Read full article on original website
Related
What Are B61-12 Gravity Bombs—Russia Says U.S. 'Lowering Nuclear Threshold'
The upgraded bombs will be delivered to NATO allies' bases in Europe in December, months before what was originally planned.
Vessels move as Turkey fights to save Ukraine grain deal after Russian pull-out
Cargo ships loaded with grain and other agricultural products left Ukrainian ports on Monday despite Russia's decision to pull out from a landmark deal designed to ease the global food crisis. The July deal to unlock its grain exports is critical to easing the global food crisis caused by the conflict.
How a Diesel Shortage Could Cripple the U.S. Economy
"We're going to see [prices] move considerably higher," an expert told Newsweek. "And those prices could be anywhere broadly between $5 and $7 [a gallon]."
Biden just put the US in a ‘very precarious position’ with another sale of reserve oil, CEO warns
American Petroleum Institute's Mike Sommers argues Biden tapping into the oil reserve could put the U.S. in a "very precarious situation" with "dramatic geopolitical upheaval."
mailplus.co.uk
Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told
BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
'Undisciplined' Biden shut down US economy by 'declaring war on American energy': Sen. Roger Marshall
Sen. Roger Marshall called out Biden for planning to release millions of barrels of oil from the nation's emergency stockpile in an effort to fight rising gas prices
Diesel Shortage Update as Prices Skyrocket Over Fears Supply Could Run Out
Diesel fuel is now 50 percent more expensive than in this same period last year and prices are expected to continue surging.
Threat of diesel shortage looms as reserves dwindle
White House officials say they are watching diesel inventories closely following a report that reserves have been depleted to a low not seen since 2008.
Stuart Varney: Biden's energy policy has been 'dead wrong' from day one
FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses the impact of President Biden's energy policies on Democrats and voters ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
Pence blames Trump for events leading to January 6 in new memoir
A post-election meeting at which advisers led by Rudy Giuliani attacked campaign lawyers and urged Donald Trump not to accept his election defeat was “a new low” for a president “well acquainted with rough-and-tumble debates”, Mike Pence writes in a forthcoming memoir. Of the meeting in...
satnews.com
International Space Station (ISS) swerves away from Russian anti-satellite test debris
The ISS Station had to fire its thrusters for 5 minutes and 5 seconds to avoid debris from the Russian Cosmos 1408 satellites that was an integral part of a Russian ASAT (Anti-Satellite weapon) test that occurred on November 4, 2021. NASA issued the following statement: “…the International Space Station’s...
satnews.com
EM Solutions signs a Royal Australian Navy SATCOM support services contract
The Australian Government’s Commonwealth’s Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG) has selected EM Solutions to carry out Introduction into Service and Support Services for the Royal Australian Navy’s existing fleet of Cobra Maritime Satellite Communications (SATCOM) terminals for a period of three years, through to August 2025.
Fuel company issues diesel shortage warning, says conditions 'rapidly devolving'
Energy consulting company Mansfield is sounding the alarm on what it claims is a developing diesel fuel shortage in the Southeastern region of the United States.
Domestic extremist chatter about attacking US oil pipelines and power grid has risen ahead of midterms, intel assessments warn
National security experts are increasingly concerned that domestic extremists will target US energy infrastructure in a bid to sway the midterm elections, according to a new report. As painfully high gas prices threaten Democrats' chances of maintaining a majority in Congress, extremist chatter about escalating the situation through targeted attacks...
Mexico moves closer to a devastating policy for US agricultural exports
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Mexico is set to phase out the herbicide glyphosate and all biotech corn for human consumption by the beginning of 2024. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says he has been “reassured” by his Mexican counterpart that the ban won’t hurt U.S. corn exports — but that’s little comfort to domestic growers who are watching the health regulator in Mexico, their largest export market, exercise an apparent bias against the herbicide and seed varieties used in the United States for the past several decades.
CNBC
The diesel market is in a perfect storm as prices surge, supply dwindles ahead of winter
Diesel prices have increased 33% for November deliveries and are expected to go higher. Diesel supply in the Northeast, the drought-stricken Mississippi River, and a potential rail strike are contributing to higher fuel demand with calls for federal government intervention to increase supply. Diesel reserves have not been this low...
satnews.com
U.S. Department of Defense releases the National Defense Strategy review
On October 27, 2022, the Department of Defense publicly released their unclassified National Defense Strategy (NDS), a Congressionally-mandated review. This strategy sets the strategic direction of the Department to support U.S. national security priorities and includes the Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) and the Missile Defense Review (MDR). The Nuclear Posture...
TechCrunch
Inside TheTruthSpy, the stalkerware network spying on thousands
The leaked data includes call logs, text messages, granular location data and other personal device data of unsuspecting victims whose Android phones and tablets were compromised by a fleet of near-identical stalkerware apps, including TheTruthSpy, Copy9, MxSpy and others. These Android apps are planted by someone with physical access to...
Grain market braces for price leap as Black Sea corridor halted
PARIS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Wheat futures are expected to leap on Monday as Russia's withdrawal from a Black Sea corridor agreement puts Ukrainian exports at risk, analysts said.
Comments / 0