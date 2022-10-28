ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Vessels move as Turkey fights to save Ukraine grain deal after Russian pull-out

Cargo ships loaded with grain and other agricultural products left Ukrainian ports on Monday despite Russia's decision to pull out from a landmark deal designed to ease the global food crisis. The July deal to unlock its grain exports is critical to easing the global food crisis caused by the conflict. 
mailplus.co.uk

Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told

BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
satnews.com

International Space Station (ISS) swerves away from Russian anti-satellite test debris

The ISS Station had to fire its thrusters for 5 minutes and 5 seconds to avoid debris from the Russian Cosmos 1408 satellites that was an integral part of a Russian ASAT (Anti-Satellite weapon) test that occurred on November 4, 2021. NASA issued the following statement: “…the International Space Station’s...
satnews.com

EM Solutions signs a Royal Australian Navy SATCOM support services contract

The Australian Government’s Commonwealth’s Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG) has selected EM Solutions to carry out Introduction into Service and Support Services for the Royal Australian Navy’s existing fleet of Cobra Maritime Satellite Communications (SATCOM) terminals for a period of three years, through to August 2025.
Daily Mail

Domestic extremist chatter about attacking US oil pipelines and power grid has risen ahead of midterms, intel assessments warn

National security experts are increasingly concerned that domestic extremists will target US energy infrastructure in a bid to sway the midterm elections, according to a new report. As painfully high gas prices threaten Democrats' chances of maintaining a majority in Congress, extremist chatter about escalating the situation through targeted attacks...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Mexico moves closer to a devastating policy for US agricultural exports

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Mexico is set to phase out the herbicide glyphosate and all biotech corn for human consumption by the beginning of 2024. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says he has been “reassured” by his Mexican counterpart that the ban won’t hurt U.S. corn exports — but that’s little comfort to domestic growers who are watching the health regulator in Mexico, their largest export market, exercise an apparent bias against the herbicide and seed varieties used in the United States for the past several decades.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

The diesel market is in a perfect storm as prices surge, supply dwindles ahead of winter

Diesel prices have increased 33% for November deliveries and are expected to go higher. Diesel supply in the Northeast, the drought-stricken Mississippi River, and a potential rail strike are contributing to higher fuel demand with calls for federal government intervention to increase supply. Diesel reserves have not been this low...
satnews.com

U.S. Department of Defense releases the National Defense Strategy review

On October 27, 2022, the Department of Defense publicly released their unclassified National Defense Strategy (NDS), a Congressionally-mandated review. This strategy sets the strategic direction of the Department to support U.S. national security priorities and includes the Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) and the Missile Defense Review (MDR). The Nuclear Posture...
TechCrunch

Inside TheTruthSpy, the stalkerware network spying on thousands

The leaked data includes call logs, text messages, granular location data and other personal device data of unsuspecting victims whose Android phones and tablets were compromised by a fleet of near-identical stalkerware apps, including TheTruthSpy, Copy9, MxSpy and others. These Android apps are planted by someone with physical access to...
CALIFORNIA STATE

