ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
satnews.com

Inmarsat’s Fleet Express upgrades fleetwide bandwidth of Anthony Veder gas tanker operations

Rotterdam-based gas-shipping company Anthony Veder has renewed its connectivity agreement with Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, to increase its Fleet Xpress bandwidth allowance in line with its evolving business requirements. The contract applies to every vessel in Anthony Veder’s tanker fleet. The agreement was reached...
satnews.com

SatixFy finalizes their business combo with Endurance Acquisition Corp

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (“SatixFy”) has completed its previously-announced business combination with Endurance Acquisition Corp. (“Endurance”) following the approval of the business combination by Endurance’s stockholders on October 25, 2022, and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, on October 24, 2022, Endurance and SatixFy entered...
satnews.com

ST Engineering iDirect’s Evolution® selected by multiple APAC MoDs

ST Engineering iDirect’s Evolution® platform is a key technology for Asian defense forces. Used for the provision of fixed and mobile SATCOM solutions across a variety of mission-critical applications, Evolution is a resilient and secure multi-service platform that encompasses a breadth of versatile modems and solutions. An Asian...
satnews.com

Sidus Space notches an agreement with Dawn Aerospace for smallsat propulsion tech

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) has signed an agreement with Dawn Aerospace (“Dawn”) to implement the latter’s green, chemical propulsion technology into the company’s LizzieSat™ smallsat. Among the novel characteristics of Sidus Space’s proprietary LizzieSat™ is that its size allows Sidus to include propulsion and provide...
FLORIDA STATE
satnews.com

NorthStar’s SSA smallsats to be launched by Virgin Orbit via Spire Global in 2023

NorthStar Earth & Space‘s first three of the firm’s constellation of 24 satellites dedicated to commercial Space Situational Awareness (SSA) will be among the payloads carried by Spire Global’s satellites to be launched by Virgin Orbit — the launch is scheduled for mid-2023. NorthStar will be...
satnews.com

South Australian mission prepares to rocket off to space with tech payloads

Four, South Australian companies are putting the final touches on the VS03 mission that will launch a rocket and state-of-the-art payloads to space from South Australia before the end of the year. Southern Launch, ATSpace, Asension, and Inovor Technologies have collaborated on the mission that will see an ATSpace ‘Kestrel...
satnews.com

EM Solutions signs a Royal Australian Navy SATCOM support services contract

The Australian Government’s Commonwealth’s Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG) has selected EM Solutions to carry out Introduction into Service and Support Services for the Royal Australian Navy’s existing fleet of Cobra Maritime Satellite Communications (SATCOM) terminals for a period of three years, through to August 2025.

Comments / 0

Community Policy