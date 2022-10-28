USC’s defensive effort in the Trojans’ 45-37 win at Arizona, in the very strictest of terms, was a better showing than what the team put on film against Utah. They did keep the opponent under 40 points and they were able to generate an interception, but the reality is Alex Grinch very likely was on the post-game bus re-watching the game as instantly as he was in Salt Lake City. Arizona put up 3.36 points per drive and scored touchdowns on three of its final four possessions. The Wildcats generated 543 yards of offense and averaged 7.9 yards per play.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO