Columbus, OH

Cleveland.com

What is Ohio State football’s absurd point spread against Northwestern? College betting lines

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After playing its tightest game in almost two months, Ohio State football is favored to roll past Northwestern on Saturday. Caesar’s Sportsbook installed the Buckeyes as 36.5-point favorites for the game at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. It the line holds or grows, it will be the third time this season OSU has been favored by 36 or more points at kickoff, per Vegas Insider.
EVANSTON, IL
247Sports

James Franklin addresses talent gap between Penn State, Ohio State

Ohio State defeated Penn State, 44-31, Saturday in Happy Valley. After the game, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin addressed the talent gap between his program and the conference’s top two teams, Ohio State and Michigan. “They got good football teams,” Franklin said. “We played really well against Ohio...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WKRC

Research to prevent lymphedema underway at The James at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - About 40-60% of breast cancer patients are at risk for developing chronic lymphedema, but new research is underway to help prevent this painful swelling. Expert Dr. Min-Jeong Cho shares how a micro-surgical procedure called prophylactic lymphovenous bypass looks like a promising way to prevent lymphedema. -----
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Taking OSU Football on the road is a big job

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes are on the road for the second time this season as they face Penn State Saturday at noon. But getting a team and coaches to an away game with everything they may need is a task in itself. What You Need To...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Abandoned by my elected and unelected officials (unless I pay to play): The Columbus Way

On Wednesday, September 28, after an early morning medical appointment, I planned a day of writing, punctuated by coffee with a friend and my daily walk. I have books and essays in progress. Instead, I spent most of the day emailing and responding to city staff—that minority with the courtesy even to acknowledge my communications—and talking on the phone with one department head who attempts to explain to a confused resident what specifically his neighborhoods department actually does.
COLUMBUS, OH
themanual.com

The iconic Columbus-style pizza originated in 1934 in Ohio’s capital city

October is National Pizza Month. Raise your hand if you knew that. Okay, okay, liars, hands down. Like its random origin suggests, this observation was a marketing ploy, in this case launching in October 1984 along with the new Pizza Today magazine via publisher and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell. Durnell dubbed the eerie month pizza month because that’s when the first issue of his magazine debuted.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Emmanuel Acho raves about game of JT Tuimoloau: 'I have never seen a performance like this'

Emmanuel Acho had glowing praise for J.T. Tuimoloau after Ohio State’s win over Penn State on Saturday. Tuimoloau became the only player this century with 2 interceptions, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery in a single game. Tuimoloau recorded 6 total tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 3 tackles for loss.
10TV

1 hurt in large fire at north Columbus apartment complex

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously injured after a large fire at an apartment complex in north Columbus early Sunday. The fire happened in the 5800 block of Place De La Concorde Street West around 3:20 a.m., according to a spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire. The...
COLUMBUS, OH

