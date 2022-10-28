Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it.
Lawrence, a vivid blue dot in the sea of red that is Kansas, could soon be represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by a Republican who opposes abortion rights and voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. If the Democrat in the race wins, he would have to drive more than five hours from […] The post The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Zacks.com
How Will Paysafe (PSFE) Benefit From Its Kansas Expansion?
PSFE - Free Report) has recently entered the Kansas online sports-betting space as a part of its 2022 North American expansion drive. With this expansion, Paysafe will have its footprint in 23 states or jurisdictions. Before Kansas, PSFE entered New York, Oregon, Louisiana, Arkansas and Ontario in 2022. The move...
ksal.com
Input Sought on Kansas Wildfire Response
Public input is being sought on wildfire response in Kansas. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is calling on Kansans to share their thoughts on how the State of Kansas can better prevent, respond to, and recover from wildfires. The Governor’s Wildfire Task Force, established by Governor Kelly this past July, is seeking public input as it takes a comprehensive look at mitigating wildfire threats, reviews how local and state officials respond to such emergencies, and considers how to better support communities impacted by wildfires.
WIBW
USD 383 nominates two for Kansas Teacher of the Year
MANAHTTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Odgen USD 383 has announced Serena Marquez and Haleigh Jung have been named nominees for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year. Serena Marquez is a 4th grade teacher at Marlatt Elementary School. “To witness this level of excitement is a teacher’s MVP moment,” said Marquez...
Roofing contractors fined, banned from working in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Three men have been banned from doing business in Kansas and fined after separate violations, according to the Office of the Attorney General. Benjamin Thayer of Cambridge, Wisconsin, and Ryan Metzker of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, have been banned from doing business in Kansas in the capacity of roofing contractors. In a […]
Kansas man prosecuted for death threat against politician
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threatening to kill one of the state’s congressmen. But his trial has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers or follow what’s going on in court. Federal prosecutors […]
KAKE TV
Kansas Water Office to discuss water issues in south-central Kansas, state
Kansas (KAKE) - The Kansas Water Office’s (KWO) Equus-Walnut Regional Advisory Committee (RAC) will hold a meeting on Thursday, November 3rd at 1:000 p.m. This meeting have a meeting to discuss current water issues affecting the region as well as the state. The meeting is open to the public,...
ksal.com
Leaders Participate in Agriculture Roundtable
AgTrax was honored to host Kansas Governor Laura Kelly & Kansas Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Beam at its downtown Hutchinson, Kan. headquarters for talks on ‘Agriculture & Economic Development in Central Kansas.’. The Governor joined local leaders in Hutchinson for a roundtable discussion that focused on how her administration...
ksal.com
Serpan’s 16 Kills Pace Coyotes in Critical Three-Set KCAC Win at St. Mary
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. – Rylee Serpan (FR/Spring Hill, Kan.) had a match-best 16 kills and Elizabeth Hardacre (SR/Kensington, Kan.) added 12, hitting .500, as Kansas Wesleyan University earned a pivotal KCAC win in three sets – 30-28, 27-25, 25-14 – at the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth.
NW Kan. roofer among two banned from doing business
TOPEKA — Two Wisconsin men and their company have been banned from doing business in Kansas and ordered to pay $230,000 in penalties for alleged violations of state roofing and consumer protection laws, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Thursday in a news release. Benjamin Thayer, of Cambridge, Wisconsin,...
Kansas high school football game scores: Find out which teams advanced in state playoffs
Varsity Kansas has you covered with winners from the Wichita area in Friday’s first round of postseason play.
Kansas GOP candidates Kobach, Johnson tripped up by spectacular advertising gaffes
GOP candidates Kobach and Johnson unleash attack ads distinguished by misleading or incorrection information designed to undercut foes. The post Kansas GOP candidates Kobach, Johnson tripped up by spectacular advertising gaffes appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
First look at Kansas high school football playoff brackets, schedule of 2nd-round games
Here’s a look at the brackets for high school football playoff games for Round 2 next Friday.
LJWORLD
Douglas County chief assistant district attorney named Kansas Prosecutor of the Year
A prosecutor with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office has been named the 2022 Kansas Prosecutor of the Year for her work with children in need of care. The Kansas County and District Attorneys Association announced the winner of the award, Katy Britton, at its fall conference last week. The association is made up of state, county and city employees whose principal duties are prosecution of violations of state laws, according to the KCDAA website.
Police: Kayaker finds body in Kansas River
KANSAS CITY—Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a body discovered in the Kansas River by a kayake, according to a media release from police. Just after noon Saturday, police were dispatched to the east bank of the Kansas River south of 670 and north of...
3 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Kansas that are well-known for their delicious food and impeccable service.
republic-online.com
Newcomer acquires Dengel & Son
TOPEKA – The Newcomer Funeral Service Group has acquired Dengel & Son Mortuary in Ottawa, Paola and Louisburg, though the Dengel name and staffs are not expected to change. Dengel & Son will continue to operate under the same name and with the same team, according to a statement from Newcomer Funeral Service Group. Newcomer said it plans to provide additional support as needed.
WIBW
Arizona Pastor killed in South Topeka Shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say the latest shooting death this year could be up for self defense consideration. Topeka Police identified the man as Donald Woolridge, 81, reported to be from Arizona, and TPD told 13 News the incident may have been a self defense case and they would turn over their investigation to District Attorney, Michael Kagay.
bluevalleypost.com
Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Medical, dental and health
All week long we’ve been unveiling the winners and runners up in the inaugural Best of Johnson County. Check out the best of the best in the arts, entertainment and recreation, home services and supplies, retail and real estate and home building. Today, it’s time to reveal who came...
