Hull, IA (KICD) — Corporate officials with Casey’s Convenience Stores say they will rebuild the store destroyed by fire in Hull in late September. KICD News has been checking in weekly with the Iowa-based retailer and was told this week that the decision has been made to replace the store, but a final plan or timeline has not been determined. The blaze was reported in the ceiling of the kitchen area around 7am that day with employees and customers leaving safely. State Fire Marshall Investigator Andrew Giere (GEER) told us last week that the official cause will be listed as “unknown” but that it does not appear to have been intentionally set.

HULL, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO