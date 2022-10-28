ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expungement clinics being held throughout N.J. to help those with past weed convictions

Felix Pineda drove from Somerset to Trenton on Saturday with hopes of expunging a past marijuana conviction that he believes is holding him back. Despite obtaining a college degree from Berkeley College last year, Pineda believes the marijuana offense that was tied to his second degree robbery arrest in 2013 is keeping potential employers from hiring him. He is currently a medical warehouse picker making $18 an hour.
New Jersey State Museum to Host Small Explorers: Ocean and Sharks

For New Jersey’s youngest residents, there’s a ton to SEA at the New Jersey State Museum. As a part of its Small Explorers program series, the New Jersey State Museum will be hosting a talk on oceans and sharks. Children 5 years old or younger are invited to explore the deep blue sea with the Museum’s very own Miss Sue. Activities will include a reading of “Swimmy” by Leo Lionni. Little ones are also invited to create their own sea creature, check out shark teeth, shells, etc., and can even explore the “Jaw Dropping World of Sharks” exhibit at the museum.
Open enrollment at Get Covered New Jersey begins Nov. 1, with more plan options and historic levels of financial help available for 2023

NEW JERSEY — Governor Phil Murphy and New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride announced Thursday that consumers shopping for 2023 health coverage can start purchasing plans beginning November 1, when open enrollment begins at the state’s Official Health Insurance Marketplace, GetCovered.NJ.gov. Consumers will benefit...
Indoor Smoking at NJ Casinos, an Enduring Shame

During the 2005-2006 lameduck period, Trenton lawmakers passed an indoor smoking ban. California was the only state with an indoor smoking back making New Jersey the 2nd state in the nation to make such a move which frankly felt radical at the time. But we adjusted. And now we know that restaurants did just fine without a smoking section and (most importantly) people smoked less.
Student of The College of New Jersey found dead inside dorm

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Tragic news out of Trenton. A student of The College of New Jersey has been found dead in their on-campus dorm room. The student's body was discovered Saturday night. Investigators have not yet released the student's identity as they are working to contact the family.This is an ongoing investigation. However, CBS3 was told there is no foul play suspected at this time.
NJ Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Nov. 12

This year’s New Jersey Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in the form of a special on MY9TV, Facebook.com/NewJerseyHallofFame and YouTube.com/c/NewJerseyHallofFame, Nov. 12, with a later showing on NJPBS television. Inductees will include E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg; comedian, writer and talk show host Chelsea Handler; former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski; the late Richard J. Hughes (who served as New Jersey’s governor from 1962 t0 1970); photographer Margaret Bourke-White; and three-time Olympic soccer medalist Heather O’Reilly.
Deptford & Philadelphia Men Admit Drug Trafficking in Camden Federal Court

A Philadelphia man today admitted trafficking in large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl in southern New Jersey and Philadelphia, and a New Jersey man admitted to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced on October 28, 2022. Kevin Salmon, 25, of Philadelphia, and John Munson,...
Tsu Surf Pleads Not Guilty To RICO Charges, Joe Budden Reacts

Tsu Surf appeared in court on Thursday (Oct. 27) and pleaded not guilty to the federal charges stemming from his RICO case.  “Rahjon ‘Tsu Surf’ Cox pleaded NOT GUILTY to federal charges via teleconference in US District Court in Newark today,” FOX 5 NY’s Lisa Evers reported. “He remains in custody at Essex County Jail.”More from VIBE.comTsu Surf Arrested On RICO Charges In New JerseyJoe Budden Responds To Backlash From Podcast Condom StoryJoe Budden Accuses YouTuber Of Capitalizing Off Kevin Samuels' Death Cox also tweeted for the first time since his detainment Thursday, giving a rallying cry to his fans and...
The U.S. Postal Service Warns New Jersey To Stop Using Mailboxes

This is a surprising warning from the U.S. Postal Service. In a recent press release, they’re encouraging us to stop using their mailboxes. They are so convenient, I'm talking about those blue mailboxes we see on street corners and at shopping centers where we can just pop our mail in the box. Using them means one less errand to the post office. Let’s be honest, we always get there after they close anyway.
If you liked ‘The Good Nurse,’ check out N.J.’s other infamous murder-mystery

It’s been a big month for New Jersey crime stories making the leap to TV or the big screen. Netflix’s “The Watcher,” released last week and inspired by terrifying letters received by Westfield residents, quickly reached the streamer’s top 10 shows list. Now “The Good Nurse” is in theaters and will be streaming on Netflix starting Oct. 26. It’s based on the terrifying true story of Charles Cullen, the New Jersey nurse who killed dozens, if not hundreds, of patients over more than 15 years.
