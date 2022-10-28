ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmont, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fontana Herald News

Kaiser's 20-year streak of reaching CIF football playoffs comes to an end

Due to an unusual set of circumstances, Kaiser High School’s long tradition of advancing to the CIF playoffs every year has been halted. Despite having a 6-4 record, the Cats were left out of the post-season tournament when the pairings were announced on Oct. 30. The Cats had previously...
FONTANA, CA
Noozhawk

Westmont Men Cruise to Second Win, 108-53 over Caltech

Westmont Men’s Basketball (2-0) put on their second show in as many opportunities on Saturday night, as the Warriors rolled to a 108-53 win over the Caltech Beavers. After a lopsided win against La Sierra on Opening Night, Westmont fans saw much of the same on Saturday thanks to Westmont’s explosive offense.
WESTMONT, CA
Noozhawk

Michael Palmer’s Goal Sends Westmont to GSAC Tournament

Down to its last breath, Westmont Men’s Soccer (9-4-2, 4-4-1) found a way clinch a postseason berth on Saturday, after defeating the Menlo Oaks (7-4-6, 3-2-4) 1-0. In a day full of swan songs, the Warriors made sure that the final page of their season’s story would not be written this weekend.
WESTMONT, CA
Noozhawk

GSAC-Champion Westmont Women Win 8th Straight Match

Westmont Volleyball (20-4, 14-2 GSAC) capped off her home slate of conference games on Saturday with a sweep over San Diego Christian (2-18, 1-14) in Murchison Gym. After clinching the GSAC Championship and top-seed in the GSAC Tournament on Friday night, the Warriors went right back to work in dominant fashion as they stretched their season-high winning streak to eight games.
WESTMONT, CA
Fontana Herald News

Miller football team ties for third place in league standings, will advance into CIF playoffs after 39-26 win

The Fontana A.B. Miller football team ended its regular season with a 39-26 victory over Indian Springs and tied for third place in the Mountain Valley League standings. The Rebels will now advance to the CIF Division 13 playoffs and will have a home game in the first round against Mountain Valley League opponent Rubidoux on Friday, Nov. 4. This will be a rematch of a game in which Rubidoux edged Miller, 23-19, in the regular season on Oct. 7.
FONTANA, CA
houstoniannews.com

Sam Houston Suffers Blowout Loss to California Baptist

The Sam Houston Bearkat volleyball team lost in blowout fashion to the California Baptist Lancers 3-0 on Thursday at Van Dyne Gym in Riverside, California. The Bearkats (6-19, 3-8) were slow out of the gate to start the game, losing the first set to the Lancers (9-12, 4-6) 25-17. The...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Fontana Herald News

PREP FOOTBALL: Jurupa Hills wins Sunkist League title after forfeit victory over Summit

In a highly unusual situation, the Jurupa Hills football team won the undisputed Sunkist League championship thanks to a forfeit. The Spartans were declared the victors against Summit by a 2-0 score in the final regular season game on Oct. 28. The Spartans raised their record to 7-3 (3-0 in the league), while Summit dropped to 5-5 (1-2 in the league).
FONTANA, CA
247Sports

Calen Bullock details USC's defensive struggles in Trojans' shootout win over Arizona

USC’s defensive effort in the Trojans’ 45-37 win at Arizona, in the very strictest of terms, was a better showing than what the team put on film against Utah. They did keep the opponent under 40 points and they were able to generate an interception, but the reality is Alex Grinch very likely was on the post-game bus re-watching the game as instantly as he was in Salt Lake City. Arizona put up 3.36 points per drive and scored touchdowns on three of its final four possessions. The Wildcats generated 543 yards of offense and averaged 7.9 yards per play.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 28

It’s another big night of high school football as week 10, the last week of the regular season, wraps up with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can include your scores throughout the night. Then check back later for photos and stories of OC games on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newsmirror.net

Cookie Co. opens in Yucaipa with fanfare

For all those with a sweet tooth, Yucaipa has a new place to get your cookie fix. Cookie Co. opened last weekend at 31495 Yucaipa Blvd., Suite 2. The grand opening was full of fan fare, as the L.A. Rams were in attendance, signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.
YUCAIPA, CA
newsantaana.com

A Tustin teenager skipped school and is missing

The Tustin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Jeydi Lopez. Lopez was last seen on 09/27/22, at 0700, at her residence in Tustin, before leaving for school (Beckman High School in the City of Irvine). Lopez did not attend school that day and it is unknown what she was...
TUSTIN, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto

A paraglider whose lightweight recreation inflatable aircraft fell to the ground in San Jacinto today was hospitalized, fire officials said. Firefighters responded at 11:02 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Soboba Road, according to Cal Fire Riverside. The paraglider was found 250 feet up a hillside and taken to a hospital. His condition was The post A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JACINTO, CA

