ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Scott Tady: John Parrendo soars on violin; Beaver gets airtime; Suzi Moon ruled

By Scott Tady, Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dKoPs_0ipxUadV00

We sat at black-cloth tables under intimate mood lighting as a bartender in the back poured homemade sangria.

A total big city nightclub vibe, right there inside the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center, which launched its Fiddle in The Box series Oct. 20 with world class violinist John Parrendo.

Standing center stage, flanked by sibling country artists Jason Kendall (vocals/acoustic guitar) and Jeremy Kendall (bass and vocals) Parrendo put on a dazzling display of violin that earned a couple mini-standing ovations.

The setlist ranged from Paul Simon's "Me and Julio Down by The School Yard" to Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," and a Ken Burns "Civil War" number to Elvis Presley's "Heartbreak Hotel."

I loved how a long, slow bow swipe from Parrendo brought The Beatles' "Here Comes The Sun" to a gentle finish.

Letting a violin replicate the rhythms of Queen's Brian May? No problem for Parrendo on "Crazy Little Thing Called Love." Quite naturally Parrendo's expressive takes and sizzling speed on Charlie Daniels' "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" and the country standard "Orange Blossom Special" were show-stoppers.

Parrendo also regaled the audience with tales of performing on stage with Daniels, at military bases in sub-zero Greenland, and at Pittsburgh's Point State Park as a hired hand for an emerging artist.

Having toured the U.S. as the fiddle player for country recording artists Blackhawk and Chris Cagle, Parrendo often appears as a special guest at shows by Beaver County stalwarts Eldorado Band.

I appreciate what he does for the region's music scene, like giving most of the vocal spotlight at Lincoln Park to the excellent Kendall Bros.

If you get a chance, don't miss Parrendo live.

And consider the next Fiddle in The Box show at Lincoln Park's cozy BlackBox on Jan. 27 starring MCG Jazz's five-time Grammy Award winner, Marty Ashby.

Beaver-Bridgewater on the radio

If you're not listening to radio station Q92.9 on Tuesday nights, you're missing a lot of Beaver County.

Evening hosts John Chamberlin and Rachael Rennebeck — the award-winning Ya Jagoff podcast duo — offer a weekly feature called "JagTag" giving small business owners four minutes of airtime to explain what makes their shop special. The gimmick is at the end of that four minutes, that week's featured business owner nominates the following week's JagTag participant.

A month ago, a scheduled JagTag nominee ghosted the Ya Jagoff radio show, on a night when I was making my monthly guest appearance. As the YaJagoff hosts scrambled for a replacement, I suggested they contact Beaver resident Stephanie Johnson who runs Billie Jean Denim, a vintage denim wear company. Despite little time to prepare, Johnson went on air and did a fabulous job talking about Billie Jean Denim's line of vintage concert T-shirts. At the end of her segment, Johnson tagged Cord + Iron candle/concrete home goods shop in downtown Beaver, whose co-owner Leslie Dinello did a fine job the following Tuesday on Q92.9 FM.

In turn, Cord + Iron nominated Union Skate Supplies skateboard shop in Beaver, which nailed its four minutes of airtime before nominating Beaver Bagel Co. in Bridgewater, which kept the chain running locally by nominating Vic's Oven in Bridgewater. Tune in this Tuesday to Q92.9 to hear from Vic's, a great pizza shop.

Don't you love how these Beaver County businesses support each other?

And much praise to Chamberlin and Rennebeck, who in a matter of mere months turned their brand-new 7-10 p.m. weekday show into Pittsburgh radio's No. 1 rated in its timeslot.

Goes to show people crave local content.

Suzi Moon shines

Bad news greeted Dead Boys fans arriving at Jergel's Rhythm Grille on Oct. 19 to watch what was left of the great '70s punk-rock band.

The band had experienced a "medical emergency," explained the friendly Jergel's bouncer, adding that refunds were available, or we could stay and watch the support acts.

I stayed and I'm so glad I did, because I got to see Suzi Moon, a California-bred, Washington, D.C.-dwelling singer-guitarist with her same-named quartet thrilling the 120 or so people who stuck around.

Moon played like the punk bands of yore; fast, hard, simple and sincere, with lyrics both fun ("Dumb & In Luv") and fierce ("Animal").

With her puffy, pink hair, a tats-revealing top and a long metal chain tied to her mic stand, Moon brought visual flair befitting her riveting singing and guitar shredding.

"I'm Not a Man," inspired by No Doubt's "Just a Girl," struck a fine balance between feminism anthem, and not taking itself too seriously. Women face extra challenges, but she's happy to be one, essentially is the message.

Moon gave the guys in her band a solo instrumental as she changed into a cheeky onesie.

Clutching her guitar and mic stand, she hopped off the stage to stand on the floor and perform a few songs at eye level with fans who respectfully gave her room to roam. Made it easier to snap photos and film videos that way.

From the floor, Moon belted out the lyrics to "Freedom," which in true punk fashion decries working long hours for an uncaring employer, and only being able to save enough money to buy a nice gravesite. You're better off fighting for and doing what you love, the song says.

After their performance, Moon sat at the bar for a quick drink alone. Her face lit up and she smiled when I moseyed over and mouthed the words "Loved your set" as I made the two-handed heart sign.

There was no sense talking over the music, because by that point The Briefs from Seattle were on stage, slamming through a loud and enjoyable set of throwback punk highlighted by songs like "(I Think) My Baby is a Communist" and "We Americans" speaking out against ignorance and arrogance. Ah, there are still punk bands out there unafraid to make socio-political statements. I'm sure the cheap plastic sunglasses The Briefs wore made a pointed statement on consumerism.

The Briefs barely waited two seconds between songs, plowing through a setlist in breathtaking fashion.

Bummer the Dead Boys didn't play, but I got plenty of satisfaction watching Suzi Moon and The Briefs.

Scott Tady is entertainment editor at The Times and easy to reach at stady@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
pittsburghmagazine.com

From Blue Collar to Hipster, Lawrenceville’s Story is Part of This House

Their story is a classic tale of Lawrenceville’s evolution. Before Business Insider ranked it among the “Most Hipster” neighborhoods in the world, and before the flippers arrived and the Brooklynites migrated there, Lawrenceville’s main drag was filled with neighborhood bars that served a shot and a beer to blue-collar workers who stopped in before heading home.
PITTSBURGH, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania?

The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia offers a nostalgic taste of days gone by. Its classic soda fountain serves a variety of authentic flavors. You can sample rum, root beer, whiskey, and chocolate fudge and even order a chocolate frappe or a cup of lemonade. The atmosphere is homey, and you'll get excellent service from friendly servers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
theforeword.org

Spooky Pittsburgh Spots To Explore This Halloween

Though one might think that the best places for ghost-hunting would be big cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, and NYC, the hills of Pennsylvania lend themselves just as well to haunted locations. With Halloween coming up fast, here are some sites in and around Pittsburgh with creepy histories and rumors of the supernatural.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1963 Warhol painting expected to sell for $80 million at auction

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A piece of art from Pittsburgh artist Andy Warhol is going up for auction, and it's expected to rake in some big bucks.The silkscreen print is called White Disaster and shows a duplicating black-and-white image of a car crash. It was made in 1963 as part of his Death And Disaster series.Auction house Sotheby's said it could sell for around $80 million.Bidding is set to begin on Nov. 16.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Amazing Halloween house display is a fundraiser to honor late father

SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG, Pa. — It's a Halloween sight to see in Westmoreland County, and it's all for a good cause. "Skeletons for St. Jude" is on display along Mace Street in Southwest Greensburg. In honor of their father, who passed away from cancer, the Ruggieri kids have created a...
wtae.com

Pittsburgh's Action News 4 visits the ScareHouse

TARENTUM, Pa. — Pittsburgh has many ways to get into the Halloween spirit. One of those ways is haunted houses. Anchor Andrew Stockey and meteorologist Jeff Verszyla made an excursion to a very special one: the ScareHouse at The Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills. Watch the video above to experience...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

SRU center hosting Dress for Success events

The Dress for Success boutique in the Holly Pointe Building saw five or six women come in every week to browse the racks in search of clothing to wear for job interviews or to supplement their current workplace wardrobes. That number was dwarfed by the 25 to 30 women who attend the mobile and pop-up clothing distribution events hosted by the organization.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Here’s The First Look At Filmed-in-Pittsburgh’s ‘The Pale Blue Eye’

It’s fitting that Netflix has dropped the trailer for “The Pale Blue Eye” right before Halloween. It’s an eerie introduction to this filmed-in-Pittsburgh mystery thriller based on Louis Bayard’s 2006 novel of the same name that follows a detective named Augustus Landor (played by Christian Bale) called in to hunt a deadly killer on the grounds of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point during the 1830s. A cadet is dead, his heart ripped from his chest and the school is desperate for answers. Along the way Landor becomes embroiled in the fate of a young cadet: a young poet named Edgar Allan Poe, according to a Netflix release.
PITTSBURGH, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Doce Taqueria Features Good Taco and Bowl Values (Tues., 11/1/22)

Doce Taqueria has cheap-’n-tasty tacos on the South Side. Tortilla choices include corn, flour, and crunched, which is a combination of hard corn, soft flour, and cheese-filled tortilla. The corn tortillas are gluten free. Toppings are numerous, and for a $2 upcharge, the Beyond Meat protein substitute is not only gluten and soy free but also vegan. Another popular item is the Dino Bowl, which consists of protein served on a bed of lettuce, house-made black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cholula crema, farmers cheese, cilantro, and lime. Also on the menu are loaded nachos and the Kid Queso quesadilla. Chips, salsa, guacamole, queso, and beans round out the sides with “assorted glass bottle beverages” to wash it all down. The restaurant’s interior is funky with taco imagery adorning the walls. 1302 E. Carson St., South Side. Also 4826 McKnight Road, North Hills. (MV, CM)
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Jazz Program Coordinator, Screen Printer, Barista, and more

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network. At Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, our standards of care have never been higher. We are looking to hire new compassionate team members to help in making aging easier® for our residents and those we serve. We are hiring RNs, Home Health RNs, LPNs, CNAs, PCAs, Dining Services, Housekeeping/Environmental Services, Maintenance Techs, and more! Ask about our variety of scheduling options and sign-on bonuses for select positions. Apply today at CareersAtSrCare.org.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

2023 3-Star OL Colin Van Rooy De-Commits From Pitt

Prior to tonight’s kickoff, Pitt’s Class of 2023 is minus one member. 3-Star offensive lineman Colin Van Rooy announced on Twitter that he was opening back up his recruitment. “I am announcing my decommitment from the University of Pittsburgh. My recruitment has now reopened.”. The 6’5″, 300-pound offensive...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPIAL football playoff brackets revealed

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The playoff pairings are set in the six classes of the WPIAL. They were announced Saturday afternoon on the TribLive High School Sports Network. All higher seeds are the home team. In 6-A, Mt. Lebanon is the defending champion. There are only five teams in...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser among 4 in Western Pennsylvania to sign Mayors' Monarch Pledge; volunteers sought to help

Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser is one of four public officials in Western Pennsylvania to sign the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge to work to save butterflies and other pollinators. Offered through the National Wildlife Federation, the program enlists municipal leaders to steward monarch butterflies, whose populations have declined by 90% in...
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Bier's Pub & War Streets Brewery on the North Side closing, will reopen with new ownership and new name

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A popular pub on Pittsburgh's North Side is closing after five years in business -- but it will be reopening with a new owner and a new name.Bier's Pub & War Streets Brewery located along Western Avenue announced on social media that 'all good things must pass.'Current owners Jake and Abbey said that it's a bittersweet decision and they'll miss being part of a vibrant neighborhood. In addition to thanking the community for their support over the years and through a pandemic, they also thanked their staff members for their tireless work to make the pub a success.The pub will be reopening at the same location on the North Side and War Streets Brewery will be opening at a new location. It's unclear when the change will take place or where the brewery will be located.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
462K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy