Brahmer Adds Third Player Of The Week Honor, #2 Wayne State College Concludes Regular Season November 4 – 5
WAYNE – With three matches taking over the #2 Wayne State College volleyball schedule last week, sophomore Maggie Brahmer earned yet another weekly NSIC award. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, Brahmer was tabbed the Offensive Player of the Week Monday afternoon by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota.
Watkins Earns NSIC Offensive Player Of The Week, Wayne State Receiving NCAA DII Votes
WAYNE – For the second time in the past four weeks, senior running back Anthony Watkins from Wayne State College recorded over 100 yards rushing which led to league recognition. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, Watkins was named Monday morning as the Offensive Player of the...
Wildcats Secure Fifth Home Win Of Season, Bohn And Watkins Each With Four TDs
WAYNE – Week nine of NSIC football concluded Saturday afternoon with six divisional games as well as one cross-division outing. From Bob Cunningham Field on the campus of Wayne State College, WSC welcomed in Upper Iowa University. Thanks to a 49-0 scoring run, Wayne State College picked up a...
WSC Volleyball Secures Five-Set Victory, Conclude Regular Season Home Schedule At 11-0
WAYNE – A perfect regular season home schedule was put to the test for #3 Wayne State College on Saturday. From Rice Auditorium, the Wildcats welcomed in Upper Iowa University during Hall of Fame Day. For just the third time this season, WSC has gone to five sets and...
Trojans Suffer 3-0 District Finals Loss, NSAA State Volleyball Championship Bracket Released
STROMBSBURG – Postseason high school volleyball took over Saturday afternoon into the evening with the chance to win and advance to the state tournament. From Cross County Community School District in Stromsburg, #14 Wakefield visited #3 Cross County. Cross County picked up the home sweep of 25-10, 25-23, 25-18...
Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits
A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City one number off of jackpot prize
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot continues its huge climb, now at an estimated $1 billion for Monday’s drawing on Oct. 31st. That grand prize is the second-largest in the game's history and is getting closer to Powerball’s record jackpot amount of $1.586 billion. A Sioux...
They built a skate park in Nebraska’s poorest county. Then they watched Junior do something priceless.
WALTHILL, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) — The children of the Omaha Reservation begin descending on the town park in late afternoon. They arrive unannounced in twos and threes on a recent Monday, cluster in groups, chat and gossip as they not-so-casually eyeball the tantalizing thing that has drawn them to this spot, pubescent moths to the flame.
Mary Nichols
Funeral Services are currently pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne for Mary E. Nichols, age 76, of Wayne. She passed away Monday, October 31, at her residence, Kindship Pointe in Wayne.
CASE HISTORY: Laurel, Nebraska, a town of less than 1,000, reckons with quadruple homicide
On Aug. 4, 2022, four people were found dead at two different crime scenes in Laurel, Nebraska. The next day, 42-year-old resident Jason Jones was charged with 10 felonies including four counts of first-degree murder. Here's the case history so far. breaking topical alert top story. Nebraska State Patrol Col....
Grab a bite at one of these top 10 Sioux City area restaurants
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tired of eating at home and want to try a local restaurant? The Sioux City area is full of local, family-owned small businesses serving some delectable cuisines. According to Yelp, these restaurants are the best in the area thanks to their highly-rated reviews. 10....
One killed in Wayne County, Nebraska accident
WAYNE, Neb. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says that on Wednesday, they investigated a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of Hwy 16 and 849th Rd. A northbound semi-truck driven by Bernard Kneifl, Jr. had stopped to turn west onto 849th Rd when it was struck from behind by another northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera.
What a divided Nebraska town shows about mail-in voting
Emerson, Neb., is split by three separate counties. One balloted entirely by mail in 2020, while voters in the other two voted mostly in person. A new study found that turnout increased by 8 percentage points in the half of town that voted from home. Both Republican and Democratic candidates...
One Car Accident at Avera Sacred Heart
The Yankton Police Department responded to a one car accident at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital Thursday afternoon. YPD says that the vehicle was headed South bound when it veered off the road and collided with a sign at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital. YPD reported that there were no injuries to...
Officials investigating car seen floating in Missouri River
Sioux City Police are investigating a vehicle incident in the Missouri River.
Sioux City Police investigating double homicide Saturday morning
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a double homicide on Sioux City's west side early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to a home in the 1400 block of West 5th Street around 2:15 a.m. At least two people had been shot, one was pronounced dead at...
Officials searching for Sioux City smash-and-grab robbery suspects
Officials received a report of a robbery at Gundersons Jewelers at around 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Quadruple-homicide suspect to appear in northeast Nebraska court next week
HARTINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspect in a quadruple homicide in the small town of Laurel is set for arraignment in northeast Nebraska next week. Court documents filed Thursday in Cedar County Court show Jason Jones, 42, has been ordered to appear remotely at 1 p.m. Wednesday. In addition to...
DRIVER RESCUED AFTER CAR PLUNGES INTO MISSOURI RIVER
ONE MAN WAS HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING AN INCIDENT FRIDAY EVENING WHERE HIS CAR SANK IN THE MISSOURI RIVER. SIOUX CITY POLICE RECEIVED A REPORT FRIDAY EVENING THAT A CAR WAS FLOATING IN THE RIVER AROUND 7:20 P.M.IN THE AREA OF CHRIS LARSEN PARK. THE CAR EVENTUALLY SANK NEAR THE RAILROAD BRIDGE.
Casey’s to Rebuild in Hull
Hull, IA (KICD) — Corporate officials with Casey’s Convenience Stores say they will rebuild the store destroyed by fire in Hull in late September. KICD News has been checking in weekly with the Iowa-based retailer and was told this week that the decision has been made to replace the store, but a final plan or timeline has not been determined. The blaze was reported in the ceiling of the kitchen area around 7am that day with employees and customers leaving safely. State Fire Marshall Investigator Andrew Giere (GEER) told us last week that the official cause will be listed as “unknown” but that it does not appear to have been intentionally set.
