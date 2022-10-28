Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
chainstoreage.com
Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens new format
Tropical Smoothie Cafe is seeing double. The quick-serve restaurant brand has opened its first-ever double drive-thru location, in Oklahoma City. The site features two drive-thru lanes, one standard and the other designated for online, third party and curbside ordering pick-up. With just a few interior dining tables, the small building...
Metro Brewery Hosts Pet Adoption Event
The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter wants to clear out their kennels, and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is stepping in to help. “Maps 4 has a new $40 million shelter, and that's going to be spectacular, but in the meantime we're kind of busting at the seams, and we've had a tough year. I mean, if you follow this issue, you know that we've had real overcrowding there at the shelter,” Holt said.
okctalk.com
The Standard opens in downtown Norman
Opening today, The Standard is a huge indoor/outdoor beer garden in downtown Norman. Operated by Community Through Beer which has brought us The Patriarch, 1884, Social Capital and The Joinery, in addition to dozens of local beers on tap they also serve buttermilk fried chicken, burgers, sides, salads and ice cream.
Take a Peek Inside This Multi-Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion
Take a look inside this MEGA multi-million dollar mansion in Mustang, Oklahoma that's still on the market. That's right it's still for sale! I found it on Zillow.com a while back while browsing the interwebs looking at some of the biggest and best houses in the Sooner State. There are quite a few of them. This one, however, stood out among the rest and if you take a look at the photo gallery below you'll quickly see why.
okcfox.com
Halloween in full swing at Scissortail Park with Treat Trail event
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Halloween festivities were in full swing at Scissortail Park on Saturday. The park held a Treat Tail event ahead of Halloween on Saturday. The event featured special activities, roller skating at the Sky Rink, and live music. There were also candy stations, face painting, cookie...
yukonprogressnews.com
Where do you really live?
One of the highlights from one of my favorite movies years ago offered the opinion that America is advanced citizenship, you gotta want it bad. Sometimes, it feels that Yukon fits in that boat. Newcomers have arrived by the thousands in Canadian County, many of whom believe they live in...
KOCO
Oklahoma children at homeless shelter celebrate spooky holiday
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma children at a local homeless shelter celebrated the spooky Halloween holiday. City Rescue Mission hosted its annual Halloween Spooktacular and the shelter said it’s all thanks to you at home. Earlier this month, KOCO 5 asked you to donate Halloween costumes for the children living at the shelter.
KFOR
Made in Oklahoma: Orange cranberry bread
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Celebrate the changing season with this delicious, sweet quick bread. Fresh orange juice and fresh cranberries set this bread apart while Knight Creek Farms pecans add texture and interest to the bread that’s equally good for breakfast as it is for an after-dinner treat.
OKC, Stillwater Police Searching For Missing Girls
Two Oklahoma girls are missing after taking vehicle from home in Stillwater. Officials said 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran drove from Stillwater in a family member's car to pick up her 13-year-old cousin Tsegan Jones in Oklahoma City. Family and police believe the pair could be driving out of state to Houston.
Bold burglary caught on camera after breaking into popular Oklahoma City restaurant, suspect falls through ceiling
A burglar snuck into a popular Oklahoma City restaurant, and it was all caught on camera. Security footage shows a thief breaking in and falling through the ceiling. It happened Wednesday night at “Off the Hook” restaurant on Britton Road and Broadway extension.
OKC Non-Profit In Need Of Turkey Donations To Help Families In Need
For more than 30 years a local non-profit has helped families at Thanksgiving. Sister Mable Stoss joined News 9 to talk about why this year has been a little harder for the Free Food Pantry. If you would like to help (405) 721-6763 or mail to P.O. Box 42641 OKC,...
Oklahoma City Police Department reminding families of Halloween Safety Tips
With thousands of kids out on the streets for Halloween Monday, the Oklahoma City Police Department wants to make sure you and your children are safe while trick-or-treating.
4Warn Storm Team attends National Weather Festival
A large storm of weather fans and Oklahomans curious about meteorology converged on the National Weather Center in Norman for the National Weather Festival.
OKCPS elementary students get free shoes thanks to Metro Shoe Warehouse
Hundreds of Oklahoma City Public Schools elementary students are walking into the weekend with a new pair of shoes.
Did surveillance video record a ghost at Stillwater’s Atherton Hotel?
Video installers couldn't explain the phenomena.
KFOR
Tracking Oklahoma’s next storm system. It’s taking a southern path! What does this mean?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Tracking our next storm system for late tonight, Friday into Saturday. It’s taking a southern path across north Texas. This means heaviest rain south and east with much less rain northwest. The OKC Metro on the northern edge! Should clear out for Sunday and...
Biking, walking advocates say city doing little to address safety
Advocates within the walking and biking communities say that OKC government efforts to increase road safety are coming up consistently short. The post Biking, walking advocates say city doing little to address safety appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
yukonprogressnews.com
Stay alert for Yukon trick-or-treaters
With skies darkening earlier, Yukon parents are being advised to make sure their children have sufficient visibility while canvassing the community seeking Halloween candy. The City of Yukon’s official trick-or-treat night is 6-8 p.m. next Monday, Oct. 31 – on Halloween. Some neighborhood homeowners’ associations also will allow...
News On 6
OCPD Respond To Central OKC Stabbing
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a stabbing call around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station near Northwest 10th Street and North Western Avenue. Authorities said a female victim walked into the store with stab wounds to the stomach and arm. The victim was later transported to the...
US Postal Inspection Service Offering $50,000 Reward For Information On Armed Robbery Suspect
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspected armed robber. The department said the suspect robbed a USPS letter carrier on Monday at 12:45 p.m. near Lyrewood Lane and West Wilshire Boulevard. Anyone with any information is asked to...
