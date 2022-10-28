Read full article on original website
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Football: Lakewood Draws Hemet In CIF-SS Division 8 Playoffs
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Lakewood (5-5) is back in the CIF Southern Section playoffs and the Lancers will host its Division 8 opener at John Ford Stadium on Friday against Hemet. “This is great and we’re just excited as a...
Fontana Herald News
Kaiser's 20-year streak of reaching CIF football playoffs comes to an end
Due to an unusual set of circumstances, Kaiser High School’s long tradition of advancing to the CIF playoffs every year has been halted. Despite having a 6-4 record, the Cats were left out of the post-season tournament when the pairings were announced on Oct. 30. The Cats had previously...
Noozhawk
Westmont Men Cruise to Second Win, 108-53 over Caltech
Westmont Men’s Basketball (2-0) put on their second show in as many opportunities on Saturday night, as the Warriors rolled to a 108-53 win over the Caltech Beavers. After a lopsided win against La Sierra on Opening Night, Westmont fans saw much of the same on Saturday thanks to Westmont’s explosive offense.
Noozhawk
Michael Palmer’s Goal Sends Westmont to GSAC Tournament
Down to its last breath, Westmont Men’s Soccer (9-4-2, 4-4-1) found a way clinch a postseason berth on Saturday, after defeating the Menlo Oaks (7-4-6, 3-2-4) 1-0. In a day full of swan songs, the Warriors made sure that the final page of their season’s story would not be written this weekend.
Noozhawk
GSAC-Champion Westmont Women Win 8th Straight Match
Westmont Volleyball (20-4, 14-2 GSAC) capped off her home slate of conference games on Saturday with a sweep over San Diego Christian (2-18, 1-14) in Murchison Gym. After clinching the GSAC Championship and top-seed in the GSAC Tournament on Friday night, the Warriors went right back to work in dominant fashion as they stretched their season-high winning streak to eight games.
ocsportszone.com
Top seeds and a look ahead to this week’s CIF high school football playoffs (brackets)
Seven Orange County teams earned top seeds in the CIF football playoffs announced Sunday. The opening round games are Friday at 7 p.m. Some games could be played on Thursday or Saturday if the same teams use one stadium. So far, two Thursday games have been scheduled. —HIGHLIGHTS:. —-There are...
ocsportszone.com
CIF football playoff pairings get mostly favorable reviews from Orange County coaches
It was the day that high school football fans, coaches and players have been waiting for. CIF officials announced the brackets for the CIF playoffs which include 14 divisions. Playoffs are scheduled for Friday, but games can also be played on Thursday and Saturday due to stadium conflicts. Coaches contacted...
Fontana Herald News
Miller football team ties for third place in league standings, will advance into CIF playoffs after 39-26 win
The Fontana A.B. Miller football team ended its regular season with a 39-26 victory over Indian Springs and tied for third place in the Mountain Valley League standings. The Rebels will now advance to the CIF Division 13 playoffs and will have a home game in the first round against Mountain Valley League opponent Rubidoux on Friday, Nov. 4. This will be a rematch of a game in which Rubidoux edged Miller, 23-19, in the regular season on Oct. 7.
2022 CIF-LA City Section football brackets: San Pedro, Venice top two seeds in Open Division
As expected, undefeated San Pedro is the top seed of the Open Division in the LA City Section football brackets, it was just released on Saturday. The Pirates (10-0), who edged Banning-Wilmington 10-7 on Friday, head the eight-team top division and will play eighth-seed Eagle Rock-Los Angeles ...
Noozhawk
UCSB Men’s and Women’s Runners Finish in Top Half of Big West Championships
RIVERSIDE – The UC Santa Barbara men’s and women’s cross country teams traveled to Riverside, California to compete in The Big West Championships held at the Ag/Ops Cross Country Course on the campus of UC Riverside. Following the two races, the Gauchos had two Top 10 finishes while both teams finished in the top half of the field.
houstoniannews.com
Sam Houston Suffers Blowout Loss to California Baptist
The Sam Houston Bearkat volleyball team lost in blowout fashion to the California Baptist Lancers 3-0 on Thursday at Van Dyne Gym in Riverside, California. The Bearkats (6-19, 3-8) were slow out of the gate to start the game, losing the first set to the Lancers (9-12, 4-6) 25-17. The...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana High School football team ends regular season with 28-22 victory, advances to CIF playoffs
It was a terrific ending to the regular season for the Fontana High School football team. Not only did the Steelers win a 28-22 thriller over Arroyo Valley on Oct. 30, but they also qualified for the CIF playoffs. The Steelers obtained a 2-3 record (3-7 overall) and tied Bloomington...
Fontana Herald News
PREP FOOTBALL: Jurupa Hills wins Sunkist League title after forfeit victory over Summit
In a highly unusual situation, the Jurupa Hills football team won the undisputed Sunkist League championship thanks to a forfeit. The Spartans were declared the victors against Summit by a 2-0 score in the final regular season game on Oct. 28. The Spartans raised their record to 7-3 (3-0 in the league), while Summit dropped to 5-5 (1-2 in the league).
247Sports
Calen Bullock details USC's defensive struggles in Trojans' shootout win over Arizona
USC’s defensive effort in the Trojans’ 45-37 win at Arizona, in the very strictest of terms, was a better showing than what the team put on film against Utah. They did keep the opponent under 40 points and they were able to generate an interception, but the reality is Alex Grinch very likely was on the post-game bus re-watching the game as instantly as he was in Salt Lake City. Arizona put up 3.36 points per drive and scored touchdowns on three of its final four possessions. The Wildcats generated 543 yards of offense and averaged 7.9 yards per play.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 28
It’s another big night of high school football as week 10, the last week of the regular season, wraps up with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can include your scores throughout the night. Then check back later for photos and stories of OC games on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
Menifee, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Menifee. The North High School football team will have a game with Heritage High School on October 28, 2022, 19:00:00. The North High School football team will have a game with Heritage High School on October 28, 2022, 19:00:00.
newsmirror.net
Cookie Co. opens in Yucaipa with fanfare
For all those with a sweet tooth, Yucaipa has a new place to get your cookie fix. Cookie Co. opened last weekend at 31495 Yucaipa Blvd., Suite 2. The grand opening was full of fan fare, as the L.A. Rams were in attendance, signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.
newsantaana.com
A Tustin teenager skipped school and is missing
The Tustin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Jeydi Lopez. Lopez was last seen on 09/27/22, at 0700, at her residence in Tustin, before leaving for school (Beckman High School in the City of Irvine). Lopez did not attend school that day and it is unknown what she was...
SoCal to see mild temperatures, afternoon sunshine on Halloween, but rain is on the way
Southern California will continue to see mild temperatures on Halloween, as some rain moves into the region later in the week.
A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto
A paraglider whose lightweight recreation inflatable aircraft fell to the ground in San Jacinto today was hospitalized, fire officials said. Firefighters responded at 11:02 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Soboba Road, according to Cal Fire Riverside. The paraglider was found 250 feet up a hillside and taken to a hospital. His condition was The post A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto appeared first on KESQ.
