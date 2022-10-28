Read full article on original website
Related
kcaw.org
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. What U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka says about the 2020 election....
kinyradio.com
Suit challenges eligibility of Alaska legislative candidate
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A lawsuit is challenging the eligibility of an Alaska legislative candidate to hold the seat. The lawsuit alleges that Democrat Jennifer “Jennie” Armstrong did not meet residency requirements on the date she filed to run for office. The complaint seeks an injunction barring...
alaskasnewssource.com
Port of Alaska receives $68.7M federal grant to kick start 10-year rebuilding program
Voters will decide at the ballot box whether to approve a review of the Alaska Constitution. The decision about whether to approve a constitutional convention is presented to voters every 10 years but has never been enacted. This year, both sides expect a tight vote, which is why they’ve been gearing up for a battle at the ballot box.
alaskasnewssource.com
Winter weather returns to Southcentral and Southeast Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snow is falling across Southcentral this morning, as the storm that impacted Southwest Alaska Monday moves into the region. The extent of the storm is still being felt across the state, where many areas remain under a multitude of warnings and advisories. The greatest impacts from the current storm will be felt in Southcentral and Southeast Alaska through the end of the week.
alaskapublic.org
Line One: Thriving with HIV/AIDS in Alaska
HIV/AIDS diagnoses have decreased by 8% in the US. In Alaska there are approximately 700 people living with this disease. By decreasing the associated stigma and shame we can better serve those living with the disease while continuing to decrease and eliminate its incidence. Join Dr. Jillian Woodruff MD for...
akbizmag.com
First Steps, Last Mile for Rural Alaska Broadband Fiber Projects
GCI’s Bruce Rein leads a survey crew near Eek to identify potential landing locations for the Airraq Network fiber optic cable. With Alaska’s short construction season, every second counts, so work is getting underway immediately on the Airraq Network (pronounced EYE-huk). Less than two weeks after Bethel Native Corporation and GCI announced the project to bring a fiber optic cable up the mouth of the Kuskokwim River, survey crews were already on site.
alaskasnewssource.com
Halloween 2022 Block Party Part 1
Bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle near Tudor Road. Constitutional convention opposers make case against Ballot Measure 1. Voters will decide at the ballot box whether to approve a review of the Alaska Constitution. The decision about whether to approve a constitutional convention is presented to voters every 10 years but has never been enacted. This year, both sides expect a tight vote, which is why they’ve been gearing up for a battle at the ballot box.
akbizmag.com
Fatality-Free Fishing Season for 2022
A marine inspector with Coast Guard Sector Anchorage issues a decal to fishing vessel In’Em indicating that it passed a commercial fishing vessel safety exam in Naknek. The commercial fishing season in Alaska saw zero fatalities during the fiscal year that ended September 30. The US Coast Guard says 2022 is only the second fatality-free season on record, after 2015.
thealaska100.com
Give thanks for these great events around Alaska this November
Break out the turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy and make time for family, fun and community this Thanksgiving. We’ve carved out a list of events that’ll provide a bounty of good times:. • Anchorage’s tree lighting ceremony: Gather downtown to see Santa and his reindeer as they light...
kinyradio.com
Alaska State Troopers arrest Texas fugitive from justice in Palmer
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A traffic stop in Palmer ended with an arrest Tuesday after it was found that the driver had an arrest warrant out of Texas. On Tuesday afternoon at 2:06, Troopers assigned to BHP conducted a traffic stop on a black Oldsmobile sedan on Blueberry Ave in Palmer for a moving and equipment violation.
alaskapublic.org
Subsistence users say feds aren’t investing enough in marine mammal research in Alaska
The Indigenous People’s Council for Marine Mammals met in Anchorage this month for a two-day meeting that included federal scientists from agencies like the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service. IPCoMM members said that the federal agencies aren’t doing enough to manage marine mammal...
alaskasnewssource.com
Halloween with a chill, November brings snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage and many other areas of the state are seeing a chill as the trick-or-treat hours are in play Monday night. The chill will still be there as we start the month of November, along with a chance of snow. It will be a mix of snow and rain for Southeast Alaska.
alaskalandmine.com
The Alaska Stalker – October 29, 2022
Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. If you enjoy the Alaska Stalker, please consider supporting working moms like me by sending in hot tips, screencaps, overheards, and spotted ins. You can reach me at akstalker@alaskalandmine.com. As always, thanks for reading.
akbizmag.com
AEA Bonding for Transmission and Battery Upgrades
The Alaska Energy Authority (AEA) is proceeding with a major upgrade of power transmission on the Kenai Peninsula, which includes the addition of battery storage. The AEA board of directors unanimously approved an estimated $175 million in bond financing to pay for transmission line upgrades and battery energy storage systems. The upgrades are meant to reduce constraints on the Railbelt grid by improving the capacity to export power from the Bradley Lake Hydroelectric Project near Homer.
akbizmag.com
Nearly $60M for Small Business Credit Initiative
A state-backed program is pooling federal funds to extend financing to small businesses in Alaska. The Alaska State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) is a project of the State of Alaska, UAA, and the Alaska Small Business Development Center (SBDC), which is hosted by UAA’s Business Enterprise Institute. “The...
alaskasnewssource.com
Constitutional convention supporters make case for Ballot Measure 1
KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - The decision on whether to approve a review of Alaska’s constitution is the only ballot measure before Alaska voters this year. The constitutional convention issue comes around every 10 years and has never been approved by Alaskans, but this year both sides feel the issue could go either way.
kinyradio.com
Here’s where Alaska’s governor candidates stand on the state’s growing child care problem
(Alaska Beacon) - The cost of preschool child care is a growing problem in Alaska, one of 33 states where the annual cost of day care exceeds the cost of college tuition. Here, the University of Alaska Fairbanks charges $9,870 per year; the latest available estimates of child care costs predate the COVID-19 pandemic and range between $10,000 and $14,000 per year.
alaskasnewssource.com
ACA health insurance open enrollment period now underway in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage residents can check out health insurance plans when checking out books at the Loussac Library in Midtown Anchorage. Today, the open enrollment period began for Americans to pick from an array of affordable, comprehensive healthcare insurance options under the Affordable Care Act. In Alaska, the United Way offers cost-free, statewide assistance until the end of the enrollment period on Jan. 15 of 2023. In-person United Way plan navigators will work with language interpreters on an as-needed basis, accepting both walk-ins and appointments in Anchorage, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Fairbanks and the Kenai Peninsula. Virtual consultations are also available to serve rural Alaskans across the state.
BEAT OF HAWAII
$91+ Hawaii Fare War From 3 Airlines
It’s a great day to buy tickets to and from Hawaii. And this comes even before the upcoming Hawaii airfare sales of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which will be big and include prices below $100 each way. Today’s fare sale started with Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines, and...
alaskalandmine.com
Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: Why “means testing” the PFD doesn’t solve the problem
We understand that earlier this week as part of a debate hosted by the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, Representative Grier Hopkins (D – Fairbanks) argued that the way to address the inequity created by using cuts in the Permanent Fund dividend (PFD) to fund government is to “means test” the PFD, presumably paying the full amount to middle and lower income Alaska families but eliminating it for those in higher income brackets.
Comments / 1