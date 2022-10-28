ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux City Journal

Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits

A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
CROFTON, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City one number off of jackpot prize

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot continues its huge climb, now at an estimated $1 billion for Monday’s drawing on Oct. 31st. That grand prize is the second-largest in the game's history and is getting closer to Powerball’s record jackpot amount of $1.586 billion. A Sioux...
SIOUX CITY, IA
waynedailynews.com

Mary Nichols

Funeral Services are currently pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne for Mary E. Nichols, age 76, of Wayne. She passed away Monday, October 31, at her residence, Kindship Pointe in Wayne.
WAYNE, NE
siouxlandproud.com

Grab a bite at one of these top 10 Sioux City area restaurants

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tired of eating at home and want to try a local restaurant? The Sioux City area is full of local, family-owned small businesses serving some delectable cuisines. According to Yelp, these restaurants are the best in the area thanks to their highly-rated reviews. 10....
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

One killed in Wayne County, Nebraska accident

WAYNE, Neb. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says that on Wednesday, they investigated a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of Hwy 16 and 849th Rd. A northbound semi-truck driven by Bernard Kneifl, Jr. had stopped to turn west onto 849th Rd when it was struck from behind by another northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera.
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
kynt1450.com

One Car Accident at Avera Sacred Heart

The Yankton Police Department responded to a one car accident at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital Thursday afternoon. YPD says that the vehicle was headed South bound when it veered off the road and collided with a sign at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital. YPD reported that there were no injuries to...
YANKTON, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City Police investigating double homicide Saturday morning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a double homicide on Sioux City's west side early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to a home in the 1400 block of West 5th Street around 2:15 a.m. At least two people had been shot, one was pronounced dead at...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

DRIVER RESCUED AFTER CAR PLUNGES INTO MISSOURI RIVER

ONE MAN WAS HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING AN INCIDENT FRIDAY EVENING WHERE HIS CAR SANK IN THE MISSOURI RIVER. SIOUX CITY POLICE RECEIVED A REPORT FRIDAY EVENING THAT A CAR WAS FLOATING IN THE RIVER AROUND 7:20 P.M.IN THE AREA OF CHRIS LARSEN PARK. THE CAR EVENTUALLY SANK NEAR THE RAILROAD BRIDGE.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kicdam.com

Casey’s to Rebuild in Hull

Hull, IA (KICD) — Corporate officials with Casey’s Convenience Stores say they will rebuild the store destroyed by fire in Hull in late September. KICD News has been checking in weekly with the Iowa-based retailer and was told this week that the decision has been made to replace the store, but a final plan or timeline has not been determined. The blaze was reported in the ceiling of the kitchen area around 7am that day with employees and customers leaving safely. State Fire Marshall Investigator Andrew Giere (GEER) told us last week that the official cause will be listed as “unknown” but that it does not appear to have been intentionally set.
HULL, IA

