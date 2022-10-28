Read full article on original website
What It Feels Like To Be The Caretaker For Your Emotionally And Verbally Abusive BrotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Field Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State beats Ball State 4-0 on Senior DayThe LanternColumbus, OH
elisportsnetwork.com
Ohio State defeats Penn State: Should Buckeyes be happy or concerned? | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt reacts to the postgame melee that took place after the Michigan Wolverines vs. Michigan State Spartans matchup in the tunnel of the Big House. Hear why Klatt is disappointed in the events that took place and explains why it takes away from Michigan’s impressive win. ESN FeedsThis post […]
Ohio State students protest university’s relationship with fossil fuels
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Outside a locked building holding the offices of Ohio State University’s top administrators, Isabella Guinigundo led the same chants, shouted the same demands on Friday that she’s been making for nearly two years: Ohio State needs to rethink its energy policies and priorities. More than 60 students joined Guinigundo and the […]
What is Ohio State football’s absurd point spread against Northwestern? College betting lines
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After playing its tightest game in almost two months, Ohio State football is favored to roll past Northwestern on Saturday. Caesar’s Sportsbook installed the Buckeyes as 36.5-point favorites for the game at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. It the line holds or grows, it will be the third time this season OSU has been favored by 36 or more points at kickoff, per Vegas Insider.
247Sports
James Franklin addresses talent gap between Penn State, Ohio State
Ohio State defeated Penn State, 44-31, Saturday in Happy Valley. After the game, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin addressed the talent gap between his program and the conference’s top two teams, Ohio State and Michigan. “They got good football teams,” Franklin said. “We played really well against Ohio...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football announces Offensive, Defensive Players of the Game following Week 9 win
Ohio State got the job done against a ranked opponent for the first time this season. Ohio State beat Penn State 44-31 on Saturday, further asserting its dominance in the B1G East. The Buckeyes released their Players of the Game from offense and defense. The defensive MVP was an obvious...
Buckeye legacy discusses recent Ohio State visit, OSU offense, Hartline and more
Watch as 2025 wide receiver and Ohio State legacy Jackson Wiley discusses his interest in the Buckeyes and more after Friday night game.
saturdaytradition.com
Brenton Strange draws early personal conduct flag during game vs. Ohio State
Brenton Strange was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty early in the 2nd quarter against Ohio State. Strange seemed to be tied up with Ohio State’s J.T. Tuimoloau and then slapped the Buckeye defender in the back of the helmet. The penalty set the Nittany Lions back 15 yards...
WKRC
Research to prevent lymphedema underway at The James at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - About 40-60% of breast cancer patients are at risk for developing chronic lymphedema, but new research is underway to help prevent this painful swelling. Expert Dr. Min-Jeong Cho shares how a micro-surgical procedure called prophylactic lymphovenous bypass looks like a promising way to prevent lymphedema. -----
spectrumnews1.com
Taking OSU Football on the road is a big job
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes are on the road for the second time this season as they face Penn State Saturday at noon. But getting a team and coaches to an away game with everything they may need is a task in itself. What You Need To...
Ohio State football handed brutal Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury news ahead of matchup vs. Penn State
Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s injury woes have been a dark stain on what has otherwise been a good season for the Ohio State football team. After suffering an injury in Week 1, the star wide receiver has missed significant time. It seemed like he was on track to return after being cleared to play last week against Iowa.
Watch Ryan Day's Postgame Press Conference After Ohio State Beat Penn State
Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as Ryan Day and several Buckeyes players address the media following Ohio State's big win at Penn State.
WATCH: James Franklin's post-Ohio State press conference from Beaver Stadium
No. 13 Penn State fell apart in the fourth quarter of a 44-31 loss to No. 2 Ohio State at Beaver Stadium Saturday afternoon. After the game, Nittany Lion coach James Franklin met reporters in the Media Room. You can see his entire press conference at the link to our Lions’ Pride Board below.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ryan Day called out on social media as Ohio State struggles vs. Penn State
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes entered Saturday afternoon’s game at Penn State with many considering them the No. 1 team in the country. But, as the Buckeyes struggle against the Nittany Lions, Day’s play-calling abilities are coming into question. As you can see below, it has...
Ohio high school football playoffs: Check brackets, get live updates from OHSAA regionals
The 2022 Ohio high school football playoffs kicked off on Friday night with OHSAA regional playoff games across the state. You can follow all of the OHSAA playoff games live on SBLive Ohio including live game updates, scores, game stories, video highlights, photo galleries and more. Bookmark ...
columbusfreepress.com
Abandoned by my elected and unelected officials (unless I pay to play): The Columbus Way
On Wednesday, September 28, after an early morning medical appointment, I planned a day of writing, punctuated by coffee with a friend and my daily walk. I have books and essays in progress. Instead, I spent most of the day emailing and responding to city staff—that minority with the courtesy even to acknowledge my communications—and talking on the phone with one department head who attempts to explain to a confused resident what specifically his neighborhoods department actually does.
themanual.com
The iconic Columbus-style pizza originated in 1934 in Ohio’s capital city
October is National Pizza Month. Raise your hand if you knew that. Okay, okay, liars, hands down. Like its random origin suggests, this observation was a marketing ploy, in this case launching in October 1984 along with the new Pizza Today magazine via publisher and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell. Durnell dubbed the eerie month pizza month because that’s when the first issue of his magazine debuted.
saturdaytradition.com
Emmanuel Acho raves about game of JT Tuimoloau: 'I have never seen a performance like this'
Emmanuel Acho had glowing praise for J.T. Tuimoloau after Ohio State’s win over Penn State on Saturday. Tuimoloau became the only player this century with 2 interceptions, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery in a single game. Tuimoloau recorded 6 total tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 3 tackles for loss.
roadtirement.com
Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, Reynoldsburg, Ohio
This beautiful Greek Orthodox Cathedral was constructed in 2006 after the local parish community had purchased 17 acres in Reynoldsburg, on the near east side of Columbus, Ohio in 2003. The history of the parishes is just fascinating, and somewhat hard to follow. Strongly recommend that if you are interested,...
3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Ohio, you've come to the right place.
1 hurt in large fire at north Columbus apartment complex
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously injured after a large fire at an apartment complex in north Columbus early Sunday. The fire happened in the 5800 block of Place De La Concorde Street West around 3:20 a.m., according to a spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire. The...
