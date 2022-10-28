ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chainstoreage.com

Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens new format

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is seeing double. The quick-serve restaurant brand has opened its first-ever double drive-thru location, in Oklahoma City. The site features two drive-thru lanes, one standard and the other designated for online, third party and curbside ordering pick-up. With just a few interior dining tables, the small building...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Metro Brewery Hosts Pet Adoption Event

The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter wants to clear out their kennels, and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is stepping in to help. “Maps 4 has a new $40 million shelter, and that's going to be spectacular, but in the meantime we're kind of busting at the seams, and we've had a tough year. I mean, if you follow this issue, you know that we've had real overcrowding there at the shelter,” Holt said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

The Standard opens in downtown Norman

Opening today, The Standard is a huge indoor/outdoor beer garden in downtown Norman. Operated by Community Through Beer which has brought us The Patriarch, 1884, Social Capital and The Joinery, in addition to dozens of local beers on tap they also serve buttermilk fried chicken, burgers, sides, salads and ice cream.
NORMAN, OK
KLAW 101

Take a Peek Inside This Multi-Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion

Take a look inside this MEGA multi-million dollar mansion in Mustang, Oklahoma that's still on the market. That's right it's still for sale! I found it on Zillow.com a while back while browsing the interwebs looking at some of the biggest and best houses in the Sooner State. There are quite a few of them. This one, however, stood out among the rest and if you take a look at the photo gallery below you'll quickly see why.
MUSTANG, OK
okcfox.com

Halloween in full swing at Scissortail Park with Treat Trail event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Halloween festivities were in full swing at Scissortail Park on Saturday. The park held a Treat Tail event ahead of Halloween on Saturday. The event featured special activities, roller skating at the Sky Rink, and live music. There were also candy stations, face painting, cookie...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Where do you really live?

One of the highlights from one of my favorite movies years ago offered the opinion that America is advanced citizenship, you gotta want it bad. Sometimes, it feels that Yukon fits in that boat. Newcomers have arrived by the thousands in Canadian County, many of whom believe they live in...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma children at homeless shelter celebrate spooky holiday

OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma children at a local homeless shelter celebrated the spooky Halloween holiday. City Rescue Mission hosted its annual Halloween Spooktacular and the shelter said it’s all thanks to you at home. Earlier this month, KOCO 5 asked you to donate Halloween costumes for the children living at the shelter.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Made in Oklahoma: Orange cranberry bread

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Celebrate the changing season with this delicious, sweet quick bread. Fresh orange juice and fresh cranberries set this bread apart while Knight Creek Farms pecans add texture and interest to the bread that’s equally good for breakfast as it is for an after-dinner treat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Stay alert for Yukon trick-or-treaters

With skies darkening earlier, Yukon parents are being advised to make sure their children have sufficient visibility while canvassing the community seeking Halloween candy. The City of Yukon’s official trick-or-treat night is 6-8 p.m. next Monday, Oct. 31 – on Halloween. Some neighborhood homeowners’ associations also will allow...
YUKON, OK
News On 6

OCPD Respond To Central OKC Stabbing

The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a stabbing call around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station near Northwest 10th Street and North Western Avenue. Authorities said a female victim walked into the store with stab wounds to the stomach and arm. The victim was later transported to the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy