For New Jersey’s youngest residents, there’s a ton to SEA at the New Jersey State Museum. As a part of its Small Explorers program series, the New Jersey State Museum will be hosting a talk on oceans and sharks. Children 5 years old or younger are invited to explore the deep blue sea with the Museum’s very own Miss Sue. Activities will include a reading of “Swimmy” by Leo Lionni. Little ones are also invited to create their own sea creature, check out shark teeth, shells, etc., and can even explore the “Jaw Dropping World of Sharks” exhibit at the museum.

1 DAY AGO