four points. The Panthers dominated the two games, as expected, but limp back home with zero out of four points...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

