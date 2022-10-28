Read full article on original website
Related
satnews.com
Telstra’s second antenna to Merredin ground station in Western Australia will support Inmarsat’s I-6 F1 satellite
As part of Telstra’s growing satellite telecommunications portfolio and services, it has expanded ground stations in Perth and Merredin, Western Australia with additional antennas to support the revolutionary I-6 F1 satellite from Inmarsat. This builds on a partnership between the two companies in Australia dating back more than thirty years.
satnews.com
Inmarsat’s Fleet Express upgrades fleetwide bandwidth of Anthony Veder gas tanker operations
Rotterdam-based gas-shipping company Anthony Veder has renewed its connectivity agreement with Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, to increase its Fleet Xpress bandwidth allowance in line with its evolving business requirements. The contract applies to every vessel in Anthony Veder’s tanker fleet. The agreement was reached...
satnews.com
SatixFy finalizes their business combo with Endurance Acquisition Corp
SatixFy Communications Ltd. (“SatixFy”) has completed its previously-announced business combination with Endurance Acquisition Corp. (“Endurance”) following the approval of the business combination by Endurance’s stockholders on October 25, 2022, and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, on October 24, 2022, Endurance and SatixFy entered...
satnews.com
ST Engineering iDirect’s Evolution® selected by multiple APAC MoDs
ST Engineering iDirect’s Evolution® platform is a key technology for Asian defense forces. Used for the provision of fixed and mobile SATCOM solutions across a variety of mission-critical applications, Evolution is a resilient and secure multi-service platform that encompasses a breadth of versatile modems and solutions. An Asian...
satnews.com
Sidus Space notches an agreement with Dawn Aerospace for smallsat propulsion tech
Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) has signed an agreement with Dawn Aerospace (“Dawn”) to implement the latter’s green, chemical propulsion technology into the company’s LizzieSat™ smallsat. Among the novel characteristics of Sidus Space’s proprietary LizzieSat™ is that its size allows Sidus to include propulsion and provide...
satnews.com
Terran Orbital receives million$$$ from Lockheed Martin — no further pursuit of their constellation
Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) has entered into a note and warrant purchase agreement pursuant to which the company received a $100 million investment from Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) in exchange for convertible notes and warrants issued by Terran Orbital. In connection with the investment, Terran Orbital and Lockheed Martin...
satnews.com
NorthStar’s SSA smallsats to be launched by Virgin Orbit via Spire Global in 2023
NorthStar Earth & Space‘s first three of the firm’s constellation of 24 satellites dedicated to commercial Space Situational Awareness (SSA) will be among the payloads carried by Spire Global’s satellites to be launched by Virgin Orbit — the launch is scheduled for mid-2023. NorthStar will be...
satnews.com
South Australian mission prepares to rocket off to space with tech payloads
Four, South Australian companies are putting the final touches on the VS03 mission that will launch a rocket and state-of-the-art payloads to space from South Australia before the end of the year. Southern Launch, ATSpace, Asension, and Inovor Technologies have collaborated on the mission that will see an ATSpace ‘Kestrel...
satnews.com
EM Solutions signs a Royal Australian Navy SATCOM support services contract
The Australian Government’s Commonwealth’s Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG) has selected EM Solutions to carry out Introduction into Service and Support Services for the Royal Australian Navy’s existing fleet of Cobra Maritime Satellite Communications (SATCOM) terminals for a period of three years, through to August 2025.
satnews.com
Spire Global receives DARPA contract to design a VLEO smallsat for in-situ ionosphere data capture
Spire Global, Inc. has been awarded a contract by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to deliver a preliminary design for a satellite that would carry an array of sensors to Very Low Earth orbit (VLEO) for in-situ ionosphere measurements. The award is part of DARPA’s Ouija program, which...
Comments / 0